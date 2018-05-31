BBC Sport - How to keep up-to-date with the FA Cup on BBC Sport
How to follow FA Cup on the BBC
BBC Sport reveals its plans for coverage of the FA Cup as it returns to the network with the first round kicking off on 7 November.
There will be comprehensive coverage of the competition including live matches, highlights and commentaries on BBC television, radio and online via desktop, mobile and tablet devices.
There will be live coverage of the first-round draw on Monday 27 October from 19:00-19:30 GMT on BBC Two, Radio 5 live and online.
