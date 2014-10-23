Gloves, diving and the boo-boys: The best of the football no-nos

It is not the first time Mario Balotelli has caused a stir by removing his shirt

Mario Balotelli's half-time shirt swap with Real Madrid's Pepe angered Liverpool manager Brendan Rogers and sparked a lively debate on social media.

The incident seemed to be filed by most under the category: "you just don't do it" during a match.

So we asked you for your other football "no-nos", the habits, fashion and footballing quirks that get under your skin the most.

Here are the 10 most popular #footballnonos.

Half-and-half scarves

Guy Owen (MrGuyOwen) said: Half and half scarves

Also prevalent at Anfield on Wednesday night, half and half scarves have commemorated some of the most historic fixtures throughout the years: FA Cup finals, glamorous Champions League ties and, er, Burnley versus West Ham?

Leaving early

John Gray (dollygray47) said: Leaving before the final whistle. Happens by the thousands at Arsenal. Why spend that amount for only 80 minutes?

It is true, some football fans just cannot bear the sound of a final whistle. Spare a thought for the Liverpool fans who thought a clear run to Istanbul airport might be more worthwhile than 45 more minutes of AC Milan dominating the 2005 Champions League final.

Players wearing gloves

Lee Price (@LeePrice1989) said: players who wear short sleeves but still wear gloves, what's the point?

Gloves and snoods have long been the subject of ridicule in the Premier League, but at least Neil Lennon is laying the foundations to stamp them out of the game. He recently banned woolly hats from his new club Bolton's training ground.

Play acting

John McEnerney ‏(@MackerOnTheMed) said: The diving, the play acting.

Diving and simulation was a no-no many of you suggested. With managers increasingly criticising their own players for hitting the floor too easily, could we see a decline in the coming seasons?

Players kissing the club badge

Dave Illingworth (@DJI81) said: Kissing the badge and the non-celebration when a player joins a new club.

It seems most of you don't see kissing the club badge when a player celebrates as a gesture of unquestionable loyalty. Robin van Persie was not expecting his celebration in a pre-season game in 2011 to come back to haunt him.

Fans wearing full kits

Bow and Arrow (@NTATAO_POPO) said: Fans wearing full kits...

Shorts, socks, shin pads, even official club ankle tape have all made appearances on the terraces, and most of you want the full team strip to stay on the playing side of the touchline.

Booing your own team

Jake (ReillyJake28) said: Booing your own team and slamming your seat.

Wolves' relegation to League One in 2013 saw two fans go one step further than mere booing and seat-slamming, as they turned on their own team with this brutal banner.

Your own name on a club shirt

Jay Unsworth (JayJUnsworth) said: Your own surname/nickname on the back of a shirt.

Keep that shirt with your name on just for kick-arounds in the garden, folks, it seems the football community frowns upon your football fantasies stepping out in public.

Arriving late

Phil Ratcliffe (email) said: My biggest bugbear is the constant stream of people who arrive late having spent the previous two hours in the pub across the road.

Whether it be those that are late at the start of a game, or the handful of supporters finishing off their prawn sandwiches at half-time, having empty seats for kick-off drives you loyal, early bird supporters cuckoo.

Recording the action on your phone

Peter Schotsman (@Schotsmannetje) said: Filming the atmosphere in the stadium with your iPhone instead of adding to it by singing along. Does my head in.

Marc Burrows said: Noticed recently everyone recording goals, corners, sometimes the whole game on their phones. Why? Watch the game!

When you want to re-live that favourite goal again, there's always Match of the Day.