Manchester City 0-2 Newcastle United

French midfielder Moussa Sissoko clinched victory with his first goal of the season

Holders City out after fourth-round loss

City boss Pellegrini suffers first League Cup defeat

Newcastle reach last eight for first time under Pardew

Magpies to visit Spurs in quarter-finals

Holders Manchester City were knocked out of the League Cup as a youthful Newcastle side earned the club's first win in 12 attempts at Etihad Stadium.

Teenage forward Rolando Aarons put the visitors ahead with an angled drive into the far corner.

Newcastle keeper Rob Elliot superbly denied Stevan Jovetic before his skipper Fabricio Coloccini sliced against the post before half-time.

Media playback is not supported on this device Man City must recover trust - Pellegrini

Moussa Sissoko slid in the second as Newcastle reached the last eight.

Now they will travel to Premier League rivals Tottenham in the next round, bidding for a place in the semi-finals for the first time since 1975-76.

Newcastle's players embraced in a celebratory huddle at the final whistle after reaching the quarter-finals of a domestic cup competition for the first time under boss Alan Pardew.

Magpies supporters had called for Pardew to be sacked after a poor start to the campaign in which their team failed to win any of their first six Premier League matches.

Match facts Rolando Aarons' strike ended a run of 525 minutes without a goal for Newcastle against Man City. Newcastle had previously failed to score in their last five matches against Man City and had conceded at least twice in each of their last 14.

But the pressure has been relieved after a recent revival with Newcastle earning three straight wins.

Pardew had been boosted by successive Premier League victories over Leicester and Spurs but decided to name a youthful and inexperienced side to face the Premier League champions.

His decision was justified as Newcastle took a sixth-minute lead through the second goal of England Under-20 international Aarons' fledgling career.

Media playback is not supported on this device Players are behind me - Pardew

City enjoyed plenty of possession but lacked incision in the final third as Newcastle, whose performance showed a wonderful mixture of defensive resilience and attacking intent, clinched a deserved victory.

City boss Manuel Pellegrini watched his unbeaten record in the League Cup disappear with a whimper, but will be more concerned about another limp performance from his side.

His side have stuttered at home and abroad in the past week, having blown a two-goal lead to draw at Champions League opponents CSKA Moscow and then lost 2-1 at top-flight rivals West Ham.

So they would have been keen for a morale-boosting performance before Sunday's Manchester derby against United at the Etihad.

Instead, they were left rueing another disappointing defeat sealed by substitute Sissoko skipping through the defence before slotting in.

Newcastle goalscorer Rolando Aarons made his senior debut on the opening weekend of the season - against Manchester City

Injury-hit Newcastle midfielder Ryan Taylor enjoyed a winning comeback as he played for the first time since August 2012