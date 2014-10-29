Match ends, Manchester City 0, Newcastle United 2.
Manchester City 0-2 Newcastle United
Holders Manchester City were knocked out of the League Cup as a youthful Newcastle side earned the club's first win in 12 attempts at Etihad Stadium.
Teenage forward Rolando Aarons put the visitors ahead with an angled drive into the far corner.
Newcastle keeper Rob Elliot superbly denied Stevan Jovetic before his skipper Fabricio Coloccini sliced against the post before half-time.
Moussa Sissoko slid in the second as Newcastle reached the last eight.
Now they will travel to Premier League rivals Tottenham in the next round, bidding for a place in the semi-finals for the first time since 1975-76.
Newcastle's players embraced in a celebratory huddle at the final whistle after reaching the quarter-finals of a domestic cup competition for the first time under boss Alan Pardew.
Magpies supporters had called for Pardew to be sacked after a poor start to the campaign in which their team failed to win any of their first six Premier League matches.
|Match facts
|Rolando Aarons' strike ended a run of 525 minutes without a goal for Newcastle against Man City.
|Newcastle had previously failed to score in their last five matches against Man City and had conceded at least twice in each of their last 14.
But the pressure has been relieved after a recent revival with Newcastle earning three straight wins.
Pardew had been boosted by successive Premier League victories over Leicester and Spurs but decided to name a youthful and inexperienced side to face the Premier League champions.
His decision was justified as Newcastle took a sixth-minute lead through the second goal of England Under-20 international Aarons' fledgling career.
City enjoyed plenty of possession but lacked incision in the final third as Newcastle, whose performance showed a wonderful mixture of defensive resilience and attacking intent, clinched a deserved victory.
City boss Manuel Pellegrini watched his unbeaten record in the League Cup disappear with a whimper, but will be more concerned about another limp performance from his side.
His side have stuttered at home and abroad in the past week, having blown a two-goal lead to draw at Champions League opponents CSKA Moscow and then lost 2-1 at top-flight rivals West Ham.
So they would have been keen for a morale-boosting performance before Sunday's Manchester derby against United at the Etihad.
Instead, they were left rueing another disappointing defeat sealed by substitute Sissoko skipping through the defence before slotting in.
Line-ups
Man City
- 13Caballero
- 3Sagna
- 26Demichelis
- 20MangalaBooked at 69mins
- 11Kolarov
- 7MilnerBooked at 84mins
- 25Fernandinho
- 42Y TouréSubstituted forNavasat 60'minutes
- 21SilvaSubstituted forNasriat 9'minutesSubstituted forAgüeroat 70'minutesBooked at 74mins
- 35Jovetic
- 10Dzeko
Substitutes
- 1Hart
- 5Zabaleta
- 6Reges
- 8Nasri
- 15Navas
- 16Agüero
- 38Boyata
Newcastle
- 21Elliot
- 22JanmaatSubstituted forSissokoat 64'minutes
- 2Coloccini
- 36DummettBooked at 26mins
- 19Haidara
- 4Taylor
- 30Abeid
- 14Colback
- 25Obertan
- 32ArmstrongSubstituted forRiviereat 65'minutes
- 16AaronsSubstituted forAmeobiat 45'minutesBooked at 90mins
Substitutes
- 1Krul
- 7Sissoko
- 11Gouffran
- 17Pérez
- 20Cabella
- 28Ameobi
- 29Riviere
- Referee:
- Stuart Attwell
- Attendance:
- 40,752
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home70%
- Away30%
- Shots
- Home21
- Away9
- Shots on Target
- Home3
- Away4
- Corners
- Home6
- Away2
- Fouls
- Home11
- Away14
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Manchester City 0, Newcastle United 2.
Attempt blocked. James Milner (Manchester City) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Corner, Newcastle United. Conceded by Fernandinho.
Booking
Sammy Ameobi (Newcastle United) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Fernandinho (Manchester City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Sammy Ameobi (Newcastle United).
Attempt missed. Stevan Jovetic (Manchester City) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Aleksandar Kolarov with a cross.
Foul by Fernandinho (Manchester City).
Emmanuel Rivière (Newcastle United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Corner, Manchester City. Conceded by Fabricio Coloccini.
Attempt missed. Jesús Navas (Manchester City) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Stevan Jovetic.
Corner, Manchester City. Conceded by Ryan Taylor.
Attempt blocked. Edin Dzeko (Manchester City) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Stevan Jovetic.
Booking
James Milner (Manchester City) is shown the yellow card.
Foul by James Milner (Manchester City).
Jack Colback (Newcastle United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Hand ball by Sammy Ameobi (Newcastle United).
Foul by Sergio Agüero (Manchester City).
Paul Dummett (Newcastle United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Attempt blocked. Fernandinho (Manchester City) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match Massadio Haidara (Newcastle United) because of an injury.
Goal!
Goal! Manchester City 0, Newcastle United 2. Moussa Sissoko (Newcastle United) right footed shot from the left side of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Sammy Ameobi.
Booking
Sergio Agüero (Manchester City) is shown the yellow card.
Foul by Fernandinho (Manchester City).
Jack Colback (Newcastle United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Attempt saved. Aleksandar Kolarov (Manchester City) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.
Sergio Agüero (Manchester City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Jack Colback (Newcastle United).
Substitution
Substitution, Manchester City. Sergio Agüero replaces Samir Nasri.
Booking
Eliaquim Mangala (Manchester City) is shown the yellow card.
Attempt missed. Emmanuel Rivière (Newcastle United) right footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high. Assisted by Sammy Ameobi.
Foul by James Milner (Manchester City).
Ryan Taylor (Newcastle United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution
Substitution, Newcastle United. Emmanuel Rivière replaces Adam Armstrong.
Substitution
Substitution, Newcastle United. Moussa Sissoko replaces Daryl Janmaat.
Aleksandar Kolarov (Manchester City) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Mehdi Abeid (Newcastle United).
Delay over. They are ready to continue.