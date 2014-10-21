BBC Sport - Fan ownership: MP Helen Grant launches supporter initiative

Fans are lifeblood of clubs - Grant

Sports Minister Helen Grant talks to BBC South Today at the launch of a fan ownership initiative, set up to explore ways in which fans can have more say in the running of their clubs.

"Fans are the lifeblood of clubs and it is only right they are listened to," Grant told BBC South Today.

The Supporter Ownership and Engagement Expert Group will meet in November.

It will include representatives from the coalition, the FA, the Premier League, the Football League and fan advisory group Supporters Direct.

The panel is tasked with helping to overcome the barriers to clubs becoming supporter-owned.

Top videos

Video

Fans are lifeblood of clubs - Grant

Video

World Cup Catch-up: Russia march on as Senegal fans dazzle

Video

Watch all 21 sixes as England break ODI record

  • From the section Cricket
Video

Highlights: Russia 3-1 Egypt

Video

Salah blasts home VAR penalty

Video

Highlights: Poland 1-2 Senegal

Video

England break ODI record with 'huge' Hales six

  • From the section Cricket
Video

Niang scores controversial Senegal goal

Video

Highlights: Murray suffers narrow defeat on return to action

  • From the section Tennis
Video

Highlights: Colombia 1-2 Japan

Video

What was the fastest-ever World Cup red card?

Video

Kagawa scores penalty after first red card of Russia 2018

Top Stories

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

This Girl Can Swim

This Girl Can Swim
Children playing with foam javelins

Mini Athletics - Woking

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired