Sports Minister Helen Grant talks to BBC South Today at the launch of a fan ownership initiative, set up to explore ways in which fans can have more say in the running of their clubs.

"Fans are the lifeblood of clubs and it is only right they are listened to," Grant told BBC South Today.

The Supporter Ownership and Engagement Expert Group will meet in November.

It will include representatives from the coalition, the FA, the Premier League, the Football League and fan advisory group Supporters Direct.

The panel is tasked with helping to overcome the barriers to clubs becoming supporter-owned.