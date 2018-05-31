BBC Sport - FA Cup: 50 memorable goals - Di Canio embarrasses Barthez

FA Cup 50: Di Canio embarrasses Barthez

  • From the section FA Cup

BBC Sport is looking back at 50 iconic FA Cup goals in the build-up to the first round proper, which takes place in November.

"You must always play to the whistle." That's one of the first lessons you are taught as a young footballer - but one which experienced Manchester United keeper Fabien Barthez did not heed in January 2001.

And it proved costly as the Premier League champions were surprisingly dumped out in the fourth round of the FA Cup by West Ham.

The World Cup-winning Frenchman audaciously attempted to psyche out Paolo Di Canio as the Hammers striker evaded the home defence's offside trap to race on to Frederic Kanoute's throughball.

Barthez, to the surprise of Old Trafford, stood motionless with his right arm in the air in an effort to make Di Canio think he was offside.

But the maverick Italian was not duped. He did play to the whistle, expertly firing under Barthez - whose despairing dive was too late - with the outside of his right boot.

The 76th-minute strike proved to be the winner in a 1-0 away success and saw the east London side earn their first win at Old Trafford since 1986.

Top videos

Video

FA Cup 50: Di Canio embarrasses Barthez

  • From the section FA Cup
Video

'A brilliant piece of fielding' - Roy & Overton combine to dismiss Marsh

  • From the section Cricket
Video

'Star man delivers yet again' - Eriksen's stunner for Denmark

Video

Rashid dismisses Head with 'possibly the worst ball bowled today'

  • From the section Cricket
Video

Is this the harshest VAR penalty award so far?

Video

Penalties galore! Is this the World Cup of spot-kicks?

Video

Highlights: Denmark 1-1 Australia

Video

World Cup Catch-up: Ronaldo record, poor Pepe & a comedy throw-in

Video

'Insane' hot-dog lob & more as Kyrgios beats Edmund

  • From the section Tennis
Video

Highlights: Best shots as England post T20 record score

Video

Highlights: Iran 0-1 Spain

Video

That's embarrassing! BBC pundits analyse Pepe's tumble

Video

Shades of Banks - Portugal keeper's brilliant save

Top Stories

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

This Girl Can Swim

This Girl Can Swim
Children playing with foam javelins

Mini Athletics - Woking

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired