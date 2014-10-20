QPR manager Harry Redknapp says midfielder Adel Taarabt is "three stone overweight" and "not fit to play football".

The Moroccan, 25, has not started for QPR since 27 August and was not in the squad for Sunday's 3-2 Premier League defeat by Liverpool.

Taarabt returned to Loftus Road in the summer after loan spells at Fulham and Italian giants AC Milan last season.