BBC Sport - MOTD3: Controversial penalties, own goals and Louis van Gaal
MOTD3 on referees 'evening things up'
- From the section Football
Mark Chapman is joined by Alan Shearer and John Hartson to discuss the talking points from the weekend's Premier League action.
The panel debate two controversial penalty decisions made by referee Michael Oliver at the Britannia Stadium, where Stoke beat Swansea 2-1.
Own goals and the verdict on Louis van Gaal's first three months at Manchester United are also analysed.
