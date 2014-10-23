Match ends, Celtic 2, Astra Giurgiu 1.
Celtic 2-1 Astra Giurgiu
Celtic laboured to victory against an Astra side who will feel they might have left Glasgow with at least a point.
The Romanians created more chances than the hosts but failed to break through.
They were made to suffer when Celtic finally found the net as Stefan Scepovic headed his first goal for the club before Stefan Johansen lashed high into the net.
Gabriel Enache quickly reduced the deficit but Celtic held out.
The Scottish champions have picked up seven points from three Europa League Group D games and sit top of the pile, with a trip to Romania up next for Ronny Deila's side in two weeks.
The manager will be keen to accentuate that positive aspect but the supporters will attest to the fact they once again witnessed a below-par Celtic performance.
Just as they had at times looked second-best here in the win over Dinamo Zagreb, they allowed Astra to dictate too often and but for good goalkeeping again by Craig Gordon and some wayward finishing, they would have been behind.
These were opponents with only one win in their last eight games, a run of form that had brought about a change of manager in the past fortnight.
That sequence includes a 5-1 thumping by Dinamo Zagreb in their opening fixture in Group D, followed by a 2-1 home loss to Salzburg.
They had, though, beaten Olympique Lyon on away goals in the qualifiers and after a turgid opening 20 minutes, during which Celtic dominated possession but failed to threaten the visitors' goal, Astra began to look more like that calibre of team.
Indeed, they had four clear-cut opportunities within 10 minutes as Gordon saved well from a powerful drive by Siedu Yahaya and a close-range Constantin Budescu effort, while Takayuki Seto and Enache both shot narrowly wide.
Celtic created little in the first half but Scepovic missed two glaring openings after the break before Astra again caused a handful of scares around Gordon's goal.
But Serbian striker Scepovic, looking increasingly forlorn, eased the tension as he rose to head an Anthony Stokes free-kick into the net.
And within moments, Johansen gave the home fans further cause to celebrate and relax as he capitalised on a fumble by the Astra keeper to hammer home.
It seemed Celtic were desperate to make life difficult for themselves though and so it was as Enache nipped in at the near post to clip the ball over the hitherto unbeatable Gordon.
But there were to be no late moments of anxiety for those in green and white, who will nonetheless know they will not often get away with such a display.
Line-ups
Celtic
- 26Gordon
- 23Lustig
- 22Denayer
- 5van Dijk
- 3Izaguirre
- 8Brown
- 21MulgrewSubstituted forWakasoat 67'minutes
- 25Johansen
- 42McGregorSubstituted forTonevat 57'minutesBooked at 70mins
- 12Scepovic
- 10StokesSubstituted forKayalat 78'minutes
Substitutes
- 2Matthews
- 4Ambrose
- 24Zaluska
- 27Tonev
- 28Griffiths
- 32Wakaso
- 33Kayal
Astra Giurgiu
- 1Lung Jr.
- 22Pliatsikas
- 5S Ben Youssef
- 15OrosBooked at 72mins
- 13Morais Júnior
- 6YahayaBooked at 8mins
- 14LabanSubstituted forFlorescuat 88'minutes
- 9Enache
- 8SetoSubstituted forFataiat 78'minutes
- 91de AmorimSubstituted forRusat 88'minutes
- 10Budescu
Substitutes
- 4Florescu
- 19Bukari
- 20Chitu
- 21Fatai
- 25Gaman
- 26Rus
- 33Coman
- Referee:
- Kristinn Jakobsson
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home63%
- Away37%
- Shots
- Home20
- Away15
- Shots on Target
- Home3
- Away4
- Corners
- Home9
- Away2
- Fouls
- Home9
- Away11
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Celtic 2, Astra Giurgiu 1.
Attempt missed. Stefan Scepovic (Celtic) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right.
Attempt blocked. Stefan Scepovic (Celtic) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Beram Kayal (Celtic) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by George Florescu (Astra Giurgiu).
Foul by Beram Kayal (Celtic).
Júnior Morais (Astra Giurgiu) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution
Substitution, Astra Giurgiu. Laurentiu Rus replaces William de Amorim.
Substitution
Substitution, Astra Giurgiu. George Florescu replaces Vincent Laban.
Attempt missed. Constantin Budescu (Astra Giurgiu) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Vincent Laban from a direct free kick.
Foul by Scott Brown (Celtic).
Júnior Morais (Astra Giurgiu) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Attempt missed. Beram Kayal (Celtic) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Stefan Scepovic.
Goal!
Goal! Celtic 2, Astra Giurgiu 1. Gabriel Enache (Astra Giurgiu) with an attempt from the left side of the six yard box to the centre of the goal.
Attempt blocked. Gabriel Enache (Astra Giurgiu) left footed shot from the left side of the six yard box is blocked. Assisted by William de Amorim with a cross.
Foul by Jason Denayer (Celtic).
Constantin Budescu (Astra Giurgiu) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Goal!
Goal! Celtic 2, Astra Giurgiu 0. Stefan Johansen (Celtic) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner.
Substitution
Substitution, Astra Giurgiu. Kehinde Fatai replaces Takayuki Seto.
Substitution
Substitution, Celtic. Beram Kayal replaces Anthony Stokes.
Attempt missed. Scott Brown (Celtic) left footed shot from outside the box is too high following a set piece situation.
Anthony Stokes (Celtic) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Cristian Oros (Astra Giurgiu).
Corner, Celtic. Conceded by Vincent Laban.
Goal!
Goal! Celtic 1, Astra Giurgiu 0. Stefan Scepovic (Celtic) header from very close range to the high centre of the goal. Assisted by Anthony Stokes with a cross following a set piece situation.
Booking
Cristian Oros (Astra Giurgiu) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Mubarak Wakaso (Celtic) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Cristian Oros (Astra Giurgiu).
Foul by Mubarak Wakaso (Celtic).
Gabriel Enache (Astra Giurgiu) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Booking
Aleksandar Tonev (Celtic) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Aleksandar Tonev (Celtic).
Júnior Morais (Astra Giurgiu) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Vasileios Pliatsikas (Astra Giurgiu) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the right is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Gabriel Enache.
Substitution
Substitution, Celtic. Mubarak Wakaso replaces Charlie Mulgrew.
Attempt missed. Cristian Oros (Astra Giurgiu) header from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Vincent Laban with a cross following a corner.
Corner, Astra Giurgiu. Conceded by Mikael Lustig.
Attempt missed. Seydou Yahaya (Astra Giurgiu) right footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Takayuki Seto.
Attempt missed. Aleksandar Tonev (Celtic) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Anthony Stokes.