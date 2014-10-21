Sunderland fans to receive refund for 8-0 defeat at Southampton
Sunderland supporters who travelled to watch their side defeated 8-0 at Southampton on Saturday have been offered a ticket refund by the players.
Goalkeeper Vito Mannone had suggested the players should reimburse the fans.
"We wanted to acknowledge and thank the supporters who travelled such a long way to give us their backing," said Black Cats captain John O'Shea.
About £60,000 will be offered to the 2,500 fans, with any unclaimed money donated to a children's hospice.
Grace House, a Sunderland-based charity, will benefit from refunds not claimed by 5 November.
Manager Gus Poyet said the Black Cats' heaviest Premier League loss was his "most embarrassing" moment in football.
Sunderland scored two own goals, which included a calamitous 18-yard volley from Argentine Santiago Vergini.
The defeat was Sunderland's biggest in 32 years and the Saints' biggest win in the Premier League.
|Premier League's biggest wins
|Manchester United 9-0 Ipswich, March 1995
|Newcastle United 8-0 Sheffield Wednesday, September 1999
|Tottenham Hotspur 9-1 Wigan Athletic, November 2009
|Chelsea 8-0 Wigan Athletic, May 2010
|Chelsea 8-0 Aston Villa, December 2012
|Southampton 8-0 Sunderland, October 2014