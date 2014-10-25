Premier League
Liverpool0Hull0

Liverpool 0-0 Hull City

By Michael Emons

BBC Sport

Eldin Jakupovic
Mario Balotelli remains without a Premier League goal since joining Liverpool for £16m in the summer.
  • Liverpool eight points behind leaders Chelsea after draw
  • Clean sheet for third-choice Hull keeper Eldin Jakupovic
  • Balotelli started up front for Liverpool
  • Reds have only won five of last 12 league games

Mario Balotelli suffered another frustrating day as his Liverpool team were held at home by Hull City.

The striker missed an injury-time effort and had a shot saved, but remains without a Premier League goal since his £16m move from AC Milan.

Dejan Lovren had a header cleared off the line by Hull's Ahmed Elmohamady.

Jake Livermore wasted the Tigers' best chance, shooting at Simon Mignolet, but defeat would have been harsh on the hosts, who had 17 efforts at goal.

Media playback is not supported on this device

Liverpool 0-0 Hull: Reds were excellent - Brendan Rodgers

The best opportunity fell to Balotelli in the closing moments but, with only goalkeeper Eldin Jakupovic to beat, the ex-Manchester City striker failed to connect with the ball from close range.

He had also seen an 11th-minute shot pushed wide by the third-choice Hull keeper as the Italian tried to repay Brendan Rodgers's faith in starting him.

But Balotelli, who had been criticised after swapping shirts with Real Madrid defender Pepe at half-time in the Reds' 3-0 Champions League defeat, failed to score for the eighth consecutive game.

The result means Liverpool, Premier League runners-up in 2013-14, are eight points behind leaders Chelsea, who have played a game fewer.

But for Steve Bruce's workmanlike Hull it was another hard-earned point, their fifth draw of the season, after holding Arsenal 2-2 at Emirates Stadium last week.

They also had chances to steal a win and Livermore should have done better than shoot at home keeper Mignolet when unmarked in the penalty area.

Mohamed Diame, who had scored four times in five games after joining from West Ham, also dragged a shot off target, before Huddlestone's effort bounced off Martin Skrtel and narrowly wide.

Lengthy run ended
Liverpool had gone 48 Premier League games without a goalless draw, the longest run of any side in the Premier League.

Liverpool - coming off the back of successive league wins, despite their patchy early-season form - had the majority of the possession and chances, and were unlucky not to take an eighth-minute lead, when Elmohamady was well placed to clear Lovren's header off the line from Steven Gerrard's corner.

The Reds captain curled an effort wide after a one-two with Raheem Sterling and the teenage England winger had a low 20-yard shot saved by Jakupovic.

Media playback is not supported on this device

Liverpool 0-0 Hull: Steve Bruce enjoys another 'terrific show'

The hosts brought on Rickie Lambert, Philippe Coutinho and Jordan Henderson as they searched for a winning goal to match their second-half dominance, but could not make the breakthrough.

Sterling's injury-time effort was scooped wide by Jakupovic, who then made a stunning save to tip Coutinho's 20-yard effort over as Bruce's side held on for the draw.

Liverpool manager Brendan Rodgers: "Performance wise we were excellent, particularly in the second half where we were outstanding.

"After a tough game in midweek it was a great effort from the players and we deserved to win the game. I thought it was just a matter of time until we scored, we created some opportunities and had 19 shots at goal. I can't ask for any more from the players, they've given everything."

On Mario Balotelli's last-minute chance, Rodgers added: "He will be disappointed with that. The cross came in, it was a perfect ball, he just opened his foot up too far and the chance was gone."

Hull City manager Steve Bruce: "We have been away at the Emirates and come here and put on another terrific show.

"In the first half we had probably the best opportunity when Hatem Ben Arfa played the ball into Jake Livermore.

"Liverpool got frustrated in the second-half and we came away with a thoroughly deserved point.

"We had four or five players missing today from the team that played Arsenal and everyone that came in put in a terrific performance."

Liverpool v Hull
Before the game, Liverpool fans protested about the rising costs of watching football at Anfield
Mario Balotelli
Liverpool's £16m striker Mario Balotelli failed to score for the eighth successive game
Jordan Henderson
Liverpool midfielder Jordan Henderson was booked for diving after coming on as a second-half substitute
Steve Bruce
Steve Bruce's Hull side drew for the fifth time in nine Premier League matches this season

Line-ups

Liverpool

  • 22Mignolet
  • 19Manquillo
  • 37Skrtel
  • 6Lovren
  • 18Moreno
  • 24AllenSubstituted forCoutinhoat 61'minutes
  • 8Gerrard
  • 23CanSubstituted forHendersonat 75'minutesBooked at 81mins
  • 31SterlingBooked at 55mins
  • 45BalotelliBooked at 57mins
  • 20LallanaSubstituted forLambertat 61'minutes

Substitutes

  • 1Jones
  • 2Johnson
  • 4K Touré
  • 9Lambert
  • 10Coutinho
  • 14Henderson
  • 50Markovic

Hull

  • 16Jakupovic
  • 5Chester
  • 4Bruce
  • 6Davies
  • 27El Mohamady
  • 14Livermore
  • 17DiaméSubstituted forMeylerat 86'minutes
  • 8HuddlestoneBooked at 40mins
  • 11Brady
  • 34Ben ArfaBooked at 50minsSubstituted forAlukoat 71'minutes
  • 9HernándezSubstituted forRamírezat 71'minutes

Substitutes

  • 2Rosenior
  • 7Meyler
  • 15McShane
  • 24Aluko
  • 25Ramírez
  • 29Quinn
  • 35Watson
Referee:
Neil Swarbrick
Attendance:
44,591

Match Stats

Home TeamLiverpoolAway TeamHull
Possession
Home66%
Away34%
Shots
Home17
Away6
Shots on Target
Home4
Away3
Corners
Home14
Away1
Fouls
Home12
Away17

Live Text

Match ends, Liverpool 0, Hull City 0.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Liverpool 0, Hull City 0.

Corner, Liverpool. Conceded by Eldin Jakupovic.

Attempt saved. Philippe Coutinho (Liverpool) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.

Corner, Liverpool. Conceded by Eldin Jakupovic.

Corner, Liverpool. Conceded by David Meyler.

Corner, Liverpool. Conceded by David Meyler.

Attempt blocked. Philippe Coutinho (Liverpool) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Substitution

Substitution, Hull City. David Meyler replaces Mohamed Diamé.

Attempt missed. Philippe Coutinho (Liverpool) header from the left side of the six yard box is close, but misses the top left corner. Assisted by Steven Gerrard with a cross following a set piece situation.

Raheem Sterling (Liverpool) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Mohamed Diamé (Hull City).

Jordan Henderson (Liverpool) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Gastón Ramírez (Hull City).

Booking

Jordan Henderson (Liverpool) is shown the yellow card.

Jordan Henderson (Liverpool) has gone down, but that's a dive.

Raheem Sterling (Liverpool) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Alex Bruce (Hull City).

Attempt saved. Sone Aluko (Hull City) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Alex Bruce.

Foul by Mario Balotelli (Liverpool).

James Chester (Hull City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt missed. Martin Skrtel (Liverpool) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Steven Gerrard with a cross following a corner.

Corner, Liverpool. Conceded by James Chester.

Attempt blocked. Philippe Coutinho (Liverpool) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Corner, Liverpool. Conceded by Robbie Brady.

Mario Balotelli (Liverpool) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by James Chester (Hull City).

Foul by Rickie Lambert (Liverpool).

James Chester (Hull City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Jordan Henderson (Liverpool) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Gastón Ramírez (Hull City).

Substitution

Substitution, Liverpool. Jordan Henderson replaces Emre Can.

Javier Manquillo (Liverpool) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Tom Huddlestone (Hull City).

Substitution

Substitution, Hull City. Gastón Ramírez replaces Abel Hernández.

Substitution

Substitution, Hull City. Sone Aluko replaces Hatem Ben Arfa.

Corner, Liverpool. Conceded by Curtis Davies.

Attempt missed. Raheem Sterling (Liverpool) right footed shot from the right side of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Rickie Lambert.

Attempt blocked. Mario Balotelli (Liverpool) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Steven Gerrard.

Foul by Mario Balotelli (Liverpool).

As It Stood

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Chelsea87102381522
2Southampton96122051519
3Man City95221910917
4West Ham95131712516
5Arsenal93511511414
6Swansea94231310314
7Liverpool94231312114
8Man Utd83321512312
9Hull92521313011
10Tottenham83231011-111
11Stoke9324810-211
12West Brom92431213-110
13Aston Villa8314412-810
14Everton8233161609
15Crystal Palace92341316-39
16Leicester92341115-49
17Sunderland9153817-98
18Newcastle8143814-67
19Burnley8044413-94
20QPR8116618-124
View full Premier League table

Top Stories

Related to this story

Get Inspired

Find ways to get active

How to get involved in just about any sport or activity

Find a club, activity or sport near you