League Two
Cambridge2Hartlepool1

Cambridge United 2-1 Hartlepool United

Harrison Dunk scored his first league goal on his 24th birthday.
Harrison Dunk scored his first league goal on his 24th birthday

A first league goal from Cambridge's Harrison Dunk sent Hartlepool to the bottom of League Two as new boss Paul Murray lost his first game in charge.

The hosts went ahead after 26 minutes when Kwesi Appiah released Ryan Donaldson, who fired home his fifth goal of the season.

Hartlepool improved and equalised on the hour when Marlon Harewood pulled the ball back for Brad Walker to score.

But a fifth defeat in six games was confirmed when Dunk, 24, nodded in.

Line-ups

Cambridge

  • 1Dunn
  • 2Tait
  • 18Nelson
  • 4Coulson
  • 3Taylor
  • 17Hughes
  • 8ChampionSubstituted forDunkat 67'minutes
  • 22ChadwickSubstituted forNaylorat 60'minutes
  • 7Donaldson
  • 10Elliott
  • 21AppiahSubstituted forSimpsonat 89'minutes

Substitutes

  • 11Dunk
  • 12Lanzoni
  • 13Norris
  • 15Simpson
  • 25Lennon
  • 32Bird
  • 33Naylor

Hartlepool

  • 1Flinders
  • 21Duckworth
  • 5Collins
  • 26Harrison
  • 2AustinBooked at 9mins
  • 8WalkerBooked at 76mins
  • 10Miller
  • 29CrooksBooked at 71minsSubstituted forWoodsat 75'minutes
  • 7FranksSubstituted forSmithat 67'minutes
  • 24Wyke
  • 17BrobbelSubstituted forHarewoodat 45'minutes

Substitutes

  • 3Holden
  • 9Harewood
  • 14Woods
  • 18Hawkins
  • 19Richards
  • 20Jones
  • 23Smith
Referee:
Kevin Johnson
Attendance:
4,933

Match Stats

Home TeamCambridgeAway TeamHartlepool
Possession
Home56%
Away44%
Shots
Home13
Away10
Shots on Target
Home5
Away3
Corners
Home8
Away6
Fouls
Home8
Away20

Live Text

Match ends, Cambridge United 2, Hartlepool United 1.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Cambridge United 2, Hartlepool United 1.

Attempt saved. Brad Walker (Hartlepool United) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.

Foul by Tom Naylor (Cambridge United).

Neil Austin (Hartlepool United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Corner, Cambridge United. Conceded by Brad Walker.

Harrison Dunk (Cambridge United) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Brad Walker (Hartlepool United).

Substitution

Substitution, Cambridge United. Robbie Simpson replaces Kwesi Appiah.

Goal!

Goal! Cambridge United 2, Hartlepool United 1. Harrison Dunk (Cambridge United) header from the centre of the box to the high centre of the goal. Assisted by Tom Elliott.

Foul by Tom Elliott (Cambridge United).

Scott Harrison (Hartlepool United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Liam Hughes (Cambridge United) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Marlon Harewood (Hartlepool United).

Ryan Donaldson (Cambridge United) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Neil Austin (Hartlepool United).

Attempt missed. Michael Woods (Hartlepool United) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left.

Foul by Harrison Dunk (Cambridge United).

Tommy Miller (Hartlepool United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Attempt missed. Liam Hughes (Cambridge United) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left from a direct free kick.

Tom Elliott (Cambridge United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Sam Collins (Hartlepool United).

Foul by Tom Elliott (Cambridge United).

(Hartlepool United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Booking

Brad Walker (Hartlepool United) is shown the yellow card.

Harrison Dunk (Cambridge United) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Brad Walker (Hartlepool United).

Substitution

Substitution, Hartlepool United. Michael Woods replaces Matt Crooks.

Foul by Tom Elliott (Cambridge United).

Sam Collins (Hartlepool United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Attempt missed. Matt Crooks (Hartlepool United) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right.

Attempt saved. Tom Elliott (Cambridge United) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner.

Harrison Dunk (Cambridge United) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Michael Duckworth (Hartlepool United).

Booking

Matt Crooks (Hartlepool United) is shown the yellow card.

Liam Hughes (Cambridge United) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Matt Crooks (Hartlepool United).

Attempt missed. Matt Crooks (Hartlepool United) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left.

Hand ball by Marlon Harewood (Hartlepool United).

Substitution

Substitution, Cambridge United. Harrison Dunk replaces Tom Champion.

Find out more

As It Stood

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Luton159331810830
2Wycombe1585221111029
3Burton159152019128
4Shrewsbury1583423111227
5Bury158342417727
6Plymouth15825178926
7Newport156541814423
8Morecambe147251713423
9Southend156451413122
10Cheltenham156451517-222
11Cambridge156362618821
12Wimbledon155552223-120
13Portsmouth155551516-120
14Stevenage156271922-320
15Accrington156272226-420
16Exeter145451618-219
17Mansfield155461317-419
18Northampton155372323018
19Oxford Utd154471721-416
20Carlisle154382027-715
21Dag & Red154381825-715
22York151951320-712
23Tranmere152581320-711
24Hartlepool1532101025-1511
View full League Two table

Top Stories

Related to this story

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

This Girl Can Swim

This Girl Can Swim
Children playing with foam javelins

Mini Athletics - Woking

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired