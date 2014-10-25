Match ends, Cambridge United 2, Hartlepool United 1.
Cambridge United 2-1 Hartlepool United
A first league goal from Cambridge's Harrison Dunk sent Hartlepool to the bottom of League Two as new boss Paul Murray lost his first game in charge.
The hosts went ahead after 26 minutes when Kwesi Appiah released Ryan Donaldson, who fired home his fifth goal of the season.
Hartlepool improved and equalised on the hour when Marlon Harewood pulled the ball back for Brad Walker to score.
But a fifth defeat in six games was confirmed when Dunk, 24, nodded in.
Line-ups
Cambridge
- 1Dunn
- 2Tait
- 18Nelson
- 4Coulson
- 3Taylor
- 17Hughes
- 8ChampionSubstituted forDunkat 67'minutes
- 22ChadwickSubstituted forNaylorat 60'minutes
- 7Donaldson
- 10Elliott
- 21AppiahSubstituted forSimpsonat 89'minutes
Substitutes
- 11Dunk
- 12Lanzoni
- 13Norris
- 15Simpson
- 25Lennon
- 32Bird
- 33Naylor
Hartlepool
- 1Flinders
- 21Duckworth
- 5Collins
- 26Harrison
- 2AustinBooked at 9mins
- 8WalkerBooked at 76mins
- 10Miller
- 29CrooksBooked at 71minsSubstituted forWoodsat 75'minutes
- 7FranksSubstituted forSmithat 67'minutes
- 24Wyke
- 17BrobbelSubstituted forHarewoodat 45'minutes
Substitutes
- 3Holden
- 9Harewood
- 14Woods
- 18Hawkins
- 19Richards
- 20Jones
- 23Smith
- Referee:
- Kevin Johnson
- Attendance:
- 4,933
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home56%
- Away44%
- Shots
- Home13
- Away10
- Shots on Target
- Home5
- Away3
- Corners
- Home8
- Away6
- Fouls
- Home8
- Away20
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Cambridge United 2, Hartlepool United 1.
Attempt saved. Brad Walker (Hartlepool United) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.
Foul by Tom Naylor (Cambridge United).
Neil Austin (Hartlepool United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Corner, Cambridge United. Conceded by Brad Walker.
Harrison Dunk (Cambridge United) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Brad Walker (Hartlepool United).
Substitution
Substitution, Cambridge United. Robbie Simpson replaces Kwesi Appiah.
Goal!
Goal! Cambridge United 2, Hartlepool United 1. Harrison Dunk (Cambridge United) header from the centre of the box to the high centre of the goal. Assisted by Tom Elliott.
Foul by Tom Elliott (Cambridge United).
Scott Harrison (Hartlepool United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Liam Hughes (Cambridge United) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Marlon Harewood (Hartlepool United).
Ryan Donaldson (Cambridge United) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Neil Austin (Hartlepool United).
Attempt missed. Michael Woods (Hartlepool United) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left.
Foul by Harrison Dunk (Cambridge United).
Tommy Miller (Hartlepool United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Attempt missed. Liam Hughes (Cambridge United) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left from a direct free kick.
Tom Elliott (Cambridge United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Sam Collins (Hartlepool United).
Foul by Tom Elliott (Cambridge United).
(Hartlepool United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Booking
Brad Walker (Hartlepool United) is shown the yellow card.
Harrison Dunk (Cambridge United) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Brad Walker (Hartlepool United).
Substitution
Substitution, Hartlepool United. Michael Woods replaces Matt Crooks.
Foul by Tom Elliott (Cambridge United).
Sam Collins (Hartlepool United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Attempt missed. Matt Crooks (Hartlepool United) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right.
Attempt saved. Tom Elliott (Cambridge United) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner.
Harrison Dunk (Cambridge United) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Michael Duckworth (Hartlepool United).
Booking
Matt Crooks (Hartlepool United) is shown the yellow card.
Liam Hughes (Cambridge United) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Matt Crooks (Hartlepool United).
Attempt missed. Matt Crooks (Hartlepool United) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left.
Hand ball by Marlon Harewood (Hartlepool United).
Substitution
Substitution, Cambridge United. Harrison Dunk replaces Tom Champion.