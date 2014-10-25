Cambridge United 2-1 Hartlepool United

Harrison Dunk scored his first league goal on his 24th birthday

A first league goal from Cambridge's Harrison Dunk sent Hartlepool to the bottom of League Two as new boss Paul Murray lost his first game in charge.

The hosts went ahead after 26 minutes when Kwesi Appiah released Ryan Donaldson, who fired home his fifth goal of the season.

Hartlepool improved and equalised on the hour when Marlon Harewood pulled the ball back for Brad Walker to score.

But a fifth defeat in six games was confirmed when Dunk, 24, nodded in.