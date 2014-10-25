Scunthorpe United 0-1 Notts County

Zeli Ismail's penalty was his fourth goal of the season for Notts County during his loan spell from Wolves

Notts County extended their unbeaten run to 11 games and moved up to third in League One after Zeli Ismail's last-minute penalty defeated Scunthorpe.

The Iron, who remain bottom of the division, had chances but Lyle Taylor was twice denied by Northern Ireland goalkeeper Roy Carroll.

Gary McSheffrey also headed against a post following Marcus Williams's cross.

Those misses proved crucial as Ismail converted a late spot-kick after Bobby Olejnik had fouled Stephen McLaughlin.

Scunthorpe United manager Mark Robins told BBC Radio Humberside:

"I think we've played well. We've created loads of chances, we just haven't taken any - that's the problem.

"I thought the positivity was good, I thought some of the play was excellent, but I thought some of the finishing was a bit lacklustre.

"We've got to work, and we'll carry on doing it, it gives you a lot of positives to work on."