Match ends, Birmingham City 0, Bournemouth 8.
Birmingham City 0-8 Bournemouth
Managerless Birmingham City suffered a record home defeat as Bournemouth scored eight goals at St Andrew's.
Brett Pitman put the visitors ahead inside three minutes before Blues defender David Edgar was then sent off for a foul on Callum Wilson.
Wilson and Matt Ritchie made it 3-0 by half-time before the Cherries ran riot in the second period.
Marc Pugh netted a hat-trick and two more from Tokelo Rantie, the first a penalty, completed Birmingham's misery.
In addition, Paul Caddis had a spot-kick saved by Bournemouth goalkeeper Artur Boruc with the score at 3-0.
|Anything Southampton can do...
|Bournemouth's demolition of Birmingham came seven days after neighbours Southampton hammered Sunderland 8-0 in the Premier League
|It was the first time that the Cherries had ever scored eight goals in a league game (barring a 10-0 win over Northampton in September 1939 which was expunged from the records after World War II broke out the next day), while they also recorded their biggest winning margin in a league fixture
A week after south coast neighbours Southampton put eight past Sunderland, Eddie Howe's side repeated the feat to register a fourth straight Championship win, a result that lifted them up to fourth in the table.
Blues slip to second from bottom after a wretched afternoon, extending their poor run at St Andrew's to just one win in 25 home matches.
And the nature of their second-half capitulation will be of huge concern to whoever Blues appoint to succeed the sacked Lee Clark as their new manager.
Pitman gave Bournemouth the perfect start, running through unchallenged before beating goalkeeper Darren Randolph, and things got worse for the hosts when Edgar pulled back Wilson and was deemed to be the last defender, resulting in a straight red card for the Canada international.
Pitman missed two further chances before the lead was eventually doubled, as Randolph's attempted clearance fell nicely for Wilson to race clear and net his 10th goal of the season.
Ritchie scored a third to settle the contest before the break, firing in a loose ball after another defensive mix-up, but Bournemouth were hungry for more goals.
Caddis's failure from the spot, following Tommy Elphick's foul on Clayton Donaldson, summed up Birmingham's day and it was to get much worse for the home side, who conceded five goals in the final 27 minutes.
Pugh turned in two crosses from Simon Francis to make it 5-0, before Rantie's brace and Pugh's third sealed a momentous win.
Birmingham City caretaker manager Malcolm Crosby told BBC WM:
"I feel shellshocked. The way we played was embarrassing. I have to take the blame because I picked the team.
"The confidence drained out of the players. They have played badly because we let in eight goals. But those players have got to go out again next week and have to get over this setback. It has been a terrible day.
"I apologise to the supporters. Whoever comes in as manager, I do not think he will have another performance like that."
Bournemouth manager Eddie Howe:
"We got a great start and the sending-off was a key moment.
"From that moment it was always going to be difficult for Birmingham and we really put them to the sword in the second half.
"The most pleasing aspect was that we didn't showboat. We wanted more goals but we did it in the right way."
Line-ups
Birmingham
- 1Randolph
- 15Hall
- 6EdgarBooked at 7mins
- 4Robinson
- 3Grounds
- 11Cotterill
- 31Caddis
- 8GleesonSubstituted forReillyat 45'minutes
- 12NovakBooked at 11minsSubstituted forArthurat 66'minutes
- 9Donaldson
- 10ThomasSubstituted forDavisat 10'minutes
Substitutes
- 13Shea
- 14Packwood
- 17Reilly
- 21Doyle
- 22Shinnie
- 24Arthur
- 26Davis
Bournemouth
- 31Boruc
- 2Francis
- 5ElphickBooked at 52mins
- 3S CookBooked at 29mins
- 11Daniels
- 30Ritchie
- 8ArterBooked at 54minsSubstituted forGoslingat 56'minutes
- 6SurmanBooked at 32mins
- 7Pugh
- 10PitmanSubstituted forRantieat 64'minutes
- 13C WilsonSubstituted forFraserat 71'minutes
Substitutes
- 1Camp
- 4Gosling
- 9Rantie
- 14Harte
- 15A Smith
- 19Stanislas
- 20Fraser
- Referee:
- Keith Hill
- Attendance:
- 13,837
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home38%
- Away62%
- Shots
- Home9
- Away28
- Shots on Target
- Home3
- Away15
- Corners
- Home7
- Away5
- Fouls
- Home8
- Away12
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Birmingham City 0, Bournemouth 8.
Attempt missed. Matt Ritchie (Bournemouth) left footed shot from the right side of the box is close, but misses the top left corner. Assisted by Andrew Surman following a corner.
Corner, Bournemouth. Conceded by Grant Hall.
Corner, Bournemouth. Conceded by Grant Hall.
Attempt saved. Matt Ritchie (Bournemouth) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Simon Francis.
Attempt saved. Ryan Fraser (Bournemouth) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Tokelo Rantie.
Marc Pugh (Bournemouth) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Callum Reilly (Birmingham City).
Attempt saved. Dan Gosling (Bournemouth) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Attempt saved. Dan Gosling (Bournemouth) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Andrew Surman.
Offside, Birmingham City. Jonathan Grounds tries a through ball, but Koby Arthur is caught offside.
Goal!
Goal! Birmingham City 0, Bournemouth 8. Tokelo Rantie (Bournemouth) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Matt Ritchie.
Ryan Fraser (Bournemouth) hits the right post with a right footed shot from the centre of the box. Assisted by Tokelo Rantie with a through ball.
Goal!
Goal! Birmingham City 0, Bournemouth 7. Marc Pugh (Bournemouth) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Dan Gosling.
Attempt missed. Dan Gosling (Bournemouth) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the right misses to the left.
Goal!
Goal! Birmingham City 0, Bournemouth 6. Tokelo Rantie (Bournemouth) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom left corner.
Penalty Bournemouth. Simon Francis draws a foul in the penalty area.
Penalty conceded by David Cotterill (Birmingham City) after a foul in the penalty area.
Corner, Birmingham City. Conceded by Simon Francis.
Corner, Birmingham City. Conceded by Ryan Fraser.
Corner, Birmingham City. Conceded by Tommy Elphick.
Attempt missed. Koby Arthur (Birmingham City) left footed shot from the right side of the box misses to the left. Assisted by David Cotterill.
Foul by Charlie Daniels (Bournemouth).
Paul Caddis (Birmingham City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt saved. David Cotterill (Birmingham City) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Koby Arthur.
Offside, Bournemouth. Charlie Daniels tries a through ball, but Tokelo Rantie is caught offside.
Attempt blocked. Marc Pugh (Bournemouth) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Offside, Bournemouth. Tokelo Rantie tries a through ball, but Marc Pugh is caught offside.
Substitution
Substitution, Bournemouth. Ryan Fraser replaces Callum Wilson.
Goal!
Goal! Birmingham City 0, Bournemouth 5. Marc Pugh (Bournemouth) header from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Simon Francis with a cross.
Attempt missed. Matt Ritchie (Bournemouth) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses the top left corner. Assisted by Andrew Surman.
Substitution
Substitution, Birmingham City. Koby Arthur replaces Lee Novak.
Attempt missed. Callum Wilson (Bournemouth) left footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Marc Pugh.
Substitution
Substitution, Bournemouth. Tokelo Rantie replaces Brett Pitman.
Goal!
Goal! Birmingham City 0, Bournemouth 4. Marc Pugh (Bournemouth) header from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Simon Francis with a cross.
Foul by Steve Cook (Bournemouth).
Clayton Donaldson (Birmingham City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt saved. Andrew Surman (Bournemouth) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner.
Attempt saved. Jonathan Grounds (Birmingham City) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Callum Reilly.