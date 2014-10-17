Results from Friday night's matches
-
- From the section Football
Friday 17 October
Danske Bank Premiership - Result
WARRENPOINT TOWN 0 (King s/o 49)
INSTITUTE 1 (McVeigh 90)
Airtricity Premier Division - Result
DERRY CITY 0
UCD 1 (Langtry 33)
Friday 17 October
Danske Bank Premiership - Result
WARRENPOINT TOWN 0 (King s/o 49)
INSTITUTE 1 (McVeigh 90)
Airtricity Premier Division - Result
DERRY CITY 0
UCD 1 (Langtry 33)
Run by the BBC and partners
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired