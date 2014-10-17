Brentford: Warburton pays tribute to ex-boss Uwe Rosler

Warburton (right) succeeded Rosler (left) as Brentford manager, having previously worked alongside the German as sporting director at Griffin Park

Brentford boss Mark Warburton has hailed the impact Uwe Rosler had on the club, ahead of their first meeting since the German left west London.

Rosler was in charge of the Bees from summer 2011 until December last year, when he joined Wigan - whom the Bees face in the Championship on Saturday.

Warburton told BBC London: "Uwe worked tirelessly here in a very good period for the club and made a huge impact.

"It would be foolish for me to say it is just another game."

He added: "He knows a lot of our players and we know a lot about how he thinks."

Rosler had not managed in England before his appointment as Brentford manager, but had extensive experience in Norway with Lillestrom, Viking and Molde.

The former Manchester City striker led Brentford to a ninth-placed finish in League One in his first season in charge and then saw the side beaten in the play-off final in 2013, after narrowly missing out on automatic promotion in dramatic circumstances.

Working closely alongside Warburton, who was then sporting director at Griffin Park, Rosler laid the foundations for Brentford's promotion to the second tier last season.

"He had a lot of positives and I worked very closely with him, which was a pleasure," Warburton added.

"Of course we wish him well as he is a friend of the club.

"It's a big and important game. They have a very talented squad packed with international players.

"It is away at Wigan and they will expect to win the game. It is up to us to go there and impose ourselves."

Meanwhile Warburton says the two clubs have moved on from the summer dispute surrounding Adam Forshaw before the midfielder completed his protracted transfer to Wigan.

Warburton said Brentford had no intention of selling the 23-year-old unless their valuation was met - and the former Everton youngster eventually joined the Greater Manchester side on transfer deadline day.

"That went a long time ago," Warburton said.

"At the time it was important that we stood up for Brentford and let the fans know we are not going to be taken for a ride.

"If you buy a season ticket at Brentford you know that we will keep our best players and if they leave, they leave on our terms. That was the sole message.

"Of course there was some bad blood in that respect but we are adults and we are past that.

"We will shake hands on Saturday and have a chat and that's the way it should be."