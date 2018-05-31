BBC Sport - FA Cup: 50 memorable goals - Roberto Di Matteo's speedy strike

Top 50 FA Cup goals: Di Matteo's drive

  • From the section FA Cup

BBC Sport is looking back at 50 iconic FA Cup goals in the build-up to the first round proper, which takes place in November.

Chelsea went in to the 1997 FA Cup final against Middlesbrough hoping to win their first major trophy in 27 years so nerves were understandable at kick-off.

However, the tension was considerably eased 42 seconds later when Roberto Di Matteo scored with a 30-yard strike which flew in off the crossbar.

It was the fastest goal scored in an FA Cup final at Wembley - a record since broken by Louis Saha in Everton's 2-1 defeat by Chelsea in 2009.

Eddie Newton added a late second as Chelsea won 2-0 to end their trophy drought.

Fifteen years later as caretaker manager, Di Matteo led Chelsea to their only Champions League success to date, only to be sacked months later.

Top videos

Video

Top 50 FA Cup goals: Di Matteo's drive

  • From the section FA Cup
Video

World Cup Catch-up: Ronaldo record, poor Pepe & a comedy throw-in

Video

Highlights: Best shots as England post T20 record score

Video

Highlights: Iran 0-1 Spain

Video

That's embarrassing! BBC pundits analyse Pepe's tumble

Video

Shades of Banks - Portugal keeper's brilliant save

Video

It had to be him! Ronaldo scores fourth goal in two games

Video

Highlights: Uruguay 1-0 Saudi Arabia

Video

Highlights: Portugal 1-0 Morocco

Video

Suarez celebrates 100th cap with a goal

Video

Cesc Education: Fabregas' guide to Spain squad

Top Stories

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

This Girl Can Swim

This Girl Can Swim
Children playing with foam javelins

Mini Athletics - Woking

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired