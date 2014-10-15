BBC Sport - Price of Football 2014: What makes the perfect football pie?

What makes the perfect football pie?

Made in the stadium kitchen under the watchful eye of chef Graham Aimson, Morecambe's match-day pies have won numerous awards.

As part of BBC Sport's Price of Football study, Azi Farni visited the League Two club's Globe Arena to find out what makes the perfect football pie.

