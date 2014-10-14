John Welsh: Preston North End midfielder hopes to keep captaincy
Preston North End midfielder John Welsh is hoping to force his way back into the team and regain the captaincy.
Welsh, 30, has struggled with a calf problem this season and has made just three starts so far this term.
In his absence, centre-back Tom Clarke has led the side and North End sit in the League One play-off places.
"I've always said I'm really proud to captain this football club, it means so much to me," Welsh told BBC Radio Lancashire.
"Clarkey has done really well, he's a natural leader. It's obviously the gaffer's decision and I'll respect that.
"I'll be gutted, I won't lie, but we're here to win games as a football club, and me not being captain doesn't matter.
"As long as we get promoted this year, Clarkey might let me lift the trophy with him."