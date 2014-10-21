League One
Barnsley2Notts County3

Barnsley 2-3 Notts County

Michael Petrasso scored twice as Notts County fought back from 2-0 down to beat Barnsley and extend their unbeaten run to 10 games.

Devante Cole opened the scoring for Barnsley, before Conor Hourihane tapped in to quickly double their lead.

County fought back through Garry Thompson's long-range strike before Petrasso headed in from close range.

And on-loan Petrasso found a way through the Tykes defence to net the winner and keep County in the top six.

Notts County manager Shaun Derry told BBC Radio Nottingham:

Derry on Barnsley v Notts County

"Just the manner of that second-half performance was amazing. To a man, they were brilliant.

"The first half was so bad and we didn't half make it hard for ourselves. It was polar opposites in the second half though.

"We were disappointed with the way we conceded goals, but what an amazing turnaround."

Line-ups

Barnsley

  • 1Turnbull
  • 29BreeSubstituted forBrownat 68'minutes
  • 6Cranie
  • 16Ramage
  • 5Nyatanga
  • 4Berry
  • 14DigbySubstituted forTreacyat 76'minutes
  • 8Hourihane
  • 13Williams
  • 9Winnall
  • 44Cole

Substitutes

  • 2Brown
  • 3Dudgeon
  • 7Treacy
  • 10Hemmings
  • 12Davies
  • 17Abbott
  • 33Lita

Notts County

  • 1Carroll
  • 2Dumbuya
  • 34Laing
  • 6Hollis
  • 33CranstonSubstituted forAdamsat 45'minutes
  • 16NobleBooked at 73mins
  • 13Jones
  • 36PetrassoBooked at 72mins
  • 7Ismail
  • 32McLaughlinBooked at 89mins
  • 11Thompson

Substitutes

  • 3Adams
  • 8Wroe
  • 10Murray
  • 14McKenzie
  • 23Speiss
  • 25Traore
  • 31Harrad
Referee:
Seb Stockbridge
Attendance:
8,596

Match Stats

Home TeamBarnsleyAway TeamNotts County
Possession
Home56%
Away44%
Shots
Home11
Away9
Shots on Target
Home6
Away3
Corners
Home8
Away1
Fouls
Home6
Away10

Live Text

Match ends, Barnsley 2, Notts County 3.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Barnsley 2, Notts County 3.

Hand ball by Conor Hourihane (Barnsley).

Lewin Nyatanga (Barnsley) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Garry Thompson (Notts County).

Attempt missed. Keith Treacy (Barnsley) left footed shot from outside the box is too high.

Corner, Barnsley. Conceded by Mustapha Dumbuya.

Booking

Stephen McLaughlin (Notts County) is shown the yellow card.

Conor Hourihane (Barnsley) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Stephen McLaughlin (Notts County).

Attempt missed. Devante Cole (Barnsley) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right.

Delay over. They are ready to continue.

Delay over. They are ready to continue.

Delay in match Garry Thompson (Notts County) because of an injury.

Foul by Lewin Nyatanga (Barnsley).

(Notts County) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Corner, Barnsley. Conceded by Blair Adams.

Corner, Barnsley. Conceded by Louis Laing.

Corner, Barnsley. Conceded by Gary Jones.

Substitution

Substitution, Barnsley. Keith Treacy replaces Paul Digby.

Attempt missed. Stephen McLaughlin (Notts County) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left.

Foul by Conor Hourihane (Barnsley).

Zeli Ismail (Notts County) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Hand ball by Liam Noble (Notts County).

Goal!

Goal! Barnsley 2, Notts County 3. Michael Petrasso (Notts County) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the top left corner.

Attempt missed. Michael Petrasso (Notts County) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left.

Attempt saved. Conor Hourihane (Barnsley) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.

Devante Cole (Barnsley) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Gary Jones (Notts County).

Substitution

Substitution, Barnsley. Reece Brown replaces James Bree.

Attempt missed. Garry Thompson (Notts County) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the right is close, but misses to the right.

Attempt missed. Garry Thompson (Notts County) left footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the right.

Attempt saved. Ryan Williams (Barnsley) left footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.

Goal!

Goal! Barnsley 2, Notts County 2. Michael Petrasso (Notts County) header from very close range to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Garry Thompson.

Attempt missed. Paul Digby (Barnsley) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left.

Corner, Barnsley. Conceded by Louis Laing.

Attempt missed. Liam Noble (Notts County) header from the centre of the box is too high.

Foul by Lewin Nyatanga (Barnsley).

Zeli Ismail (Notts County) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt saved. Sam Winnall (Barnsley) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the top right corner.

As It Stood

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Bristol City1495030151532
2Peterborough148242214826
3Preston1274123111225
4MK Dons1272327151223
5Notts County136522012823
6Sheff Utd137242118323
7Swindon1264225151022
8Oldham145722116522
9Rochdale136252315820
10Chesterfield135442320319
11Fleetwood145451513219
12Bradford145451818019
13Crawley145271323-1017
14Colchester144461920-116
15Leyton Orient133641515015
16Barnsley134362022-215
17Doncaster124261220-814
18Port Vale143471723-613
19Gillingham143471320-713
20Coventry143471523-813
21Yeovil143471223-1113
22Crewe144191230-1813
23Walsall142661115-412
24Scunthorpe143381728-1112
View full League One table

