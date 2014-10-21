Match ends, Watford 2, Nottingham Forest 2.
Watford 2-2 Nottingham Forest
Michail Antonio's double saw Nottingham Forest secure a draw at Watford, who fell from the top of the Championship.
Odion Ighalo put the hosts in front from close range, only for Antonio to level with a solo effort moments later.
Matej Vydra restored the Hornets' lead from the spot after he was brought down by Kelvin Wilson.
But Antonio levelled again, heading in Chris Burke's cross to leave new Watford boss Slavisa Jokanovic with four points from his first two games.
Watford are now on an unbeaten run of seven games, which has been overseen by three different head coaches, with Oscar Garcia leaving at the end of September and his replacement Billy McKinlay making way for Jokanovic two weeks ago.
Meanwhile, Stuart Pearce's Forest have fallen away from the top two to sixth, with their last league victory coming at home to Fulham on 17 September, and they started slowly as Fernando Forestieri and Vydra both forced saves from Karl Darlow.
A David Vaughan free-kick that was deflected narrowly wide was Forest's only response before Ighalo had the Hornets in front - and his third goal in his last three games - by poking in Gianni Munari's superb back-flick from Almen Abdi's cross.
The lead lasted just two minutes though, as Abdi gave the ball away to Antonio who strode forward and finished from a tight angle, before Michael Mancienne seemed to be fortunate to get just a booking for bringing down Vydra when he was through on goal.
Shortly after the break Vydra was brought down by Wilson and the Czech calmly rolled in from 12 yards to restore the lead.
And the Hornets looked relatively comfortable afterwards, moving the ball around with confidence, until Burke did well to find space down the right and swung in a hanging cross that Antonio powered in at the back post for his eighth of the season.
Vydra's shot straight at Darlow was as close as Watford came to a late winner, and they drop down to second after Derby's win at Blackpool.
Watford head coach Slavisa Jokanovic:
"I think we played very well in the first 60 minutes. The last 30 minutes we lost a bit of tactical order and tried to win the game with hearts and not minds.
"For me [the Mancienne foul] was 100% a sending off. It's the same with the penalty. For me both situations are sendings off."
Forest assistant manager Steve Wigley:
"It was a good point. We knew we were coming to a team that was in the best form they've been in this season.
"We knew we would have to play well and resolute is a good word to describe us. We showed a lot of character. We more than deserved a point.
"Karl Darlow put in a good performance and away from home your keeper is going to have to play well."
On Mancienne's foul on Vydra: "Your heart is in your mouth when something like that happens. We're at ground level so can't see if somebody is coming around. One ref will give you a yellow, another a red. But I was delighted it was yellow."
Line-ups
Watford
- 1Gomes
- 14Paredes
- 6Ekstrand
- 39Bassong NguenaSubstituted forHobanat 84'minutes
- 18Pudil
- 22AbdiSubstituted forMurrayat 50'minutes
- 8Tozser
- 3Munari
- 20Vydra
- 11Forestieri
- 24IghaloSubstituted forDeeneyat 65'minutes
Substitutes
- 9Deeney
- 12Doyley
- 16Murray
- 21Anya
- 23Dyer
- 30Bond
- 31Hoban
Nottm Forest
- 1Darlow
- 2Lichaj
- 4MancienneBooked at 42mins
- 6Wilson
- 3Harding
- 24Vaughan
- 32Tesche
- 38Osborn
- 27Burke
- 9AssombalongaSubstituted forFryattat 90+1'minutes
- 18Antonio
Substitutes
- 7Fryatt
- 13Fox
- 16Lascelles
- 17Hunt
- 21Paterson
- 23Blackstock
- 29de Vries
- Referee:
- Dean Whitestone
- Attendance:
- 16,095
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home59%
- Away41%
- Shots
- Home23
- Away10
- Shots on Target
- Home8
- Away2
- Corners
- Home14
- Away6
- Fouls
- Home9
- Away12
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Watford 2, Nottingham Forest 2.
Substitution
Substitution, Nottingham Forest. Matty Fryatt replaces Britt Assombalonga.
Foul by Daniel Tözsér (Watford).
Chris Burke (Nottingham Forest) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Attempt saved. Matej Vydra (Watford) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Daniel Tözsér.
Corner, Watford. Conceded by Karl Darlow.
Attempt saved. Troy Deeney (Watford) right footed shot from the left side of the six yard box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Attempt missed. Britt Assombalonga (Nottingham Forest) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Eric Lichaj.
Substitution
Substitution, Watford. Tommy Hoban replaces Sebastien Bassong.
Sean Murray (Watford) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by David Vaughan (Nottingham Forest).
Corner, Watford. Conceded by Kelvin Wilson.
Corner, Nottingham Forest. Conceded by Sebastien Bassong.
Attempt blocked. Michael Mancienne (Nottingham Forest) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by David Vaughan with a cross.
Corner, Nottingham Forest. Conceded by Daniel Pudil.
Foul by Gianni Munari (Watford).
Ben Osborn (Nottingham Forest) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Fernando Forestieri (Watford) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by David Vaughan (Nottingham Forest).
Offside, Nottingham Forest. Michail Antonio tries a through ball, but Britt Assombalonga is caught offside.
Corner, Nottingham Forest. Conceded by Juan Carlos Paredes.
Foul by Daniel Tözsér (Watford).
Britt Assombalonga (Nottingham Forest) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Goal!
Goal! Watford 2, Nottingham Forest 2. Michail Antonio (Nottingham Forest) header from the left side of the six yard box to the top left corner. Assisted by Chris Burke with a cross.
Attempt missed. Robert Tesche (Nottingham Forest) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left.
Substitution
Substitution, Watford. Troy Deeney replaces Odion Ighalo.
Foul by Fernando Forestieri (Watford).
Chris Burke (Nottingham Forest) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Michail Antonio (Nottingham Forest) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Ben Osborn with a cross.
Corner, Nottingham Forest. Conceded by Joel Ekstrand.
Attempt blocked. Daniel Harding (Nottingham Forest) left footed shot from long range on the left is blocked. Assisted by Robert Tesche.
Juan Carlos Paredes (Watford) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Michail Antonio (Nottingham Forest).
Fernando Forestieri (Watford) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Eric Lichaj (Nottingham Forest).
Corner, Nottingham Forest. Conceded by Joel Ekstrand.
Foul by Odion Ighalo (Watford).
Daniel Harding (Nottingham Forest) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Goal!
Goal! Watford 2, Nottingham Forest 1. Matej Vydra (Watford) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom right corner.