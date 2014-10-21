Watford 2-2 Nottingham Forest

Watford began the day top of the table, with Nottingham Forest fifth

Michail Antonio's double saw Nottingham Forest secure a draw at Watford, who fell from the top of the Championship.

Odion Ighalo put the hosts in front from close range, only for Antonio to level with a solo effort moments later.

Matej Vydra restored the Hornets' lead from the spot after he was brought down by Kelvin Wilson.

But Antonio levelled again, heading in Chris Burke's cross to leave new Watford boss Slavisa Jokanovic with four points from his first two games.

Media playback is not supported on this device Wigley on Watford v Forest

Watford are now on an unbeaten run of seven games, which has been overseen by three different head coaches, with Oscar Garcia leaving at the end of September and his replacement Billy McKinlay making way for Jokanovic two weeks ago.

Meanwhile, Stuart Pearce's Forest have fallen away from the top two to sixth, with their last league victory coming at home to Fulham on 17 September, and they started slowly as Fernando Forestieri and Vydra both forced saves from Karl Darlow.

A David Vaughan free-kick that was deflected narrowly wide was Forest's only response before Ighalo had the Hornets in front - and his third goal in his last three games - by poking in Gianni Munari's superb back-flick from Almen Abdi's cross.

Media playback is not supported on this device Jokanovic on Watford v Forest

The lead lasted just two minutes though, as Abdi gave the ball away to Antonio who strode forward and finished from a tight angle, before Michael Mancienne seemed to be fortunate to get just a booking for bringing down Vydra when he was through on goal.

Shortly after the break Vydra was brought down by Wilson and the Czech calmly rolled in from 12 yards to restore the lead.

And the Hornets looked relatively comfortable afterwards, moving the ball around with confidence, until Burke did well to find space down the right and swung in a hanging cross that Antonio powered in at the back post for his eighth of the season.

Vydra's shot straight at Darlow was as close as Watford came to a late winner, and they drop down to second after Derby's win at Blackpool.

Watford head coach Slavisa Jokanovic:

"I think we played very well in the first 60 minutes. The last 30 minutes we lost a bit of tactical order and tried to win the game with hearts and not minds.

"For me [the Mancienne foul] was 100% a sending off. It's the same with the penalty. For me both situations are sendings off."

Forest assistant manager Steve Wigley:

"It was a good point. We knew we were coming to a team that was in the best form they've been in this season.

"We knew we would have to play well and resolute is a good word to describe us. We showed a lot of character. We more than deserved a point.

"Karl Darlow put in a good performance and away from home your keeper is going to have to play well."

On Mancienne's foul on Vydra: "Your heart is in your mouth when something like that happens. We're at ground level so can't see if somebody is coming around. One ref will give you a yellow, another a red. But I was delighted it was yellow."