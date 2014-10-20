Match ends, West Bromwich Albion 2, Manchester United 2.
West Bromwich Albion 2-2 Manchester United
- Man Utd six games without a win on the road
- Fellaini and Blind score first United goals
- Sessegnon and Berahino on target for West Brom
- United one point better off than this stage last season
Daley Blind's late goal salvaged a point at West Bromwich Albion but could not end Manchester United's winless run away from home under Louis van Gaal.
Stephane Sessegnon's first-time 18-yard strike put Albion ahead at the break.
Half-time substitute Marouane Fellaini levelled with his first United goal - a powerful shot from just inside the box.
Saido Berahino's low finish restored the home side's lead but United's Robin van Persie hit the post late on before Blind's 20-yard shot earned a point.
|A tough month for Manchester United
|Date
|Opponent
|26 October
|Chelsea (home)
|2 November
|Manchester City (away)
|8 November
|Crystal Palace (home)
|22 November
|Arsenal (away)
The draw means United are unbeaten in three games and have one more point after eight games than they did last season in a campaign which saw David Moyes sacked as manager for underachieving.
It will come as a relief to new boss Van Gaal, who this week called his previous request to be judged after three months in the role "stupid", as United continue to adapt to his philosophy.
The Dutchman, who has won seven league titles with European clubs, left his summer striking recruit Radamel Falcao on the bench in the West Midlands, but it is at the other end of the pitch where United's problems lie.
Only Liverpool have conceded as many goals in the top half of the table and, at 1-1 at The Hawthorns, lax defending allowed the Baggies back in front and left Van Gaal's men scrambling for a point.
It arrived through an unlikely source in Blind, whose curled effort from 20 yards was only the fourth club goal of his career.
Despite their resilience to level, United have now gone six league games without a win on the road, a run not seen since the 1996-97 season, when they eventually finished champions.
Such an outcome seems unlikely this time around and with fixtures against Manchester City, Chelsea and Arsenal to come inside a month, their leaky defence looks set to undergo further scrutiny.
West Brom, who have picked up seven points from their last four matches, were rewarded for a slick start when Sessegnon swept Andre Wisdom's cross into the top corner from 18 yards.
The 30-year-old's first goal of the season sparked a response from United who tested home keeper Boaz Myhill - in for the injured Ben Foster - through Angel Di Maria twice and Van Persie.
It was Myhill's first outing since December of last year and his resistance ended early in the second period when Fellaini pulled down a Di Maria cross and fired into the roof of the net from just inside the penalty area.
His introduction will be seen as a touch of ingenuity from Van Gaal and preceded a spell of intensity from United which was reminiscent of more successful times, but Berahino halted their momentum.
The 21-year-old ran on to Chris Brunt's through ball before curling a low shot beyond David de Gea, to score his sixth league goal of the season - more than his team-mates combined.
But his punishing of United's exposed defence could not earn the Baggies a first home win over their opponents in the Premier League.
Van Persie thumped against the woodwork after a knock-down from substitute Falcao, but it was Blind who had the final say with a 20-yard effort that crept inside Myhill's right-hand post to lift United to sixth.
Line-ups
West Brom
- 13Myhill
- 2Wisdom
- 25Dawson
- 6Lescott
- 15Pocognoli
- 8Gardner
- 7MorrisonBooked at 39mins
- 17Dorrans
- 29SessegnonSubstituted forMulumbuat 86'minutes
- 11Brunt
- 18Berahino
Substitutes
- 9Ideye
- 10Anichebe
- 16Gamboa
- 19Daniels
- 21Mulumbu
- 23McAuley
- 28Blanco
Man Utd
- 1de Gea
- 2da Silva
- 4Jones
- 5RojoBooked at 90mins
- 3Shaw
- 17BlindBooked at 83mins
- 11Januzaj
- 8MataSubstituted forFalcaoat 72'minutes
- 21HerreraSubstituted forFellainiat 45'minutes
- 7Di MaríaSubstituted forYoungat 76'minutes
- 20van Persie
Substitutes
- 9Falcao
- 12Smalling
- 13Lindegaard
- 16Carrick
- 18Young
- 24Fletcher
- 31Fellaini
- Referee:
- Mike Dean
- Attendance:
- 25,794
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home37%
- Away63%
- Shots
- Home8
- Away22
- Shots on Target
- Home2
- Away7
- Corners
- Home0
- Away11
- Fouls
- Home6
- Away8
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, West Bromwich Albion 2, Manchester United 2.
Booking
Marcos Rojo (Manchester United) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Marcos Rojo (Manchester United).
Youssuf Mulumbu (West Bromwich Albion) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Rafael (Manchester United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by James Morrison (West Bromwich Albion).
Attempt blocked. Daley Blind (Manchester United) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Marouane Fellaini.
Attempt missed. Daley Blind (Manchester United) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the right following a corner.
Corner, Manchester United. Conceded by Craig Dawson.
Attempt saved. Marouane Fellaini (Manchester United) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Falcao with a headed pass.
Corner, Manchester United. Conceded by Chris Brunt.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match Sébastien Pocognoli (West Bromwich Albion) because of an injury.
Goal!
Goal! West Bromwich Albion 2, Manchester United 2. Daley Blind (Manchester United) left footed shot from outside the box to the bottom left corner.
Substitution
Substitution, West Bromwich Albion. Youssuf Mulumbu replaces Stéphane Sessegnon.
Offside, Manchester United. Rafael tries a through ball, but Falcao is caught offside.
Booking
Daley Blind (Manchester United) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Daley Blind (Manchester United).
Stéphane Sessegnon (West Bromwich Albion) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Marcos Rojo (Manchester United) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Ashley Young with a cross following a corner.
Corner, Manchester United. Conceded by Craig Gardner.
Foul by Marouane Fellaini (Manchester United).
James Morrison (West Bromwich Albion) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Hand ball by Marouane Fellaini (Manchester United).
Attempt missed. Andre Wisdom (West Bromwich Albion) left footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Stéphane Sessegnon.
Substitution
Substitution, Manchester United. Ashley Young replaces Ángel Di María because of an injury.
Attempt missed. Adnan Januzaj (Manchester United) left footed shot from the right side of the box is too high.
Robin van Persie (Manchester United) hits the left post with a right footed shot from outside the box.
Attempt blocked. Adnan Januzaj (Manchester United) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Attempt blocked. Daley Blind (Manchester United) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Marcos Rojo with a headed pass.
Substitution
Substitution, Manchester United. Falcao replaces Juan Mata.
Adnan Januzaj (Manchester United) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Chris Brunt (West Bromwich Albion).
Attempt missed. Rafael (Manchester United) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Daley Blind.
Attempt missed. Robin van Persie (Manchester United) header from the centre of the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Luke Shaw with a cross.
Goal!
Goal! West Bromwich Albion 2, Manchester United 1. Saido Berahino (West Bromwich Albion) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Chris Brunt with a through ball.
Attempt blocked. Marcos Rojo (Manchester United) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Daley Blind.
Corner, Manchester United. Conceded by Sébastien Pocognoli.
Attempt blocked. Saido Berahino (West Bromwich Albion) left footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Andre Wisdom.