Match ends, Arsenal 2, Hull City 2.
Arsenal 2-2 Hull City
- Arsenal have one win in seven
- Wilshere goes off with knee problem
- Ramsey makes comeback
- Hull's Harper, Dawson and Jelavic injured
A stoppage-time Danny Welbeck goal denied Hull victory and ensured Arsenal avoided equalling their worst start to a league season under Arsene Wenger.
Alexis Sanchez's fierce low shot gave the hosts an early lead.
But a disputed Mohamed Diame strike - the midfielder seemed to foul Mathieu Flamini - and an Abel Hernandez header put Steve Bruce's side ahead.
However, Welbeck guided in a clever Sanchez pass in the first minute of stoppage time to rescue a point.
Until then, Wenger's side looked as if they would equal their tally of 10 points from their opening eight league matches in 2011-12.
But England striker Welbeck's fifth goal in seven appearances since signing from Manchester United averted the ignominious loss of Arsenal's 21-game unbeaten home league record.
Still, the draw means Arsenal have won just one of their past seven league matches and lose more ground on leaders Chelsea.
The bad news did not end there, either, with another injury to midfielder Jack Wilshere - this time to a knee - cancelling out Aaron Ramsey's return.
It was a frustrating afternoon for Hull, too.
Bruce's side maintained their record of scoring in every league game this term, but had a famous victory snatched from their grasp.
That said, even a point looked beyond them when Arsenal franked their early superiority with the opening goal. Sanchez duped Curtis Davies on the right before advancing and lashing a low shot across the helpless Steve Harper.
|History repeating
|Arsenal have now denied Hull victory in successive meetings, having come from 2-0 down to win last season's FA Cup final in extra-time.
By that stage, though, Arsenal's makeshift defence - with teenager Hector Bellerin making his first Premier League appearance at right-back and Nacho Monreal at centre-back - had not been examined.
But the first time it was, it collapsed under scrutiny.
Diame bullocked past Monreal 30 yards from goal then appeared to tug back Flamini. The Arsenal defenders stopped, protesting, but the Hull midfielder burst blithely into the box and casually clipped the ball over Wojciech Szczesny.
The Polish goalkeeper would be beaten again one minute into the second half, and this time there was no grounds for complaint.
Tom Huddlestone and Jake Livermore combined and, when the latter flashed a cross into the area, Hernandez scudded a header into the net.
Hernandez had only been called into the Hull XI when Nikica Jelavic injured a knee in the warm-up, which was not the only misfortune to befall Bruce's side.
Harper had to be replaced by third-choice Eldin Jakupovic just before the interval after tearing a muscle in his left arm in innocuous circumstances.
Yet the 30-year-old Bosnian was not tested until the final few moments, when he thwarted first Sanchez, then Kieran Gibbs.
But he could not deny Welbeck as an underwhelming Arsenal came from behind to rescue a point.
Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger: "It is a very disappointing result because we were very unlucky with the referee's decision for the first goal.
"They had two shots and scored two goals - it is a long time since we've dominated so much and not won the game.
"We have conceded too many goals. Some other teams have bought many defenders and concede goals as well. I think it's a matter of concentration."
On Wilshere's knee injury: "It looks not a lot."
Hull manager Steve Bruce: "We deserved maybe to hang on but a lot of them have been all over the world this week and we were running on empty.
"We've had hardly any injuries this season but Jelavic's twisted his knee, Harper looks like he's torn a bicep and [Michael] Dawson's got a twisted ankle."
On Diame's goal: "From where I was sitting, it looks as if we got a decision. But I'd rather talk about our second goal because it was an excellent team goal."
Line-ups
Arsenal
- 1Szczesny
- 39Bellerin
- 4Mertesacker
- 18Monreal
- 3Gibbs
- 20FlaminiSubstituted forRamseyat 63'minutes
- 17Sánchez
- 19CazorlaBooked at 80mins
- 10WilshereBooked at 69minsSubstituted forCampbellat 69'minutes
- 15Oxlade-Chamberlain
- 23Welbeck
Substitutes
- 7Rosicky
- 8Arteta
- 16Ramsey
- 26Martinez
- 28Campbell
- 34Coquelin
- 37Ajayi
Hull
- 22HarperSubstituted forJakupovicat 43'minutes
- 5ChesterBooked at 44mins
- 6Davies
- 21DawsonSubstituted forBruceat 84'minutes
- 27El Mohamady
- 8HuddlestoneBooked at 66mins
- 14Livermore
- 17Diamé
- 26Robertson
- 34Ben Arfa
- 9HernándezSubstituted forRamírezat 63'minutes
Substitutes
- 2Rosenior
- 4Bruce
- 11Brady
- 16Jakupovic
- 25Ramírez
- 29Quinn
- Referee:
- Roger East
- Attendance:
- 60,004
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home66%
- Away34%
- Shots
- Home25
- Away4
- Shots on Target
- Home9
- Away4
- Corners
- Home10
- Away0
- Fouls
- Home9
- Away13
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Arsenal 2, Hull City 2.
Attempt missed. Nacho Monreal (Arsenal) left footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Aaron Ramsey with a cross following a corner.
Corner, Arsenal. Conceded by Eldin Jakupovic.
Attempt saved. Kieran Gibbs (Arsenal) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Alexis Sánchez with a through ball.
Attempt saved. Santiago Cazorla (Arsenal) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain.
Corner, Arsenal. Conceded by Hatem Ben Arfa.
Goal!
Goal! Arsenal 2, Hull City 2. Danny Welbeck (Arsenal) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Alexis Sánchez.
Attempt saved. Gastón Ramírez (Hull City) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Hatem Ben Arfa.
Corner, Arsenal. Conceded by Andrew Robertson.
Attempt missed. Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain (Arsenal) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right.
Corner, Arsenal. Conceded by Eldin Jakupovic.
Attempt saved. Alexis Sánchez (Arsenal) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Nacho Monreal with a cross.
Attempt blocked. Santiago Cazorla (Arsenal) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Joel Campbell.
Joel Campbell (Arsenal) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Tom Huddlestone (Hull City).
Foul by Aaron Ramsey (Arsenal).
Curtis Davies (Hull City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Substitution
Substitution, Hull City. Alex Bruce replaces Michael Dawson.
Delay in match Michael Dawson (Hull City) because of an injury.
Attempt blocked. Alexis Sánchez (Arsenal) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Joel Campbell.
Attempt missed. Aaron Ramsey (Arsenal) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Kieran Gibbs with a cross.
Booking
Santiago Cazorla (Arsenal) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Santiago Cazorla (Arsenal).
Ahmed Elmohamady (Hull City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match Michael Dawson (Hull City) because of an injury.
Corner, Arsenal. Conceded by Michael Dawson.
Attempt blocked. Santiago Cazorla (Arsenal) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Aaron Ramsey.
Santiago Cazorla (Arsenal) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Jake Livermore (Hull City).
Corner, Arsenal. Conceded by Gastón Ramírez.
Attempt blocked. Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain (Arsenal) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked.
Corner, Arsenal. Conceded by Curtis Davies.
Alexis Sánchez (Arsenal) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Gastón Ramírez (Hull City).
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Substitution
Substitution, Arsenal. Joel Campbell replaces Jack Wilshere.
Booking
Jack Wilshere (Arsenal) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.