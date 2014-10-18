Premier League
Everton3Aston Villa0

Everton 3-0 Aston Villa

By Phil McNulty

Chief football writer at Goodison Park

Phil Jagielka
Phil Jagielka's 18th-minute goal helped Everton record their first victory in six matches in all competitions
  • Everton's Barkley makes first appearance of 2014-15
  • Defender Jagielka grabs his second goal of campaign
  • Aston Villa have not scored in four matches
  • Victory takes Everton up to 13th in the Premier League

Ross Barkley made a sparkling return in his first game of the season as Everton strolled to victory against Aston Villa at Goodison Park.

The 20-year-old England midfielder was back after suffering knee ligament damage just before The Toffees' opening game at Leicester City - and responded by inspiring their most impressive Premier League win of the season.

Martinez pleased with Everton control

England defender Leighton Baines was also a key man, crossing for Phil Jagielka's first-half goal before setting up Seamus Coleman for Everton's third that wrapped up their second league win of the season.

In between, Romelu Lukaku was the beneficiary of more good work by Barkley as he scored his third of the season with a low shot that Villa keeper Brad Guzan should have saved three minutes after the break.

Villa's fine start to the season, which included a victory at Liverpool, is in danger of becoming a distant memory as they were outclassed in going down to their fourth straight league loss.

This was more like the Everton side who finished fifth last season, with the return of Barkley and Coleman adding an extra attacking dimension and confidence as they cruised to the win.

Ross Barkley
Everton and England midfielder Ross Barkley played for the first time this season after a knee injury

Manager Roberto Martinez will now hope the manner of this win can inspire a better run of results after a surprisingly poor start to the season.

The sight of Barkley running at Villa's defence and providing subtle touches in and around the area lifted the spirits of Everton fans who have witnessed Martinez's side make an undistinguished start after last season's top-five finish.

And the opening goal came after a corner in the 18th minute when Barkley's rising shot was turned away to safety in athletic fashion by Guzan.

Everton 3-0 Aston Villa: We got what we deserved - Paul Lambert

Everton worked the corner short and there was certainly an element of novelty about how the move concluded, a right-foot cross from Baines headed in from six yards by central defender Jagielka.

Barkley almost created a second for Coleman, who saw his angled drive turned away by Guzan - and the young midfield man was at it again when Everton extended their advantage two minutes into the second half.

He showed his creativity with a neat pass into Lukaku but his low shot, while carrying some power, should not have been allowed to squirm under Guzan.

Barkley continued to run the game until he was substituted after 65 minutes, receiving a deserved standing ovation as he made way for Steven Pienaar.

Everton had barely been required to break sweat as they increased their advantage when Baines crossed from the left for full-back Coleman to turn in from close range.

Martinez and Lambert
Paul Lambert's Aston Villa side have now not won a match since 13 September
Phil Jagielka
Everton's Phil Jagielka also scored in the club's 1-1 away draw against Liverpool on 27 September
Romelu Lukaku
Romelu Lukaku added a second goal as his weak shot went into the net after Brad Guzan's mistake
Seamus Coleman
Seamus Coleman sealed the win by scoring his third goal of the season late on at Goodison Park

Line-ups

Everton

  • 24Howard
  • 23Coleman
  • 30Alcaraz
  • 6Jagielka
  • 3Baines
  • 16McCarthy
  • 18BarryBooked at 61mins
  • 14NaismithBooked at 71minsSubstituted forEto'oat 87'minutes
  • 20BarkleySubstituted forPienaarat 66'minutes
  • 21Osman
  • 10LukakuSubstituted forGibsonat 90+2'minutes

Substitutes

  • 1Robles
  • 2Hibbert
  • 4Gibson
  • 5Eto'o
  • 7McGeady
  • 17Besic
  • 22Pienaar

Aston Villa

  • 1Guzan
  • 21Hutton
  • 4Vlaar
  • 2BakerSubstituted forClarkat 26'minutes
  • 23Cissokho
  • 8Cleverley
  • 15Westwood
  • 18RichardsonBooked at 7mins
  • 28N'ZogbiaSubstituted forWeimannat 63'minutes
  • 20BentekeSubstituted forColeat 81'minutes
  • 11AgbonlahorBooked at 36mins

Substitutes

  • 6Clark
  • 10Weimann
  • 12Cole
  • 19Bent
  • 24C Sánchez
  • 31Given
  • 34Lowton
Referee:
Anthony Taylor
Attendance:
39,505

Match Stats

Home TeamEvertonAway TeamAston Villa
Possession
Home61%
Away39%
Shots
Home15
Away10
Shots on Target
Home6
Away2
Corners
Home3
Away4
Fouls
Home11
Away16

Live Text

Match ends, Everton 3, Aston Villa 0.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Everton 3, Aston Villa 0.

Corner, Everton. Conceded by Ciaran Clark.

Attempt blocked. Darron Gibson (Everton) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Samuel Eto'o.

Leon Osman (Everton) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Ciaran Clark (Aston Villa).

Substitution

Substitution, Everton. Darron Gibson replaces Romelu Lukaku.

Attempt missed. Ciaran Clark (Aston Villa) left footed shot from the right side of the six yard box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Ashley Westwood with a cross following a corner.

Corner, Aston Villa. Conceded by Phil Jagielka.

Substitution

Substitution, Everton. Samuel Eto'o replaces Steven Naismith.

Substitution

Substitution, Aston Villa. Joe Cole replaces Christian Benteke.

Attempt missed. Aly Cissokho (Aston Villa) left footed shot from the left side of the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Andreas Weimann.

Attempt saved. Gabriel Agbonlahor (Aston Villa) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

Goal!

Goal! Everton 3, Aston Villa 0. Seamus Coleman (Everton) left footed shot from very close range to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Leighton Baines with a cross following a set piece situation.

Steven Pienaar (Everton) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Andreas Weimann (Aston Villa).

Booking

Steven Naismith (Everton) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Foul by Steven Naismith (Everton).

Aly Cissokho (Aston Villa) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Leighton Baines (Everton).

Gabriel Agbonlahor (Aston Villa) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Attempt blocked. Romelu Lukaku (Everton) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Romelu Lukaku (Everton) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Ciaran Clark (Aston Villa).

Foul by Phil Jagielka (Everton).

Alan Hutton (Aston Villa) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Substitution

Substitution, Everton. Steven Pienaar replaces Ross Barkley.

Foul by Steven Naismith (Everton).

Tom Cleverley (Aston Villa) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Ross Barkley (Everton) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Andreas Weimann (Aston Villa).

Substitution

Substitution, Aston Villa. Andreas Weimann replaces Charles N'Zogbia.

Booking

Gareth Barry (Everton) is shown the yellow card.

Attempt saved. Leon Osman (Everton) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Romelu Lukaku.

Attempt blocked. Kieran Richardson (Aston Villa) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Tom Cleverley.

Foul by Ross Barkley (Everton).

Ciaran Clark (Aston Villa) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Romelu Lukaku (Everton) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Aly Cissokho (Aston Villa).

Antolin Alcaraz (Everton) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

As It Stood

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Chelsea87102381522
2Man City85211881017
3Southampton85121951416
4West Ham84131511413
5Man Utd73221310311
6Arsenal82511311211
7Swansea7322108211
8Tottenham83231011-111
9Hull82421313010
10Liverpool73131010010
11Aston Villa8314412-810
12Everton8233161609
13Leicester82331113-29
14West Brom722389-18
15Stoke722368-28
16Crystal Palace82241114-38
17Sunderland8152815-78
18Newcastle8143814-67
19Burnley8044413-94
20QPR7115415-114
View full Premier League table

