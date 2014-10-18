Match ends, Everton 3, Aston Villa 0.
Everton 3-0 Aston Villa
- Everton's Barkley makes first appearance of 2014-15
- Defender Jagielka grabs his second goal of campaign
- Aston Villa have not scored in four matches
- Victory takes Everton up to 13th in the Premier League
Ross Barkley made a sparkling return in his first game of the season as Everton strolled to victory against Aston Villa at Goodison Park.
The 20-year-old England midfielder was back after suffering knee ligament damage just before The Toffees' opening game at Leicester City - and responded by inspiring their most impressive Premier League win of the season.
England defender Leighton Baines was also a key man, crossing for Phil Jagielka's first-half goal before setting up Seamus Coleman for Everton's third that wrapped up their second league win of the season.
In between, Romelu Lukaku was the beneficiary of more good work by Barkley as he scored his third of the season with a low shot that Villa keeper Brad Guzan should have saved three minutes after the break.
Villa's fine start to the season, which included a victory at Liverpool, is in danger of becoming a distant memory as they were outclassed in going down to their fourth straight league loss.
This was more like the Everton side who finished fifth last season, with the return of Barkley and Coleman adding an extra attacking dimension and confidence as they cruised to the win.
Manager Roberto Martinez will now hope the manner of this win can inspire a better run of results after a surprisingly poor start to the season.
The sight of Barkley running at Villa's defence and providing subtle touches in and around the area lifted the spirits of Everton fans who have witnessed Martinez's side make an undistinguished start after last season's top-five finish.
And the opening goal came after a corner in the 18th minute when Barkley's rising shot was turned away to safety in athletic fashion by Guzan.
Everton worked the corner short and there was certainly an element of novelty about how the move concluded, a right-foot cross from Baines headed in from six yards by central defender Jagielka.
Barkley almost created a second for Coleman, who saw his angled drive turned away by Guzan - and the young midfield man was at it again when Everton extended their advantage two minutes into the second half.
He showed his creativity with a neat pass into Lukaku but his low shot, while carrying some power, should not have been allowed to squirm under Guzan.
Barkley continued to run the game until he was substituted after 65 minutes, receiving a deserved standing ovation as he made way for Steven Pienaar.
Everton had barely been required to break sweat as they increased their advantage when Baines crossed from the left for full-back Coleman to turn in from close range.
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home61%
- Away39%
- Shots
- Home15
- Away10
- Shots on Target
- Home6
- Away2
- Corners
- Home3
- Away4
- Fouls
- Home11
- Away16
