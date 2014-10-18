Premier League
Southampton8Sunderland0

Southampton 8-0 Sunderland

By Luke Reddy

Southampton celebrate
Graziano Pelle scored two and received a standing ovation when he was substituted
  • Saints record their biggest Premier League win
  • Incredible Santiago Vergini own goal starts rout
  • Liam Bridcutt own goal adds to away side's misery
  • Graziano Pelle scores twice

Southampton demolished Sunderland at St Mary's in a game which saw Santiago Vergini score one of the Premier League's most spectacular own goals.

The Argentine, 26, volleyed in from 18 yards, before Graziano Pelle and Jack Cork each scored from close range.

Pelle's well-taken second followed a Liam Bridcutt own goal and Sunderland keeper Vito Mannone passed to Dusan Tadic to make it six.

Victor Wanyama and Sadio Mane sealed Sunderland's biggest loss in 32 years.

Premier League's biggest wins
Manchester United 9-0 Ipswich, March 1995
Newcastle United 8-0 Sheffield Wednesday, September 1999
Tottenham Hotspur 9-1 Wigan Athletic, November 2009
Chelsea 8-0 Wigan Athletic, May 2010
Chelsea 8-0 Aston Villa, December 2012
Southampton 8-0 Sunderland, October 2014

The Black Cats have now lost 8-0 on four occasions in their history, with the other defeats by the same margin against Sheffield Wednesday in 1911, West Ham United in 1968 and Watford in 1982.

Manager Gus Poyet glared at his players after the game as they applauded their travelling supporters, and he will be disbelieving of the charity shown from the early stages on the south coast.

Saints' 8-0 win not perfect - Koeman

Vergini's volley will form part of football blunder features for years to come as his attempted clearance flew past Sunderland keeper Mannone like a rocket.

Within six minutes of his error, the defender could not track Steven Davis after Sunderland had conceded possession and a crisp cross allowed Pelle to tap home.

The Premier League's Player of the Month scored on his debut for Italy during the international break and offered link-up play to complement his goal threat throughout.

Ronald Koeman - voted manager of the month for guiding Southampton to third - urged his players to "start again" today after the international break, warning opponents will no longer be surprised by their threat.

Southampton tweet
Southampton tweeted a Ronald Koeman quote prior to kick-off but the Dutchman's prediction was a little off mark

Their purposeful response was to attack with freedom and when a free-flowing move allowed Tadic to cross for Cork to stab home, the points were all but sealed.

The win means Saints are a point better off than at this stage last season when they eventually finished eighth, but they ruthlessly looked to punish every Sunderland error and are now one of only five teams to have won by eight goals in Premier League history.

Poyet embarrassed by 8-0 defeat

Cork and midfield partner Morgan Schneiderlin both completed over 90% of their passes as Sunderland consistently failed to get close to their opponents and the dominance in midfield proved telling as the home side created chance after chance in the second period.

Tadic was denied by a goal-line clearance from Patrick van Aanholt shortly after the break, but after Mannone saved from Pelle, Bridcutt could not clear from under his own cross-bar and bundled the ball into his own net.

Pelle, who now has six goals in eight league games, celebrated sheepishly, but he soon had another goal he could claim as his own when he smartly swept Tadic's pass home.

Potent and mean Saints
No team in the Premier League or Football League has conceded as few league goals (five) or home league goals (one) as Southampton.

Tadic, who like Pelle, was imported from the Dutch league this summer, looked every inch his £10.9m price tag as he teased the visiting defence and when Mannone passed the ball straight to his feet, he duly curled into an empty net from 30 yards.

It was another Sunderland donation but Tadic continued to show little mercy as he fed Wanyama who smashed home from 12 yards and then set up Mane for his first goal in English football.

Southampton manager Ronald Koeman:

"I'm very pleased. Still a little bit in shock. That 8-0 is not a normal result.

"I was surprised after 20 minutes about the score - 2-0 up and we didn't start the game well. Sunderland were dominating and we had problems.

"Lucky by the first one, the own goal, gave us a little bit more confidence and we woke up after that."

Sunderland manager Gus Poyet:

"Even if you watch Vergini's own goal 20 times you don't know how it can happen. Then we clear the ball and it hits somebody and it's 2-0. Then you're thinking it's not going to be our day.

"And then the penalty, where if the ref did his job, it's a penalty and a red card and maybe 2-1 and then we're talking about a different game.

"After that, I can't explain what happened. I will let the players explain to you, maybe they will have better words. I don't."

Graziano Pelle
Graziano Pelle could not miss from six yards to double Southampton's lead on 18 minutes
Vito Mannone may feel he could have kept Jack Cork's effort out as Southampton made it 3-0
Vito Mannone may feel he could have kept Jack Cork's effort out as Southampton made it 3-0
Sunderland goalkeeper Vito Mannone
Sunderland goalkeeper Vito Mannone was at fault for Southampton's sixth goal but was exposed by his defenders throughout
Southampton scoreboard reads Southampton 8 Sunderland 0
Southampton had 11 shots on target and eight found the Sunderland net

Line-ups

Southampton

  • 23Forster
  • 2Clyne
  • 6José Fonte
  • 17Alderweireld
  • 21Bertrand
  • 8DavisSubstituted forManéat 65'minutes
  • 4SchneiderlinBooked at 50mins
  • 18Cork
  • 7LongSubstituted forWanyamaat 65'minutes
  • 19PellèSubstituted forMayukaat 80'minutes
  • 11Tadic

Substitutes

  • 1Davis
  • 3Yoshida
  • 5Gardos
  • 10Mané
  • 12Wanyama
  • 24Mayuka
  • 28Reed

Sunderland

  • 25Mannone
  • 27Vergini
  • 16O'Shea
  • 5BrownSubstituted forBridcuttat 45'minutesBooked at 82mins
  • 3van Aanholt
  • 6CattermoleBooked at 25mins
  • 30Buckley
  • 7LarssonSubstituted forRodwellat 60'minutes
  • 14Gomez Garcia-PencheSubstituted forJohnsonat 61'minutes
  • 10WickhamBooked at 9mins
  • 9Fletcher

Substitutes

  • 1Pantilimon
  • 4Bridcutt
  • 8Rodwell
  • 11Johnson
  • 12Adilson Cabral
  • 18Mavrias
  • 19Graham
Referee:
Andre Marriner
Attendance:
29,615

Match Stats

Home TeamSouthamptonAway TeamSunderland
Possession
Home53%
Away47%
Shots
Home21
Away13
Shots on Target
Home10
Away1
Corners
Home5
Away6
Fouls
Home11
Away8

Live Text

Match ends, Southampton 8, Sunderland 0.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Southampton 8, Sunderland 0.

Attempt saved. Sadio Mané (Southampton) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Nathaniel Clyne.

Attempt missed. Morgan Schneiderlin (Southampton) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Ryan Bertrand.

Goal!

Goal! Southampton 8, Sunderland 0. Sadio Mané (Southampton) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Dusan Tadic.

Offside, Southampton. Jack Cork tries a through ball, but Emmanuel Mayuka is caught offside.

Booking

Liam Bridcutt (Sunderland) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Foul by Liam Bridcutt (Sunderland).

Sadio Mané (Southampton) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Corner, Sunderland. Conceded by Fraser Forster.

Corner, Sunderland. Conceded by Toby Alderweireld.

Substitution

Substitution, Southampton. Emmanuel Mayuka replaces Graziano Pellè.

Goal!

Goal! Southampton 7, Sunderland 0. Victor Wanyama (Southampton) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the high centre of the goal. Assisted by Dusan Tadic.

Goal!

Goal! Southampton 6, Sunderland 0. Dusan Tadic (Southampton) left footed shot from outside the box to the bottom left corner.

Attempt missed. Graziano Pellè (Southampton) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Dusan Tadic.

Attempt blocked. Adam Johnson (Sunderland) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Lee Cattermole.

William Buckley (Sunderland) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Toby Alderweireld (Southampton).

Attempt missed. Graziano Pellè (Southampton) right footed shot from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Victor Wanyama.

Attempt missed. Victor Wanyama (Southampton) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left.

Foul by Liam Bridcutt (Sunderland).

Sadio Mané (Southampton) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Goal!

Goal! Southampton 5, Sunderland 0. Graziano Pellè (Southampton) right footed shot from the right side of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Dusan Tadic.

Substitution

Substitution, Southampton. Sadio Mané replaces Steven Davis.

Substitution

Substitution, Southampton. Victor Wanyama replaces Shane Long.

Lee Cattermole (Sunderland) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Morgan Schneiderlin (Southampton).

Goal!

Own Goal by Liam Bridcutt, Sunderland. Southampton 4, Sunderland 0.

Attempt saved. Graziano Pellè (Southampton) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Ryan Bertrand.

Attempt blocked. Jose Fonte (Southampton) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Dusan Tadic with a cross.

Corner, Southampton. Conceded by William Buckley.

Attempt blocked. Dusan Tadic (Southampton) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Shane Long.

Substitution

Substitution, Sunderland. Adam Johnson replaces Jordi Gómez.

Substitution

Substitution, Sunderland. Jack Rodwell replaces Sebastian Larsson.

Attempt saved. Shane Long (Southampton) right footed shot from long range on the left is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Ryan Bertrand.

Attempt saved. Graziano Pellè (Southampton) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Shane Long.

Attempt blocked. Liam Bridcutt (Sunderland) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Hand ball by Shane Long (Southampton).

Attempt missed. Santiago Vergini (Sunderland) header from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Steven Fletcher with a headed pass following a set piece situation.

Booking

Morgan Schneiderlin (Southampton) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

As It Stood

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Chelsea87102381522
2Man City85211881017
3Southampton85121951416
4West Ham84131511413
5Man Utd73221310311
6Arsenal82511311211
7Swansea7322108211
8Tottenham83231011-111
9Hull82421313010
10Liverpool73131010010
11Aston Villa8314412-810
12Everton8233161609
13Leicester82331113-29
14West Brom722389-18
15Stoke722368-28
16Crystal Palace82241114-38
17Sunderland8152815-78
18Newcastle8143814-67
19Burnley8044413-94
20QPR7115415-114
View full Premier League table

