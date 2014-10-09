European Championship Qualifying - Group G
Liechtenstein0Montenegro0

Liechtenstein v Montenegro

Line-ups

Liechtenstein

  • 1JehleSubstituted forBicerat 62'minutesBooked at 90mins
  • 5QuintansSubstituted forKühneat 80'minutes
  • 10FrickBooked at 88mins
  • 4Kaufmann
  • 11Burgmeier
  • 15Yildiz
  • 23Polverino
  • 18Hasler
  • 8WieserSubstituted forChristenat 44'minutes
  • 19Salanovic
  • 13BuchelBooked at 87mins

Substitutes

  • 2Brandle
  • 3Buchel
  • 6Christen
  • 7Erne
  • 9Kühne
  • 12Bicer
  • 17Gubser
  • 20Wolfinger

Montenegro

  • 1Poleksic
  • 2Pavicevic
  • 23SimicBooked at 84mins
  • 6Tomasevic
  • 4Jovanovic
  • 11BeqirajSubstituted forVucinicat 45'minutes
  • 17Zverotic
  • 7VukcevicSubstituted forNikolicat 57'minutes
  • 16Jovovic
  • 8JoveticSubstituted forGrbicat 74'minutes
  • 14Damjanovic

Substitutes

  • 5Basa
  • 9Vucinic
  • 10Grbic
  • 12Bozovic
  • 13Boljevic
  • 15Savic
  • 18Bakic
  • 19Bozovic
  • 20Nikolic
  • 21Balic
  • 22Vesovic
Referee:
Lee Evans

Match Stats

Home TeamLiechtensteinAway TeamMontenegro
Possession
Home38%
Away62%
Shots
Home3
Away29
Shots on Target
Home0
Away10
Corners
Home0
Away10
Fouls
Home10
Away16

Live Text

Match ends, Liechtenstein 0, Montenegro 0.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Liechtenstein 0, Montenegro 0.

Booking

Cengiz Bicer (Liechtenstein) is shown the yellow card.

Foul by Petar Grbic (Montenegro).

Dennis Salanovic (Liechtenstein) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt missed. Michele Polverino (Liechtenstein) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right. Assisted by Dennis Salanovic.

Foul by Elsad Zverotic (Montenegro).

Nicolas Hasler (Liechtenstein) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Offside, Liechtenstein. Dennis Salanovic tries a through ball, but Simon Kühne is caught offside.

Attempt saved. Zarko Tomasevic (Montenegro) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner.

Corner, Montenegro. Conceded by Daniel Kaufmann.

Attempt blocked. Dejan Damjanovic (Montenegro) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Nemanja Nikolic with a cross.

Offside, Liechtenstein. Nicolas Hasler tries a through ball, but Simon Kühne is caught offside.

Booking

Mario Frick (Liechtenstein) is shown the yellow card.

Foul by Vladimir Jovovic (Montenegro).

Andreas Christen (Liechtenstein) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Booking

Martin Büchel (Liechtenstein) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Vladimir Jovovic (Montenegro) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Martin Büchel (Liechtenstein).

Offside, Liechtenstein. Franz Burgmeier tries a through ball, but Simon Kühne is caught offside.

Booking

Marko Simic (Montenegro) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Foul by Marko Simic (Montenegro).

Simon Kühne (Liechtenstein) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Petar Grbic (Montenegro).

Franz Burgmeier (Liechtenstein) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Attempt missed. Nemanja Nikolic (Montenegro) right footed shot from outside the box is too high.

Corner, Montenegro. Conceded by Andreas Christen.

Attempt blocked. Mirko Vucinic (Montenegro) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.

Corner, Montenegro. Conceded by Dennis Salanovic.

Substitution

Substitution, Liechtenstein. Simon Kühne replaces Ivan Quintans.

Petar Grbic (Montenegro) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Ivan Quintans (Liechtenstein).

Attempt missed. Zarko Tomasevic (Montenegro) header from the left side of the six yard box misses to the right. Assisted by Nemanja Nikolic with a cross following a corner.

Corner, Montenegro. Conceded by Daniel Kaufmann.

Attempt blocked. Marko Simic (Montenegro) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Elsad Zverotic with a cross.

Vladimir Jovovic (Montenegro) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Andreas Christen (Liechtenstein).

Substitution

Substitution, Montenegro. Petar Grbic replaces Stevan Jovetic.

Attempt missed. Stevan Jovetic (Montenegro) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Savo Pavicevic with a headed pass.

Attempt saved. Mirko Vucinic (Montenegro) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Vladimir Jovovic.

As It Stood

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Iceland11003033
2Czech Rep11002113
3Kazakhstan10100001
4Latvia10100001
5Netherlands100112-10
6Turkey100103-30

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Cyprus11002113
2Wales11002113
3Belgium00000000
4Israel00000000
5Andorra100112-10
6Bos-Herze100112-10

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Slovakia22003126
2Spain21016333
3Ukraine21012113
4Macedonia210147-33
5Luxembourg201134-11
6Belarus201113-21

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Poland11007073
2Germany11002113
3R. of Ireland11002113
4Georgia100112-10
5Scotland100112-10
6Gibraltar100107-70

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1England22007076
2Lithuania22003036
3Estonia21011103
4Slovenia21011103
5Switzerland200203-30
6San Marino200207-70

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Finland11003123
2Northern Ireland11002113
3Romania11001013
4Hungary100112-10
5Greece100101-10
6Faroe Islands100113-20

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Russia21105144
2Montenegro21102024
3Austria21103214
4Sweden20202202
5Liechtenstein201104-41
6Moldova200214-30

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Croatia11002023
2Italy11002023
3Bulgaria11002113
4Azerbaijan100112-10
5Malta100102-20
6Norway100102-20

I

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Denmark11002113
2Albania11001013
3Serbia00000000
4Armenia100112-10
5Portugal100101-10
View full European Championship Qualifying tables

