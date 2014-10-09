Match ends, Liechtenstein 0, Montenegro 0.
Liechtenstein v Montenegro
Line-ups
Liechtenstein
- 1JehleSubstituted forBicerat 62'minutesBooked at 90mins
- 5QuintansSubstituted forKühneat 80'minutes
- 10FrickBooked at 88mins
- 4Kaufmann
- 11Burgmeier
- 15Yildiz
- 23Polverino
- 18Hasler
- 8WieserSubstituted forChristenat 44'minutes
- 19Salanovic
- 13BuchelBooked at 87mins
Substitutes
- 2Brandle
- 3Buchel
- 6Christen
- 7Erne
- 9Kühne
- 12Bicer
- 17Gubser
- 20Wolfinger
Montenegro
- 1Poleksic
- 2Pavicevic
- 23SimicBooked at 84mins
- 6Tomasevic
- 4Jovanovic
- 11BeqirajSubstituted forVucinicat 45'minutes
- 17Zverotic
- 7VukcevicSubstituted forNikolicat 57'minutes
- 16Jovovic
- 8JoveticSubstituted forGrbicat 74'minutes
- 14Damjanovic
Substitutes
- 5Basa
- 9Vucinic
- 10Grbic
- 12Bozovic
- 13Boljevic
- 15Savic
- 18Bakic
- 19Bozovic
- 20Nikolic
- 21Balic
- 22Vesovic
- Referee:
- Lee Evans
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home38%
- Away62%
- Shots
- Home3
- Away29
- Shots on Target
- Home0
- Away10
- Corners
- Home0
- Away10
- Fouls
- Home10
- Away16
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Liechtenstein 0, Montenegro 0.
Booking
Cengiz Bicer (Liechtenstein) is shown the yellow card.
Foul by Petar Grbic (Montenegro).
Dennis Salanovic (Liechtenstein) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Michele Polverino (Liechtenstein) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right. Assisted by Dennis Salanovic.
Foul by Elsad Zverotic (Montenegro).
Nicolas Hasler (Liechtenstein) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Offside, Liechtenstein. Dennis Salanovic tries a through ball, but Simon Kühne is caught offside.
Attempt saved. Zarko Tomasevic (Montenegro) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner.
Corner, Montenegro. Conceded by Daniel Kaufmann.
Attempt blocked. Dejan Damjanovic (Montenegro) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Nemanja Nikolic with a cross.
Offside, Liechtenstein. Nicolas Hasler tries a through ball, but Simon Kühne is caught offside.
Booking
Mario Frick (Liechtenstein) is shown the yellow card.
Foul by Vladimir Jovovic (Montenegro).
Andreas Christen (Liechtenstein) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Booking
Martin Büchel (Liechtenstein) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Vladimir Jovovic (Montenegro) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Martin Büchel (Liechtenstein).
Offside, Liechtenstein. Franz Burgmeier tries a through ball, but Simon Kühne is caught offside.
Booking
Marko Simic (Montenegro) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Marko Simic (Montenegro).
Simon Kühne (Liechtenstein) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Petar Grbic (Montenegro).
Franz Burgmeier (Liechtenstein) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Attempt missed. Nemanja Nikolic (Montenegro) right footed shot from outside the box is too high.
Corner, Montenegro. Conceded by Andreas Christen.
Attempt blocked. Mirko Vucinic (Montenegro) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Corner, Montenegro. Conceded by Dennis Salanovic.
Substitution
Substitution, Liechtenstein. Simon Kühne replaces Ivan Quintans.
Petar Grbic (Montenegro) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Ivan Quintans (Liechtenstein).
Attempt missed. Zarko Tomasevic (Montenegro) header from the left side of the six yard box misses to the right. Assisted by Nemanja Nikolic with a cross following a corner.
Corner, Montenegro. Conceded by Daniel Kaufmann.
Attempt blocked. Marko Simic (Montenegro) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Elsad Zverotic with a cross.
Vladimir Jovovic (Montenegro) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Andreas Christen (Liechtenstein).
Substitution
Substitution, Montenegro. Petar Grbic replaces Stevan Jovetic.
Attempt missed. Stevan Jovetic (Montenegro) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Savo Pavicevic with a headed pass.
Attempt saved. Mirko Vucinic (Montenegro) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Vladimir Jovovic.