Lionel Messi: Barcelona striker's goal record in numbers

Lionel Messi is La Liga's all-time leading goalscorer after scoring a hat-trick in Saturday's 5-1 thrashing of Sevilla.

Messi had been one short of the record for over a month but finally matched Telmo Zarra's 251 league goals with a fantastic free-kick, before adding two more after the break.

The 27-year-old Argentine has scored 368 goals for Barcelona, the only senior club he has ever played for.

Graphic showing a breakdown by season of the 253 goals Lionel Messi has scored in La Liga (one goal in 2004-05, six in 2005-06, 14 in 2006-07, 10 in 2007-08, 23 in 2008-09, 34 in 2009-10, 31 in 2010-11, 50 in 2011-12, 46 in 2012-13, 28 in 2013-14, 10 in 2014-15
Messi magic: Where the goals were scored
SeasonInside boxOutside boxFree-kicksPenalties
2004-051000
2005-066000
2006-0713100
2007-085104
2008-0916313
2009-1027511
2010-1122414
2011-12370310
2012-1335434
2013-1415526
2014-159010
Top 10 La Liga highest goalscorers
Lionel Messi (Barcelona) 2004-present 253
Telmo Zarra (Athletic Bilbao) 1940-55251
Hugo Sanchez (Atletico Madrid, Real Madrid, Rayo Vallecano) 1981-94234
Raul (Real Madrid) 1994-2010228
Alfredo Di Stefano (Real Madrid, Espanyol) 1953-66227
Cesar Rodriguez (Granada, Barcelona, Cultural y Deportiva Leonesa, Elche) 1939-55223
Quini (Sporting Gijon, Barcelona) 1970-87219
Pahino (Celta Vigo, Real Madrid, Deportivo La Coruna) 1943-56210
Cristiano Ronaldo (Real Madrid) 2009-present 197
Edmundo Suarez (Valencia, Alcoyano) 1939-50 195
Lionel Messi
1 May 2005: A star is born as a fresh-faced Lionel Messi, aged 17 years, 10 months and seven days, announces himself with his first La Liga goal, against Albacete
Lionel Messi
10 March 2007: The boy becomes a man as Messi, aged 19, delivers his first La Liga hat-trick... against Real Madrid
Lionel Messi
5 May 2012: Messi writes his name into La Liga's record books by becoming the first player to score 50 times in a single league season after netting four against Espanyol
27 January 2013: Messi celebrates with team-mates Xavi Hernandez (left) and Carles Puyol after scoring four against Osasuna to pass the 200-goal mark in La Liga
Lionel Messi
30 March 2013: The man who cannot stop scoring... Messi finds the net for the 19th consecutive La Liga game against Celta Vigo
Lionel Messi
Champagne moments: Messi has won six La Liga titles at Barcelona since making his debut in 2004, scoring a combined total of 141 goals in those triumphant campaigns
Lionel Messi is given bumps
22 November 2014: Lionel Messi levels, breaks and extends the record with his hat-trick against Sevilla
Messi's records
La Liga top scorer: 253Barcelona's top goalscorer: 368
Champions League top scorer: 71 (joint with Raul)Most goals in a La Liga season: 50
Most goals in a season: 73Most consecutive La Liga matches scored in: 21
Most Ballon d'Ors: 4Most goals in a single European Cup game: 5 (joint with Luiz Adriano)
Most European Cup top scorer awards: 4 (with Gerd Muller)Most goals in Clasicos: 21
Most La Liga hat-tricks in a season :8Most goals in Club World Cup: 4 (held jointly with Denilson)
Most goals in a calendar year: 91

