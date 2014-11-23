Lionel Messi: Barcelona striker's goal record in numbers
Lionel Messi is La Liga's all-time leading goalscorer after scoring a hat-trick in Saturday's 5-1 thrashing of Sevilla.
Messi had been one short of the record for over a month but finally matched Telmo Zarra's 251 league goals with a fantastic free-kick, before adding two more after the break.
The 27-year-old Argentine has scored 368 goals for Barcelona, the only senior club he has ever played for.
|Messi magic: Where the goals were scored
|Season
|Inside box
|Outside box
|Free-kicks
|Penalties
|2004-05
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2005-06
|6
|0
|0
|0
|2006-07
|13
|1
|0
|0
|2007-08
|5
|1
|0
|4
|2008-09
|16
|3
|1
|3
|2009-10
|27
|5
|1
|1
|2010-11
|22
|4
|1
|4
|2011-12
|37
|0
|3
|10
|2012-13
|35
|4
|3
|4
|2013-14
|15
|5
|2
|6
|2014-15
|9
|0
|1
|0
|Top 10 La Liga highest goalscorers
|Lionel Messi (Barcelona) 2004-present
|253
|Telmo Zarra (Athletic Bilbao) 1940-55
|251
|Hugo Sanchez (Atletico Madrid, Real Madrid, Rayo Vallecano) 1981-94
|234
|Raul (Real Madrid) 1994-2010
|228
|Alfredo Di Stefano (Real Madrid, Espanyol) 1953-66
|227
|Cesar Rodriguez (Granada, Barcelona, Cultural y Deportiva Leonesa, Elche) 1939-55
|223
|Quini (Sporting Gijon, Barcelona) 1970-87
|219
|Pahino (Celta Vigo, Real Madrid, Deportivo La Coruna) 1943-56
|210
|Cristiano Ronaldo (Real Madrid) 2009-present
|197
|Edmundo Suarez (Valencia, Alcoyano) 1939-50
|195
|Messi's records
|La Liga top scorer: 253
|Barcelona's top goalscorer: 368
|Champions League top scorer: 71 (joint with Raul)
|Most goals in a La Liga season: 50
|Most goals in a season: 73
|Most consecutive La Liga matches scored in: 21
|Most Ballon d'Ors: 4
|Most goals in a single European Cup game: 5 (joint with Luiz Adriano)
|Most European Cup top scorer awards: 4 (with Gerd Muller)
|Most goals in Clasicos: 21
|Most La Liga hat-tricks in a season :8
|Most goals in Club World Cup: 4 (held jointly with Denilson)
|Most goals in a calendar year: 91