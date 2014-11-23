Lionel Messi: Barcelona striker's goal record in numbers

Lionel Messi is La Liga's all-time leading goalscorer after scoring a hat-trick in Saturday's 5-1 thrashing of Sevilla.

Messi had been one short of the record for over a month but finally matched Telmo Zarra's 251 league goals with a fantastic free-kick, before adding two more after the break.

The 27-year-old Argentine has scored 368 goals for Barcelona, the only senior club he has ever played for.

Messi magic: Where the goals were scored Season Inside box Outside box Free-kicks Penalties 2004-05 1 0 0 0 2005-06 6 0 0 0 2006-07 13 1 0 0 2007-08 5 1 0 4 2008-09 16 3 1 3 2009-10 27 5 1 1 2010-11 22 4 1 4 2011-12 37 0 3 10 2012-13 35 4 3 4 2013-14 15 5 2 6 2014-15 9 0 1 0

Top 10 La Liga highest goalscorers Lionel Messi (Barcelona) 2004-present 253 Telmo Zarra (Athletic Bilbao) 1940-55 251 Hugo Sanchez (Atletico Madrid, Real Madrid, Rayo Vallecano) 1981-94 234 Raul (Real Madrid) 1994-2010 228 Alfredo Di Stefano (Real Madrid, Espanyol) 1953-66 227 Cesar Rodriguez (Granada, Barcelona, Cultural y Deportiva Leonesa, Elche) 1939-55 223 Quini (Sporting Gijon, Barcelona) 1970-87 219 Pahino (Celta Vigo, Real Madrid, Deportivo La Coruna) 1943-56 210 Cristiano Ronaldo (Real Madrid) 2009-present 197 Edmundo Suarez (Valencia, Alcoyano) 1939-50 195

1 May 2005: A star is born as a fresh-faced Lionel Messi, aged 17 years, 10 months and seven days, announces himself with his first La Liga goal, against Albacete

10 March 2007: The boy becomes a man as Messi, aged 19, delivers his first La Liga hat-trick... against Real Madrid

5 May 2012: Messi writes his name into La Liga's record books by becoming the first player to score 50 times in a single league season after netting four against Espanyol

27 January 2013: Messi celebrates with team-mates Xavi Hernandez (left) and Carles Puyol after scoring four against Osasuna to pass the 200-goal mark in La Liga

30 March 2013: The man who cannot stop scoring... Messi finds the net for the 19th consecutive La Liga game against Celta Vigo

Champagne moments: Messi has won six La Liga titles at Barcelona since making his debut in 2004, scoring a combined total of 141 goals in those triumphant campaigns

22 November 2014: Lionel Messi levels, breaks and extends the record with his hat-trick against Sevilla