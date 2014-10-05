Manager Ronny Deila 'not worried' by Celtic form

Stokes headed a late chance to level wide of the Hamilton goal

Manager Ronny Deila still believes Celtic are "progressing" despite suffering their second Scottish Premiership defeat of the season.

Ali Crawford's strike gave Hamilton Academical their first win at Celtic Park since 1938.

"I'm not worried at all," said Norwegian Deila. "When you have 10 to 15 chances, you have played quite well.

"With so many chances, you should win the game, no question. But of course you need to put the ball in the net."

Celtic dominated the first half and had several opportunities to equalise, including two headed chances for Anthony Stokes.

"Sometimes football is like that," Deila said.

"It's a very disappointing day. We had a lot of chances and didn't score one goal so that's unbelievably disappointing.

"If we had done that we would've won the game quite easily, with so many chances you should win games.

"We need determination to really want to get the ball into the net and today we had more to go in that. A little bit too sloppy, we need more accuracy and more determination.

"To lose at home is nothing we want. We have to turn this around and bounce back next match. Still we are into everything and have opportunities to make a very good season.

"I should hope there was a game in three days but now we have to wait 13 days to bounce back against Ross County."

Supporters were vocal in their disapproval at the final whistle but Deila said: "I understand that.

"We have to win games and today we didn't win and we should've done it. With those chances, you shouldn't lose games."