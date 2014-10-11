Sheffield United 2-2 Leyton Orient

Vincelot headed home deep into stoppage time to provide a third late twist to a thrilling game

Romain Vincelot's last-gasp header snatched 10-man Leyton Orient a point after a dramatic finish against Sheffield United.

The visitors had taken a first-half lead through Jay Simpson, before Jobi McAnuff was sent off after the break.

The Blades had to wait until the 90th minute to equalise through Paddy McCarthy and then Marc McNulty's header looked to have won it.

However, deep into added time, Vincelot headed in from a corner to earn a draw.

The Frenchman's equaliser maintains Leyton Orient's unbeaten away record this season, but they were ahead until the final minute of normal time.

The hosts should have taken an early lead but Jose Baxter fired wide, and Orient punished them with a goal against the run of play.

Simpson, who scored a midweek brace against Dagenham & Redbridge in the Football League Trophy, netted his first league goal of the season, slotting home from close range after Mark Howard had parried.

After McAnuff was dismissed for a second bookable offence, Orient posed little threat going forward.

Instead, the hosts piled on the pressure, McNulty seeing a goal disallowed for offside before Chris Basham's effort hit the crossbar.

The visitors' resistance finally broke down when McCarthy nodded home and the Blades thought they had earned a fourth consecutive home win after McNulty's header.

But with seven minutes of injury time being played, a Jack Price corner was nodded in by Vincelot, much to the delight of caretaker manager Kevin Nugent.

Leyton Orient manager Kevin Nugent told BBC London 94.9:

"They started really well against us but we got better and better in the first half.

"In the second half we got camped in. We thought we may have lost it but we got back into it - it was a real up-and-down afternoon.

"We seem to be able to deal with the away games better at the moment but we will be looking to change that."

Nugent on management situation:

"The situation is not that much different to what it was before. The club will be making a statement shortly on the current situation."