BBC Sport - FA Cup: 50 memorable goals - Eric Cantona's winner against Liverpool

Top 50 FA Cup goals: Cantona's clincher

  • From the section FA Cup

BBC Sport is looking back at 50 iconic FA Cup goals in the build-up to the first round proper, which takes place in November.

About the only bright spot of the 1996 FA Cup final for Liverpool was the remarkable white suits worn by the club's players for the end-of-season showpiece.

The Reds initially started quite well against their bitter rivals Manchester United, with Jamie Redknapp shooting over the bar, but eventually United started to take control.

David James superbly denied Eric Cantona to keep the scores level but the Liverpool goalkeeper was to be beaten by the Frenchman with five minutes remaining.

James raced off his line to punch clear a corner, but succeeded only in hitting it directly to Cantona, who directed a shot through a crowded box to become the first captain from outside the British Isles to lift the FA Cup.

Top videos

Video

Top 50 FA Cup goals: Cantona's clincher

  • From the section FA Cup
Video

Watch: 'Star man delivers yet again' - Eriksen's stunner for Denmark

Video

Rashid dismisses Head with 'possibly the worst ball bowled today'

  • From the section Cricket
Video

Is this the harshest VAR penalty award so far?

Video

Highlights: Denmark 1-1 Australia

Video

World Cup Catch-up: Ronaldo record, poor Pepe & a comedy throw-in

Video

Highlights: Best shots as England post T20 record score

Video

Highlights: Iran 0-1 Spain

Video

That's embarrassing! BBC pundits analyse Pepe's tumble

Video

Shades of Banks - Portugal keeper's brilliant save

Video

It had to be him! Ronaldo scores fourth goal in two games

Video

Highlights: Uruguay 1-0 Saudi Arabia

Video

Highlights: Portugal 1-0 Morocco

Top Stories

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

This Girl Can Swim

This Girl Can Swim
Children playing with foam javelins

Mini Athletics - Woking

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired