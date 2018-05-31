BBC Sport is looking back at 50 iconic FA Cup goals in the build-up to the first round proper, which takes place in November.

About the only bright spot of the 1996 FA Cup final for Liverpool was the remarkable white suits worn by the club's players for the end-of-season showpiece.

The Reds initially started quite well against their bitter rivals Manchester United, with Jamie Redknapp shooting over the bar, but eventually United started to take control.

David James superbly denied Eric Cantona to keep the scores level but the Liverpool goalkeeper was to be beaten by the Frenchman with five minutes remaining.

James raced off his line to punch clear a corner, but succeeded only in hitting it directly to Cantona, who directed a shot through a crowded box to become the first captain from outside the British Isles to lift the FA Cup.