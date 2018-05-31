BBC Sport - FA Cup: 50 memorable goals - Chesterfield's Jamie Hewitt levels

Top 50 FA Cup goals: Hewitt's heroics

  • From the section FA Cup

BBC Sport is looking back at 50 iconic FA Cup goals in the build-up to the first round proper, which takes place in November.

Big-spending Middlesbrough, complete with Italian Champions League winner Fabrizio Ravanelli and Brazilian pair Juninho and Emerson, looked to have finally quelled third-tier side Chesterfield's rebellion when defender Gianluca Festa put them 3-2 up in extra-time in the 1997 semi-final at Old Trafford.

The Spireites had led 2-0 against 10-man Boro after Vladmir Kinder's red card and had also been denied an apparently legitimate goal by referee David Elleray when Jonathan Howard's effort rebounded down off the crossbar with his side 2-1 up.

But there was a further twist in the tale. Just 65 seconds before the end of extra time, local boy Jamie Hewitt guided a looping header into the top corner from Chris Beaumont's cross to earn Chesterfield a replay.

Middlesbrough swept to a sobering 3-0 win in the replay, before losing 2-0 to goals from Roberto Di Matteo and Eddie Newton, against Chelsea in the final.

Top videos

Video

Top 50 FA Cup goals: Hewitt's heroics

  • From the section FA Cup
Video

'Star man delivers yet again' - Eriksen's stunner for Denmark

Video

Rashid dismisses Head with 'possibly the worst ball bowled today'

  • From the section Cricket
Video

Is this the harshest VAR penalty award so far?

Video

Penalties galore! Is this the World Cup of spot-kicks?

Video

Highlights: Denmark 1-1 Australia

Video

World Cup Catch-up: Ronaldo record, poor Pepe & a comedy throw-in

Video

Kyrgios beats Edmund in three sets

  • From the section Tennis
Video

Highlights: Best shots as England post T20 record score

Video

Highlights: Iran 0-1 Spain

Video

That's embarrassing! BBC pundits analyse Pepe's tumble

Video

Shades of Banks - Portugal keeper's brilliant save

Video

It had to be him! Ronaldo scores fourth goal in two games

Top Stories

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

This Girl Can Swim

This Girl Can Swim
Children playing with foam javelins

Mini Athletics - Woking

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired