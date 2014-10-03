Kilmarnock: Tope Obadeyi eager to lay down roots at Rugby Park

Kilmarnock captain Manuel Pascali (left) congratulates Tope Obadeyi (right)

Tope Obadeyi wants to make Kilmarnock the same sort of "home" that captain Manuel Pascali has over the past six years.

The English forward, 24, made Killie the ninth club of his career when he signed a three-year deal in the summer.

"It's a proper family club and it's a real home now," Obadeyi told BBC Scotland. "I'm showing that I'm enjoying my football now.

"I say to him (Pascali) that he's Scottish more than Italian now."

Obadeyi goes into Friday's match at Dundee United on a high after bagging his second and third goals of the season against Partick Thistle - either side of a Pascali header.

"He's a leader on the pitch," said Obadeyi of the former Parma man. "The way he plays and trains - he puts 110% into everything he does.

"I've come here and everyone's been great with me. Hopefully I can get some consistency and push on and get myself in double figures, you never know.

"We've got a great balance of experience and youth and it's shown with the results that we've picked up.

"Dundee United are doing well, but we're doing well ourselves. Top six is the aim."

Obadeyi, who notched one goal in two England under-20 appearances in 2009, has failed to establish himself at clubs such as Bolton, Bury and Rio Ave of Portugal.

But, in Kilmarnock playmaker Alexei Eremenko, he sees someone who will help him get on the goal trail in Scotland, thereby helping him settle further.

"Everyone can see that Alexei's got ability," added Obadeyi.

"People say he's got eyes on the back of his head, with the way he finds people with passes.

"You're definitely going to get chances when he's playing. Every time he gets the ball, Josh (Magennis) and I know to run forward as he's going to put it on a plate for you."