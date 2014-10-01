BBC Sport - Telford: Liam Watson urges team to cut out 'soft touch' defending
Telford must stop soft goals - Watson
Football
AFC Telford United manager Liam Watson says that his team need to tighten up at the back following Tuesday's 2-1 home defeat by Chester.
The Bucks are still bottom of the Conference Premier and Watson told BBC Radio Shropshire: "We're not looking out of our depth. We just keep on shipping poor goals.
"That's five conceded from set pieces now in two games. We're starting to look a soft touch in that area."
