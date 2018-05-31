BBC Sport - FA Cup: 50 memorable goals - Mark Hughes' last-gasp volley

BBC Sport is looking back at 50 iconic FA Cup goals in the build-up to the first round proper, which takes place in November.

Trailing Oldham 1-0 in the 1994 FA Cup semi-final, Manchester United seemed to be heading for their second Wembley defeat of the season having been beaten 3-1 by Aston Villa in the League Cup final in March.

United's talisman, Frenchman Eric Cantona, was suspended for the match and could only watch from the stands. Instead, it was 30-year-old Mark Hughes who came to the rescue, guiding home a perfectly-controlled volley in the last minute of extra time.

The game was replayed, and Oldham's chance was gone. United won the replay 4-1 before beating Chelsea 4-0 in the final.

