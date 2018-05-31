BBC Sport - FA Cup: 50 memorable goals - Kevin Keegan's flick and volley

Top 50 FA Cup goals: Keegan's volley

BBC Sport looks back at 50 iconic FA Cup goals in the build-up to the first round proper, which takes place in November.

Nobody knew it at the time - probably apart from the man himself - but Liverpool's one-sided win against Newcastle in the 1974 final brought the curtain down on Bill Shankly's legendary reign as Reds boss.

Shankly, who announced his shock retirement two months later, watched his side tear apart the Magpies in one of the most dominant performances seen in the Wembley showpiece.

But Newcastle had somehow managed to keep the Reds out until a moment of magic from Kevin Keegan shortly before the hour.

The England star eased any lingering tension among Liverpool supporters when he superbly controlled Brian Hall's pass before smashing a shot into the corner.

"Goals pay the rent and Keegan does his share," remarked BBC commentator David Coleman.

It ended Newcastle's resistance as Steve Heighway added another before Keegan completed their embarrassment by finishing a slick move for the third.

And that led to Coleman's famous assertion that Liverpool had left Newcastle "undressed". "They were absolutely stripped naked," he added.

