BBC Sport is looking back at 50 iconic FA Cup goals in the build-up to the first round proper, which takes place in November.

Manchester United and Leeds renewed their great rivalry as the Premier League champions faced the League One side for the first time in six years.

There were 42 places separating the sides in 2010, with the Red Devils never having lost a third-round match in the FA Cup during manager Sir Alex Ferguson's tenure.

However, Jermaine Beckford escaped defender Wes Brown to meet Johnny Howson's lofted pass and calmly place the ball into the bottom corner of Tomas Kuszczak's net.

Despite having Wayne Rooney and Dimitar Berbatov on the pitch, Manchester United failed to test goalkeeper Casper Ankergren.

Even with the introduction of Ryan Giggs and Michael Owen from the bench, the hosts were unable to find an equaliser as the visitors held on for a famous 1-0 victory.

Beckford went on to score a last-minute penalty in Leeds' fourth round tie against Tottenham to earn his side a dramatic 2-2 draw at White Hart Lane, but their FA Cup run came to an end at Elland Road as a Jermain Defoe hat-trick saw Spurs finish 3-1 winners.