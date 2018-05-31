BBC Sport - FA Cup: 50 memorable goals - Man City's dramatic comeback
FA Cup 50: Macken caps Man City rally
- From the section FA Cup
BBC Sport is looking back at 50 iconic FA Cup goals in the build-up to the first round proper, which takes place in November.
Nobody gave Manchester City a hope when they trailed Tottenham 3-0 at half-time in their 2004 fourth round tie at White Hart Lane.
Kevin Keegan's side had won just once in 18 games and any faint hopes of a comeback looked over when, moments after the half-time whistle was blown, midfielder Joey Barton picked up a second yellow card for dissent.
But defender Sylvain Distin pulled a goal back shortly after the restart and when a Paul Bosvelt strike deflected into the net off Anthony Gardner, the home fans got decidedly twitchy.
Shaun Wright-Phillips then raced clear of the Spurs defence to equalise with 10 minutes to go to set up a tense finale.
And this header at the far post from Jon Macken in the dying seconds completed an incredible comeback from City.
Top videos
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired