Cardiff City: Anthony Pilkington hails caretaker boss 'legends'

Anthony Pilkington was a £1m buy for Cardiff from Norwich in August 2014

Cardiff City match-winner Anthony Pilkington says that caretaker managers Scott Young and Danny Gabbidon have lifted the players' spirits.

The pair have been in temporary charge since Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's departure.

A 2-2 draw at Derby and a League Cup defeat by Bournemouth was followed by the 2-1 win over Sheffield Wednesday, with Pilkington scoring the winner.

"The whole place has been lifted... with the two legends of the club coming in and doing a job," Pilkington said.

"It's all about sticking together, these are tough times but hopefully we're coming through that now and we can build on this."

Cardiff took the lead against the Owls through a Sean Morrison header, but the central defender was unfortunate to put the ball into his own net after the break.

But a fine volley from Pilkington ensured a much-needed three Championship points for the Bluebirds in front of their own fans.

Prospective new Bluebirds boss Russell Slade was at Cardiff City Stadium for the Sheffield Wednesday game

That was the Republic of Ireland winger's first goal for Cardiff since his £1m move from Norwich City in August.

"I wasn't really here for too long under the last manager, but since Gabbs and Youngy have come in they've lifted the place and the team spirit has been picked up, and you can see that we're all fighting for each other with the win," Pilkington said.

"We've been working on one or two things tactically and in the team shape, but the main thing they've asked us to do is play for each other.

"If there was someone [a prospective new manager] watching they would have seen a team that's all fighting for each other and fighting for the fans and fighting for the club.

"Hopefully that will continue whoever comes in."

Prospective new manager Russell Slade was watching from the stands, after he handed in his resignation as Leyton Orient boss - although there are legal discussions ongoing with the League One side.

It's expected that Young and Gabbidon will remain in charge for Tuesday's trip to Brighton while the negotiations continue.

But Pilkington says that whoever ends up in permanent charge will inherit a squad full of talent.

"It's a great squad. You look around the league and we're on par with the best of the squads in there," added the 26-year-old.

"So it's all about getting going and getting a philosophy or team game that suits us, playing from there and picking up the points."