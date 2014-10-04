Dumbarton 0-0 Cowdenbeath

Scottish Championship
Dumbarton0Cowdenbeath0

Dumbarton had to settle for a point as they were held to a goalless draw by bottom-placed Cowdenbeath in the Scottish Championship.

Midfielder Christopher Kane had the best chance of a subdued first half when he flashed a header just wide for the visitors.

Goalkeeper Danny Rogers did well to beat away a Sean Higgins effort with Cowdenbeath pushing for the opening goal.

At the other end Archibald Campbell should have put Dumbarton in front after breaking through but he could only direct his shot straight at Robbie Thomson.

Striker Kudus Oyenuga spurned a great opportunity for the visitors after 85 minutes with just Rogers to beat as the match ended goalless.

Line-ups

Dumbarton

  • 1Rogers
  • 2van ZantenSubstituted forMacDonaldat 77'minutes
  • 4Graham
  • 12Taggart
  • 3Linton
  • 7Gilhaney
  • 11KirkpatrickSubstituted forNishat 63'minutes
  • 8AgnewSubstituted forMcDougallat 87'minutes
  • 10Megginson
  • 20Campbell
  • 14FlemingBooked at 79mins

Substitutes

  • 5Mair
  • 9Nish
  • 16McLaughlin
  • 18McDougall
  • 19Ewings
  • 22MacDonald

Cowdenbeath

  • 17Thomson
  • 4O'Brien
  • 27Fraser
  • 18Brownlie
  • 20Miller
  • 7Robertson
  • 12Kane
  • 2Campbell
  • 19Oyenuga
  • 10HigginsSubstituted forSutherlandat 86'minutes
  • 11Gallagher

Substitutes

  • 1Flynn
  • 9Sutherland
  • 14Brett
  • 15Jurisic
  • 21Johnston
  • 28Hughes
  • 30Scullion
Referee:
Greg Aitken
Attendance:
851

Match Stats

Home TeamDumbartonAway TeamCowdenbeath
Possession
Home51%
Away49%
Shots
Home9
Away18
Shots on Target
Home6
Away7
Corners
Home5
Away8
Fouls
Home9
Away5

Live Text

Match ends, Dumbarton 0, Cowdenbeath 0.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Dumbarton 0, Cowdenbeath 0.

Attempt missed. Jon Robertson (Cowdenbeath) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right.

Foul by Archie Campbell (Dumbarton).

Kyle Miller (Cowdenbeath) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Mark Gilhaney (Dumbarton) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Kudus Oyenuga (Cowdenbeath).

Attempt saved. Kyle Miller (Cowdenbeath) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner.

Corner, Dumbarton. Conceded by Iain Campbell.

Substitution

Substitution, Dumbarton. Steven McDougall replaces Scott Agnew.

Substitution

Substitution, Cowdenbeath. Craig Sutherland replaces Sean Higgins.

Attempt missed. Kudus Oyenuga (Cowdenbeath) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the left.

Attempt saved. Calum Gallagher (Cowdenbeath) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner.

Mark Gilhaney (Dumbarton) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Thomas O'Brien (Cowdenbeath).

Attempt missed. Kudus Oyenuga (Cowdenbeath) right footed shot from the centre of the box is too high.

Booking

Garry Fleming (Dumbarton) is shown the yellow card.

Attempt missed. Kyle Miller (Cowdenbeath) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left.

Substitution

Substitution, Dumbarton. Kieran MacDonald replaces David van Zanten because of an injury.

Foul by Archie Campbell (Dumbarton).

Thomas O'Brien (Cowdenbeath) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt missed. Andy Graham (Dumbarton) header from the left side of the six yard box is close, but misses to the left.

Corner, Dumbarton. Conceded by Robbie Thomson.

Attempt saved. Archie Campbell (Dumbarton) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

Foul by Mitchel Megginson (Dumbarton).

Kudus Oyenuga (Cowdenbeath) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Corner, Dumbarton. Conceded by Marcus Fraser.

Hand ball by Thomas O'Brien (Cowdenbeath).

Corner, Cowdenbeath. Conceded by Danny Rogers.

Attempt saved. Kyle Miller (Cowdenbeath) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

Substitution

Substitution, Dumbarton. Colin Nish replaces Jordan Kirkpatrick.

Attempt missed. Iain Campbell (Cowdenbeath) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left.

Attempt saved. Jordan Kirkpatrick (Dumbarton) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top left corner.

Foul by Scott Agnew (Dumbarton).

Jon Robertson (Cowdenbeath) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt saved. Sean Higgins (Cowdenbeath) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

Attempt missed. Iain Campbell (Cowdenbeath) right footed shot from more than 35 yards is too high.

Attempt saved. Jordan Kirkpatrick (Dumbarton) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

Mark Gilhaney (Dumbarton) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Jon Robertson (Cowdenbeath).

As It Stood

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Hearts87102542122
2Rangers8512189916
3Raith Rovers8422911-214
4Queen of Sth83231211111
5Hibernian83141111010
6Falkirk8242811-310
7Dumbarton8233713-69
8Livingston8215812-47
9Alloa8215814-67
10Cowdenbeath8125919-105
