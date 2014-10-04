Match ends, Dumbarton 0, Cowdenbeath 0.
Dumbarton 0-0 Cowdenbeath
Dumbarton had to settle for a point as they were held to a goalless draw by bottom-placed Cowdenbeath in the Scottish Championship.
Midfielder Christopher Kane had the best chance of a subdued first half when he flashed a header just wide for the visitors.
Goalkeeper Danny Rogers did well to beat away a Sean Higgins effort with Cowdenbeath pushing for the opening goal.
At the other end Archibald Campbell should have put Dumbarton in front after breaking through but he could only direct his shot straight at Robbie Thomson.
Striker Kudus Oyenuga spurned a great opportunity for the visitors after 85 minutes with just Rogers to beat as the match ended goalless.
Line-ups
Dumbarton
- 1Rogers
- 2van ZantenSubstituted forMacDonaldat 77'minutes
- 4Graham
- 12Taggart
- 3Linton
- 7Gilhaney
- 11KirkpatrickSubstituted forNishat 63'minutes
- 8AgnewSubstituted forMcDougallat 87'minutes
- 10Megginson
- 20Campbell
- 14FlemingBooked at 79mins
Substitutes
- 5Mair
- 9Nish
- 16McLaughlin
- 18McDougall
- 19Ewings
- 22MacDonald
Cowdenbeath
- 17Thomson
- 4O'Brien
- 27Fraser
- 18Brownlie
- 20Miller
- 7Robertson
- 12Kane
- 2Campbell
- 19Oyenuga
- 10HigginsSubstituted forSutherlandat 86'minutes
- 11Gallagher
Substitutes
- 1Flynn
- 9Sutherland
- 14Brett
- 15Jurisic
- 21Johnston
- 28Hughes
- 30Scullion
- Referee:
- Greg Aitken
- Attendance:
- 851
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home51%
- Away49%
- Shots
- Home9
- Away18
- Shots on Target
- Home6
- Away7
- Corners
- Home5
- Away8
- Fouls
- Home9
- Away5
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Dumbarton 0, Cowdenbeath 0.
Attempt missed. Jon Robertson (Cowdenbeath) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right.
Foul by Archie Campbell (Dumbarton).
Kyle Miller (Cowdenbeath) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Mark Gilhaney (Dumbarton) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Kudus Oyenuga (Cowdenbeath).
Attempt saved. Kyle Miller (Cowdenbeath) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner.
Corner, Dumbarton. Conceded by Iain Campbell.
Substitution
Substitution, Dumbarton. Steven McDougall replaces Scott Agnew.
Substitution
Substitution, Cowdenbeath. Craig Sutherland replaces Sean Higgins.
Attempt missed. Kudus Oyenuga (Cowdenbeath) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the left.
Attempt saved. Calum Gallagher (Cowdenbeath) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner.
Mark Gilhaney (Dumbarton) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Thomas O'Brien (Cowdenbeath).
Attempt missed. Kudus Oyenuga (Cowdenbeath) right footed shot from the centre of the box is too high.
Booking
Garry Fleming (Dumbarton) is shown the yellow card.
Attempt missed. Kyle Miller (Cowdenbeath) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left.
Substitution
Substitution, Dumbarton. Kieran MacDonald replaces David van Zanten because of an injury.
Foul by Archie Campbell (Dumbarton).
Thomas O'Brien (Cowdenbeath) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Andy Graham (Dumbarton) header from the left side of the six yard box is close, but misses to the left.
Corner, Dumbarton. Conceded by Robbie Thomson.
Attempt saved. Archie Campbell (Dumbarton) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Foul by Mitchel Megginson (Dumbarton).
Kudus Oyenuga (Cowdenbeath) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Corner, Dumbarton. Conceded by Marcus Fraser.
Hand ball by Thomas O'Brien (Cowdenbeath).
Corner, Cowdenbeath. Conceded by Danny Rogers.
Attempt saved. Kyle Miller (Cowdenbeath) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Substitution
Substitution, Dumbarton. Colin Nish replaces Jordan Kirkpatrick.
Attempt missed. Iain Campbell (Cowdenbeath) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left.
Attempt saved. Jordan Kirkpatrick (Dumbarton) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top left corner.
Foul by Scott Agnew (Dumbarton).
Jon Robertson (Cowdenbeath) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt saved. Sean Higgins (Cowdenbeath) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Attempt missed. Iain Campbell (Cowdenbeath) right footed shot from more than 35 yards is too high.
Attempt saved. Jordan Kirkpatrick (Dumbarton) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Mark Gilhaney (Dumbarton) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Jon Robertson (Cowdenbeath).