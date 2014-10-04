Dumbarton 0-0 Cowdenbeath

Dumbarton had to settle for a point as they were held to a goalless draw by bottom-placed Cowdenbeath in the Scottish Championship.

Midfielder Christopher Kane had the best chance of a subdued first half when he flashed a header just wide for the visitors.

Goalkeeper Danny Rogers did well to beat away a Sean Higgins effort with Cowdenbeath pushing for the opening goal.

At the other end Archibald Campbell should have put Dumbarton in front after breaking through but he could only direct his shot straight at Robbie Thomson.

Striker Kudus Oyenuga spurned a great opportunity for the visitors after 85 minutes with just Rogers to beat as the match ended goalless.