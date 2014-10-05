Scottish Cup - Second Round
Gretna 20080Queen's Park1

Gretna 2008 0-1 Queen's Park

Line-ups

Gretna 2008

  • 1Greenall
  • 2Rea
  • 4Rudd
  • 5Inglis
  • 3Thorburn
  • 10GrahamSubstituted forWorrallat 61'minutes
  • 6AddisonBooked at 29mins
  • 8Main
  • 7Renyard
  • 9AndersonSubstituted forBarkerat 84'minutes
  • 11LongcakeBooked at 63mins

Substitutes

  • 12Worrall
  • 14Barker
  • 15Graham
  • 16Cowper
  • 17Blake
  • 18Halliday
  • 21Wright

Queen's Park

  • 1Muir
  • 2RooneySubstituted forMitchellat 45'minutes
  • 5Wharton
  • 6MacGregor
  • 3Gibson
  • 8Miller
  • 4Berry
  • 7BurnsSubstituted forFraserat 57'minutes
  • 10Woods
  • 11McElroy
  • 9McPhersonSubstituted forGunnat 69'minutes

Substitutes

  • 12Fraser
  • 14Carter
  • 15Gunn
  • 16Gallacher
  • 17Mitchell
  • 18McVey
  • 21Lochhead
Referee:
Mike Taylor
Attendance:
380

Match Stats

Home TeamGretna 2008Away TeamQueen's Park
Possession
Home42%
Away58%
Shots
Home4
Away9
Shots on Target
Home1
Away4
Corners
Home3
Away19
Fouls
Home16
Away11

Live Text

Match ends, Gretna 2008 0, Queen's Park 1.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Gretna 2008 0, Queen's Park 1.

Corner, Gretna 2008. Conceded by William Muir.

Attempt saved. Mark Worrall (Gretna 2008) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner.

Foul by Anthony Gunn (Queen's Park).

Steven Rudd (Gretna 2008) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Shaun Fraser (Queen's Park).

Brandon Longcake (Gretna 2008) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Goal!

Goal! Gretna 2008 0, Queen's Park 1. Darren Miller (Queen's Park) right footed shot from outside the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Scott Gibson.

Corner, Queen's Park. Conceded by Jamie Greenall.

Corner, Queen's Park. Conceded by Alan Inglis.

Corner, Queen's Park. Conceded by Steven Rudd.

Attempt saved. Anthony Gunn (Queen's Park) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

Anthony Gunn (Queen's Park) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Alan Inglis (Gretna 2008).

Darren Addison (Gretna 2008) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Shaun Fraser (Queen's Park).

Substitution

Substitution, Gretna 2008. Jordan Barker replaces Iain Anderson.

(Gretna 2008) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Anthony Gunn (Queen's Park).

Corner, Queen's Park. Conceded by Alan Inglis.

Attempt missed. David Renyard (Gretna 2008) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left.

Attempt saved. David MacGregor (Queen's Park) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

Corner, Queen's Park. Conceded by Greig Thorburn.

Scott Gibson (Queen's Park) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by David Renyard (Gretna 2008).

Alan Inglis (Gretna 2008) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Ciaran McElroy (Queen's Park).

Substitution

Substitution, Queen's Park. Anthony Gunn replaces Ross McPherson.

Ciaran McElroy (Queen's Park) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Dean Rea (Gretna 2008).

Corner, Queen's Park. Conceded by Greig Thorburn.

Ciaran McElroy (Queen's Park) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Steven Rudd (Gretna 2008).

Booking

Brandon Longcake (Gretna 2008) is shown the yellow card.

Gavin Mitchell (Queen's Park) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Brandon Longcake (Gretna 2008).

Substitution

Substitution, Gretna 2008. Mark Worrall replaces Connor Graham.

Foul by Bryan Wharton (Queen's Park).

Alan Inglis (Gretna 2008) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

