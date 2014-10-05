Match ends, Cove Rangers 1, Annan Athletic 2.
Cove Rangers 1-2 Annan Athletic
Line-ups
Cove Rangers
- 1Wood
- 4Webster
- 5Kelly
- 6RedfordBooked at 58mins
- 3Clark
- 7ParkSubstituted forMcAllisterat 83'minutes
- 2Yule
- 8McBainSubstituted forLawrieat 27'minutes
- 11SelfridgeSubstituted forWattat 73'minutes
- 9Smith
- 10Nicol
Substitutes
- 12McAllister
- 14Watt
- 15Scully
- 16Watson
- 17Lawrie
- 18Lennox
- 21Kinnaird
Annan Athletic
- 1Mitchell
- 3Chisholm
- 2Black
- 5Watson
- 4McNiff
- 10Hopkirk
- 8Logan
- 6McStay
- 11McColmSubstituted forOmarat 90+2'minutes
- 9Weatherson
- 7Todd
Substitutes
- 12Brannan
- 14Davidson
- 15Omar
- 16Gillan
- 17Brown
- 18Flynn
- 21Murray
- Referee:
- Craig Napier
- Attendance:
- 240
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home56%
- Away44%
- Shots
- Home15
- Away13
- Shots on Target
- Home6
- Away8
- Corners
- Home8
- Away9
- Fouls
- Home7
- Away11
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Cove Rangers 1, Annan Athletic 2.
Attempt missed. Jamie McAllister (Cove Rangers) header from the centre of the box is too high.
Corner, Cove Rangers. Conceded by Steven Black.
Attempt missed. Daryl Nicol (Cove Rangers) left footed shot from the left side of the box is too high.
Attempt saved. Johnny Smith (Cove Rangers) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner.
Substitution
Substitution, Annan Athletic. Robin Omar replaces Stuart McColm.
Scott Webster (Cove Rangers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Stuart McColm (Annan Athletic).
Corner, Cove Rangers. Conceded by Alex Mitchell.
Attempt saved. Blair Yule (Cove Rangers) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top right corner.
Substitution
Substitution, Cove Rangers. Jamie McAllister replaces Daniel Park.
Corner, Annan Athletic. Conceded by Sandy Wood.
Attempt saved. David Hopkirk (Annan Athletic) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the top right corner.
Corner, Annan Athletic. Conceded by Sandy Wood.
Attempt saved. David Hopkirk (Annan Athletic) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Foul by Scott Webster (Cove Rangers).
Stuart McColm (Annan Athletic) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Attempt missed. Steven Logan (Annan Athletic) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right.
Attempt missed. Jamie Watt (Cove Rangers) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the right.
Attempt missed. Daryl Nicol (Cove Rangers) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left.
Attempt saved. Chris Clark (Cove Rangers) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner.
Darryn Kelly (Cove Rangers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Peter Weatherson (Annan Athletic).
Substitution
Substitution, Cove Rangers. Jamie Watt replaces Michael Selfridge.
Attempt missed. Daryl Nicol (Cove Rangers) right footed shot from the centre of the box is too high.
Johnny Smith (Cove Rangers) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Steven Black (Annan Athletic).
Corner, Cove Rangers. Conceded by Peter Watson.
Scott Webster (Cove Rangers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Martin McNiff (Annan Athletic).
Corner, Annan Athletic. Conceded by Alan Redford.
Hand ball by Daniel Park (Cove Rangers).
Corner, Annan Athletic. Conceded by Sandy Wood.
Attempt saved. David Hopkirk (Annan Athletic) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner.
Corner, Annan Athletic. Conceded by Sandy Wood.
Attempt saved. Peter Weatherson (Annan Athletic) right footed shot from more than 35 yards is saved in the bottom left corner.
Booking
Alan Redford (Cove Rangers) is shown the yellow card.
Hand ball by Alan Redford (Cove Rangers).
Attempt saved. Peter Weatherson (Annan Athletic) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.