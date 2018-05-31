BBC Sport - FA Cup: 50 memorable goals - Kevin Sheedy's retaken free-kick

BBC Sport is looking back at 50 iconic FA Cup goals in the build-up to the first round proper, which takes place in November.

Everton's Kevin Sheedy called his autobiography "So Good I Did It Twice" in reference to his goal in the 1985 FA Cup quarter-final against Ipswich.

The Republic of Ireland winger curled a free-kick past goalkeeper Paul Cooper only for the Goodison Park cheers to turn to groans as referee Alan Robinson ordered a retake.

No matter. Sheedy duly repositioned the ball and struck a curling shot into the opposite corner.

Everton, who won the league and European Cup Winners' Cup that season, went on to lose the FA Cup final to an extra-time goal from Manchester United's Norman Whiteside.

Sheedy, who has recently suffered from bowel cancer, is now a youth coach at Everton.

