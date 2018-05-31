BBC Sport - FA Cup: 50 memorable goals - Woking thrash West Brom

Top 50 FA Cup goals: Buzaglo sinks WBA

  • From the section FA Cup

BBC Sport is looking back at 50 iconic FA Cup goals in the build-up to the first round proper, which takes place in November.

One of the biggest 'Cupsets' of our time? Quite possibly. The unlikeliest of heroes, estate agent and Gibraltarian cricketer Tim Buzaglo ran rings around West Brom's defence and scored a fine hat-trick as non-league Woking thrashed the Baggies 4-2 at The Hawthorns in the third round in the 1990-91 season.

His third goal was the pick of the bunch, a flowing counter-attack ending with Adie Cowler teeing up Buzaglo for a rocket of a left-footed finish to thrill the 5,000 away fans.

There were no celebrations for Buzaglo that night though - he was whisked away in a car to be a guest with Des Lynam on Match of the Day - complete with match ball.

Top videos

Video

Top 50 FA Cup goals: Buzaglo sinks WBA

  • From the section FA Cup
Video

Watch: 'Star man delivers yet again' - Eriksen's stunner for Denmark

Video

Is this the harshest VAR penalty given so far?

Video

World Cup Catch-up: Ronaldo record, poor Pepe & a comedy throw-in

Video

Highlights: Best shots as England post T20 record score

Video

Highlights: Iran 0-1 Spain

Video

That's embarrassing! BBC pundits analyse Pepe's tumble

Video

Shades of Banks - Portugal keeper's brilliant save

Video

It had to be him! Ronaldo scores fourth goal in two games

Video

Highlights: Uruguay 1-0 Saudi Arabia

Video

Highlights: Portugal 1-0 Morocco

Top Stories

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

This Girl Can Swim

This Girl Can Swim
Children playing with foam javelins

Mini Athletics - Woking

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired