BBC Sport - FA Cup: 50 memorable goals - Bournemouth shock Man Utd

Top 50 FA Cup goals: Bournemouth shock Man Utd

  • From the section FA Cup

BBC Sport is looking back at 50 iconic FA Cup goals in the build-up to the first round proper, which takes place in November.

One of the most famous FA Cup shocks in the last 30 years came at Dean Court in 1984. Manchester United were the holders but were undone by Harry Redknapp's third division Bournemouth.

Milton Graham and Ian Thompson were Bournemouth's goalscorers that day, against a star-studded United side that included England captain Bryan Robson.

"It was just a dream to be playing against the best of the best," Graham told BBC Sport earlier this year.

The Bournemouth team's reward was a £200 bonus and holiday that never materialised, while the night before goalkeeper Ian Leigh was promised free pizza at the restaurant they went to in Charminster before the game if he kept a clean sheet. He never received it...

Top videos

Video

Top 50 FA Cup goals: Bournemouth shock Man Utd

  • From the section FA Cup
Video

World Cup countdown: Rijkaard spits at Voller - 1990

Video

Watch Zidane's two goals in 1998 World Cup final

Video

Zidane announces he is leaving Real Madrid

Video

How the Cavs & Warriors made the NBA finals again

Video

World Cup countdown: Luiz's thunderbolt free-kick - 2014

Video

Meet England hockey's 'baby-faced assassin'

  • From the section Hockey
Video

Lampard 'understands' Derby expectations

Video

Tennis star struggles with Yorkshire accent

  • From the section News
Audio

Yorkshire tennis reporter: 'I make a conscious effort to speak slowly and deliberately!"

  • From the section iPlayer

Top Stories

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Active Camps

Aspire Active Camps - Open Day
Rugby

Aspire Active Camps

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired