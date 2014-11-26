Match ends, Arsenal 2, Borussia Dortmund 0.
Arsenal 2-0 Borussia Dortmund
- Arsenal in second stage for 15th successive season
- Sanchez scores third goal in five CL games
- Dortmund beaten for first time in Group D
Yaya Sanogo scored his first goal for Arsenal as they defeated Borussia Dortmund and ensured their passage into the Champions League knockout stage.
The 21-year-old netted after 19 appearances without a goal when he finished off a one-two with Santi Cazorla with a low shot early on.
Alexis Sanchez made it 2-0 after the break with a superb low curling shot.
Sanchez also had a shot pushed away, while Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain struck the crossbar with a dipping volley.
It was a mature performance by the Gunners who, like their opponents, have found solace in this competition this season from the struggles of the domestic league.
They quelled the threat of Dortmund on the counter-attack, with Jurgen Klopp's side only seriously troubling keeper Emiliano Martinez once, in stoppage time.
The Bundesliga outfit had named a strong side despite having secured their berth with four wins from four games but before they had a chance to establish themselves at the Emirates, they were a goal down.
That was scored by a player who was the source of some ridicule on social media when the teams were announced before the match.
Sanogo's ungainly style has irked some fans and there was further astonishment when he was named ahead of Germany World Cup winner Lukas Podolski.
But he finally managed to temper some of that criticism when he converted his first effort after starting the move with a ball-juggle and backheel to Spaniard Cazorla.
With the Germans already qualified and Arsenal almost there, the tempo of the game was sedate at times, although the Gunners picked up the pace after the break.
First Sanchez tested the Germany international keeper Roman Weidenfeller with a low shot after battling past two challenges, before the pacy Oxlade-Chamberlain produced a beautiful volley that failed to dip enough.
They finally managed a second when Sanchez, who flitted in and out of the game, cut inside from the left and bent an effort that beat Weidenfeller's reach. It was the Chile international's seventh goal in his last six matches for the Gunners.
Martinez was finally forced to make a big save in stoppage time when he dived to keep out substitute Adrian Ramos's effort.
The win moves Arsenal to 10 points in Group D and a victory over Galatasaray coupled with Dortmund losing to Anderlecht in the final round of games would see Wenger's side go through as winners.
Line-ups
Arsenal
- 26Martinez
- 21Chambers
- 4Mertesacker
- 18Monreal
- 3Gibbs
- 16Ramsey
- 8ArtetaBooked at 15minsSubstituted forFlaminiat 67'minutes
- 15Oxlade-ChamberlainSubstituted forCampbellat 90'minutes
- 19Cazorla
- 17Sánchez
- 22SanogoSubstituted forPodolskiat 79'minutes
Substitutes
- 6Koscielny
- 7Rosicky
- 9Podolski
- 20Flamini
- 28Campbell
- 39Bellerin
- 43Huddart
B Dortmund
- 1Weidenfeller
- 26PiszczekBooked at 37mins
- 4SuboticBooked at 13mins
- 28Ginter
- 29Schmelzer
- 10Mkhitaryan
- 6Bender
- 8Gündogan
- 19GroßkreutzSubstituted forJojicat 78'minutes
- 17AubameyangSubstituted forRamosat 61'minutes
- 9ImmobileSubstituted forKagawaat 61'minutes
Substitutes
- 3Hornschuh
- 5Kehl
- 7Kagawa
- 14Jojic
- 20Ramos
- 22Langerak
- 37Durm
- Referee:
- Viktor Kassai
- Attendance:
- 59,902
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home45%
- Away55%
- Shots
- Home9
- Away9
- Shots on Target
- Home3
- Away4
- Corners
- Home6
- Away3
- Fouls
- Home14
- Away8
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Arsenal 2, Borussia Dortmund 0.
Lukasz Piszczek (Borussia Dortmund) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Santiago Cazorla (Arsenal).
Attempt saved. Adrián Ramos (Borussia Dortmund) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Shinji Kagawa with a headed pass.
Foul by Adrián Ramos (Borussia Dortmund).
Santiago Cazorla (Arsenal) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution
Substitution, Arsenal. Joel Campbell replaces Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain.
Attempt missed. Santiago Cazorla (Arsenal) right footed shot from outside the box is too high from a direct free kick.
Foul by Neven Subotic (Borussia Dortmund).
Alexis Sánchez (Arsenal) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Attempt blocked. Henrikh Mkhitaryan (Borussia Dortmund) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Marcel Schmelzer.
Ilkay Gündogan (Borussia Dortmund) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Santiago Cazorla (Arsenal).
Attempt saved. Ilkay Gündogan (Borussia Dortmund) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Corner, Borussia Dortmund. Conceded by Kieran Gibbs.
Ilkay Gündogan (Borussia Dortmund) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Alexis Sánchez (Arsenal).
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Substitution
Substitution, Arsenal. Lukas Podolski replaces Yaya Sanogo because of an injury.
Delay in match Yaya Sanogo (Arsenal) because of an injury.
Substitution
Substitution, Borussia Dortmund. Milos Jojic replaces Kevin Großkreutz.
Attempt missed. Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain (Arsenal) right footed shot from the right side of the box is just a bit too high. Assisted by Alexis Sánchez.
Shinji Kagawa (Borussia Dortmund) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Nacho Monreal (Arsenal).
Attempt missed. Neven Subotic (Borussia Dortmund) right footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Ilkay Gündogan following a set piece situation.
Ilkay Gündogan (Borussia Dortmund) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Yaya Sanogo (Arsenal).
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match Adrián Ramos (Borussia Dortmund) because of an injury.
Delay in match Per Mertesacker (Arsenal) because of an injury.
Corner, Borussia Dortmund. Conceded by Alexis Sánchez.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Substitution
Substitution, Arsenal. Mathieu Flamini replaces Mikel Arteta because of an injury.
Delay in match Mikel Arteta (Arsenal) because of an injury.
Foul by Kieran Gibbs (Arsenal).
Lukasz Piszczek (Borussia Dortmund) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Mikel Arteta (Arsenal) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Adrián Ramos (Borussia Dortmund).
Nacho Monreal (Arsenal) wins a free kick on the left wing.