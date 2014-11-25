Match ends, Manchester City 3, FC Bayern München 2.
Manchester City 3-2 Bayern Munich
-
- From the section Football
- Aguero scores a hat-trick to seal win
- City striker scores twice in final few minutes
- Three sides level on five points in Group E
- Win and Bayern beating CSKA will see City progress
Sergio Aguero's hat-trick - including two goals in the last five minutes - kept Manchester City's Champions League hopes alive in a dramatic victory over Bayern Munich.
CSKA Moscow's late equaliser against Roma in Russia earlier in the evening ensured even a defeat by Bayern at Etihad Stadium would not end City's hopes of reaching the last 16.
But it looked like they would need to win convincingly in Rome in their final game as they trailed to Bayern in the closing moments.
City can now go through so long as they better CSKA's result against Bayern - but if City lose their game against Roma, or it ends in a 0-0 draw, they would go out of the competition.
|What happens next? Group E permutations
|Manchester City will progress to the last 16 if they beat Roma and CSKA fail to defeat Bayern Munich
|City can still progress if they secure a score draw and CSKA lose to Bayern
|However, if both games end in a draw, then Roma progress
Bayern had to play with 10 men for 70 minutes after Mehdi Benatia was sent off for a foul on Aguero that saw the world-class striker put the hosts ahead from the penalty spot.
But the Germans turned the game on its head before half-time through Xabi Alonso's free-kick and a Robert Lewandowski header.
And that was how it stood until a stirring finish that evoked memories of that famous day in May 2012 when Aguero snatched glorious triumph from despair and won the Premier League title in the dying seconds against QPR.
First the striker pounced on Alonso's uncharacteristically wayward pass to run clear and beat Bayern keeper Manuel Neuer, then he took advantage of more sloppiness from Jerome Boateng for the last-minute winner.
It was a remarkable turn of events and another dramatic chapter in City's history. It was their best night in the Champions League - arguably better and potentially more significant than their 3-2 win in Munich's Allianz Arena last season.
Their first win in the group stage means they can now travel to Rome with genuine hope of moving into the knockout phase.
A tough task still awaits in Italy but now manager Manuel Pellegrini at least has hope and room for manoeuvre in a tournament that has rarely provided much joy for City.
Bayern were missing players through injury, including outstanding captain Philipp Lahm, but the English champions can take great heart from a win achieved without suspended Yaya Toure and Fernandinho as well as the injured David Silva and Edin Dzeko.
In the other Group E game, CSKA's goal deep into injury time against Roma offered City hope and the optimism increased when they went ahead - and gained a numerical advantage - after only 20 minutes.
Frank Lampard's astute pass sent Aguero clear and his pace was too much for Benatia, who slid in and brought him down. The award of a penalty and subsequent red card was inevitable, and Aguero beat Neuer with a perfect penalty to the goalkeeper's left.
Guardiola replaced Sebastian Rode with Dante to fill the vacancy left by Benatia's dismissal - and it was the visitors who adjusted better to the change in circumstances, showing the threat and ease on the ball that their Catalan coach Pep Guardiola demands.
The equaliser came five minutes before the break when Alonso passed a low free-kick beyond the motionless, flat-footed Joe Hart and Bayern added to the gloom when they went ahead seconds before half-time.
Once again it was a desperate goal for City to concede from a defensive viewpoint, a routine long cross from Boateng allowing Lewandowski to get in behind Vincent Kompany and ahead of Bacary Sagna to send a looping header over Hart, who was off his line.
With no sign of City hurting Bayern, Pellegrini made two changes in quick succession midway through the second half, Stevan Jovetic replacing James Milner before Pablo Zabaleta came on for Sagna.
Bayern continued on what seemed an untroubled path to victory, with Bastian Schweinsteiger and Xherdan Shaqiri introduced, when suddenly Guardiola's side presented two gifts to a man who rarely passes up such opportunities.
With five minutes left Alonso, who had been immaculate, saw his pass intercepted by Aguero, who raced clear to beat Neuer.
And then, with City and their fans suddenly sensing an unlikely victory, Boateng's sloppy defending let in the lethal Argentine, who finished with great composure to keep the Premier League champions right in the frame for qualification.
Line-ups
Man City
- 1Hart
- 3SagnaSubstituted forZabaletaat 68'minutesBooked at 89mins
- 4Kompany
- 20Mangala
- 22ClichyBooked at 60mins
- 6Reges
- 15Navas
- 18Lampard
- 7MilnerSubstituted forJoveticat 66'minutes
- 8Nasri
- 16AgüeroBooked at 90minsSubstituted forDemichelisat 90+4'minutes
Substitutes
- 5Zabaleta
- 13Caballero
- 26Demichelis
- 35Jovetic
- 38Boyata
- 73Glendon
- 78Pozo
Bayern Munich
- 1NeuerBooked at 78mins
- 13Ferreira de Souza
- 5BenatiaBooked at 20mins
- 17Boateng
- 18Bernat
- 20RodeSubstituted forCosta Santosat 25'minutes
- 3Alonso
- 34Höjbjerg
- 10Robben
- 9LewandowskiSubstituted forShaqiriat 84'minutes
- 7RibérySubstituted forSchweinsteigerat 81'minutes
Substitutes
- 4Costa Santos
- 11Shaqiri
- 16Gaudino
- 19Götze
- 25Müller
- 29Zingerle
- 31Schweinsteiger
- Referee:
- Pavel Kralovec
- Attendance:
- 44,510
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home44%
- Away56%
- Shots
- Home10
- Away7
- Shots on Target
- Home5
- Away4
- Corners
- Home6
- Away0
- Fouls
- Home14
- Away15
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Manchester City 3, FC Bayern München 2.
Substitution
Substitution, Manchester City. Martín Demichelis replaces Sergio Agüero.
Booking
Sergio Agüero (Manchester City) is shown the yellow card.
Goal!
Goal! Manchester City 3, FC Bayern München 2. Sergio Agüero (Manchester City) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner.
Pierre-Emile Höjbjerg (FC Bayern München) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Pablo Zabaleta (Manchester City).
Booking
Pablo Zabaleta (Manchester City) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Juan Bernat (FC Bayern München) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Pablo Zabaleta (Manchester City).
Juan Bernat (FC Bayern München) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Sergio Agüero (Manchester City).
Goal!
Goal! Manchester City 2, FC Bayern München 2. Sergio Agüero (Manchester City) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Stevan Jovetic following a fast break.
Pierre-Emile Höjbjerg (FC Bayern München) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Pablo Zabaleta (Manchester City).
Substitution
Substitution, FC Bayern München. Xherdan Shaqiri replaces Robert Lewandowski.
Hand ball by Robert Lewandowski (FC Bayern München).
Offside, Manchester City. Sergio Agüero tries a through ball, but Frank Lampard is caught offside.
Substitution
Substitution, FC Bayern München. Bastian Schweinsteiger replaces Franck Ribéry.
Franck Ribéry (FC Bayern München) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Samir Nasri (Manchester City).
Booking
Manuel Neuer (FC Bayern München) is shown the yellow card.
Attempt missed. Vincent Kompany (Manchester City) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the left following a corner.
Corner, Manchester City. Conceded by Franck Ribéry.
Attempt blocked. Pablo Zabaleta (Manchester City) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Foul by Dante (FC Bayern München).
Sergio Agüero (Manchester City) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Franck Ribéry (FC Bayern München).
Pablo Zabaleta (Manchester City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Corner, Manchester City. Conceded by Manuel Neuer.
Attempt saved. Frank Lampard (Manchester City) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top left corner. Assisted by Sergio Agüero.
Foul by Dante (FC Bayern München).
Sergio Agüero (Manchester City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Substitution
Substitution, Manchester City. Pablo Zabaleta replaces Bacary Sagna.
Substitution
Substitution, Manchester City. Stevan Jovetic replaces James Milner.
Attempt saved. Arjen Robben (FC Bayern München) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Rafinha.
Offside, Manchester City. Frank Lampard tries a through ball, but Sergio Agüero is caught offside.
Foul by Xabi Alonso (FC Bayern München).
Frank Lampard (Manchester City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Xabi Alonso (FC Bayern München).