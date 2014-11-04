Match ends, Arsenal 3, RSC Anderlecht 3.
Arsenal 3-3 RSC Anderlecht
-
- From the section Champions League
- Arsenal blow a 3-0 lead to draw 3-3
- Gunners need one point from two games
- Anderlecht score three goals in 29 minutes
- Belgian champions have two Group D points
Arsenal moved to the brink of the Champions League's last 16 despite blowing a 3-0 lead against Anderlecht.
Mikel Arteta's penalty put the Gunners ahead after Danny Welbeck was fouled by Chancel Mbemba.
Alexis Sanchez doubled the lead with a stunning 20-yard volley before Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain added the third.
Anthony Vanden Borre reduced the deficit from close range before scoring a penalty, with Aleksandar Mitrovic equalising in the last minute.
Arsenal were set to book their place in the knockout stages when substitute Mitrovic headed Andy Najar's 90th-minute cross past Wojciech Szczesny from close range.
The Londoners still need one point from their two remaining games - at home to Borussia Dortmund on 26 November and at Galatasaray on 9 December - to advance.
But with Dortmund five points clear, their hopes of finishing top of the group and heading into next month's draw as one of the seeded teams are fading.
Gunners boss Arsene Wenger looked furious at the end.
Though Vanden Borre was clearly offside when he scored his first goal, there can be no excuses for the lapses of concentration that allowed the Belgian champions to take a point.
Indeed there was no evidence of the drama to come at a rain-lashed Emirates when two goals in the space of four first-half minutes put the Gunners in control.
Chile international Sanchez had already been denied by a post when Mbemba felled Welbeck to gift Arteta his first goal in the competition, the Spaniard coolly chipping his 25th-minute spot-kick down the middle.
It was 2-0 four minutes later, the tireless Sanchez finding the net with a sublime low 20-yard volley after his free-kick cannoned off the visitors' wall.
Anderlecht battled throughout but they looked beaten when Oxlade-Chamberlain put Wenger's side 3-0 ahead by drilling home after a powerful 58th-minute run.
Vanden Borre was at least a yard offside when he began Anderlecht's amazing fightback from close range in the 61st minute.
Nacho Monreal's clumsy foul on Mitrovic then allowed Vanden Borre to make it 3-2 from the penalty spot.
And, just as Arsenal appeared to have weathered Anderlecht's late flurry, the dangerous Mitrovic headed home to the delight of the 3,000 travelling fans.
Anderlecht manager Besnik Hasi:
"Maybe Arsenal thought that they were superior at 3-0 and they could have fun with the public.
"But I'm very very proud of my team and they showed their character and their quality. They did fantastic."
Check out the best of Tuesday's Champions League photos in our gallery on theBBC Sport Facebook page.
Line-ups
Arsenal
- 1Szczesny
- 21Chambers
- 4Mertesacker
- 18MonrealBooked at 72mins
- 3Gibbs
- 8ArtetaSubstituted forFlaminiat 62'minutes
- 16Ramsey
- 15Oxlade-ChamberlainSubstituted forRosickyat 81'minutes
- 17Sánchez
- 19Cazorla
- 23WelbeckSubstituted forPodolskiat 82'minutes
Substitutes
- 7Rosicky
- 9Podolski
- 14Walcott
- 20Flamini
- 22Sanogo
- 26Martinez
- 39Bellerin
Anderlecht
- 1Proto
- 39Vanden BorreBooked at 90mins
- 22Mbemba ManguluSubstituted forDendonckerat 54'minutes
- 3Deschacht
- 18Acheampong
- 19KljestanBooked at 87mins
- 31Tielemans
- 7Najar
- 10Praet
- 20ConteSubstituted forKawayaat 45'minutes
- 15CyriacSubstituted forMitrovicat 62'minutesBooked at 89mins
Substitutes
- 12Colin
- 24Heylen
- 32Dendoncker
- 33Roef
- 38Kawaya
- 42Kabasele
- 45Mitrovic
- Referee:
- Clément Turpin
- Attendance:
- 59,872
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home65%
- Away35%
- Shots
- Home18
- Away11
- Shots on Target
- Home6
- Away5
- Corners
- Home8
- Away7
- Fouls
- Home10
- Away14
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Arsenal 3, RSC Anderlecht 3.
Santiago Cazorla (Arsenal) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Dennis Praet (RSC Anderlecht).
Booking
Anthony Vanden Borre (RSC Anderlecht) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Alexis Sánchez (Arsenal) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Anthony Vanden Borre (RSC Anderlecht).
Attempt missed. Lukas Podolski (Arsenal) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the right.
Goal!
Goal! Arsenal 3, RSC Anderlecht 3. Aleksandar Mitrovic (RSC Anderlecht) header from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Andy Najar with a cross.
Hand ball by Alexis Sánchez (Arsenal).
Booking
Aleksandar Mitrovic (RSC Anderlecht) is shown the yellow card.
Alexis Sánchez (Arsenal) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Dennis Praet (RSC Anderlecht).
Foul by Santiago Cazorla (Arsenal).
Sacha Kljestan (RSC Anderlecht) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Aaron Ramsey (Arsenal) right footed shot from outside the box is too high from a direct free kick.
Booking
Sacha Kljestan (RSC Anderlecht) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Tomas Rosicky (Arsenal) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Sacha Kljestan (RSC Anderlecht).
Alexis Sánchez (Arsenal) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Anthony Vanden Borre (RSC Anderlecht).
Frank Acheampong (RSC Anderlecht) hits the bar with a left footed shot from the left side of the box. Assisted by Olivier Deschacht.
Substitution
Substitution, Arsenal. Lukas Podolski replaces Danny Welbeck.
Substitution
Substitution, Arsenal. Tomas Rosicky replaces Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain.
Corner, RSC Anderlecht. Conceded by Kieran Gibbs.
Per Mertesacker (Arsenal) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Andy Kawaya (RSC Anderlecht).
Attempt saved. Youri Tielemans (RSC Anderlecht) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner.
Foul by Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain (Arsenal).
Dennis Praet (RSC Anderlecht) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Attempt saved. Santiago Cazorla (Arsenal) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Aaron Ramsey.
Corner, Arsenal. Conceded by Frank Acheampong.
Attempt blocked. Calum Chambers (Arsenal) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Santiago Cazorla (Arsenal) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Anthony Vanden Borre (RSC Anderlecht).
Hand ball by Andy Kawaya (RSC Anderlecht).
Goal!
Goal! Arsenal 3, RSC Anderlecht 2. Anthony Vanden Borre (RSC Anderlecht) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom right corner.
Booking
Nacho Monreal (Arsenal) is shown the yellow card.
Penalty conceded by Nacho Monreal (Arsenal) after a foul in the penalty area.
Penalty RSC Anderlecht. Aleksandar Mitrovic draws a foul in the penalty area.