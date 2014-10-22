Match ends, Ludogorets Razgrad 1, FC Basel 0.
Ludogorets Razgrad v FC Basel
Line-ups
Ludogorets
- 21Stoyanov
- 80de Souza Paula Júnior
- 55Terziev
- 27MotiBooked at 86mins
- 25MinevBooked at 24mins
- 7AleksandrovSubstituted forCristaldo Fariasat 81'minutes
- 18Dyakov
- 8Gomes FonsecaBooked at 90mins
- 17Abalo PaulosSubstituted forMisidjanat 77'minutes
- 84Nascimento da Costa
- 9BezjakSubstituted forYounesat 67'minutes
Substitutes
- 12Andrianantenaina
- 15Aleksandrov
- 16Angulo
- 26Borjan
- 88Cristaldo Farias
- 93Misidjan
- 99Younes
FC Basel
- 1Vaclik
- 34XhakaBooked at 44mins
- 16SchärBooked at 90mins
- 17Suchy
- 27AlijiSubstituted forAjetiat 75'minutes
- 8DiéBooked at 18mins
- 20FreiBooked at 85mins
- 33Elneny
- 25GonzálezBooked at 45minsSubstituted forSioat 87'minutes
- 36EmboloBooked at 67mins
- 39CallàSubstituted forBekhit Abdelgaberat 84'minutes
Substitutes
- 5Ajeti
- 7Zuffi
- 11Gashi
- 14Kakitani
- 18Vailati
- 24Bekhit Abdelgaber
- 30Sio
- Referee:
- Deniz Aytekin
- Attendance:
- 29,150
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home67%
- Away33%
- Shots
- Home21
- Away8
- Shots on Target
- Home8
- Away3
- Corners
- Home8
- Away3
- Fouls
- Home15
- Away18
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Ludogorets Razgrad 1, FC Basel 0.
Foul by Hamza Younes (Ludogorets Razgrad).
Fabian Schär (FC Basel) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Booking
Fabian Schär (FC Basel) is shown the yellow card.
Booking
Fábio Espinho (Ludogorets Razgrad) is shown the yellow card.
Yordan Minev (Ludogorets Razgrad) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Fabian Schär (FC Basel).
Goal!
Goal! Ludogorets Razgrad 1, FC Basel 0. Yordan Minev (Ludogorets Razgrad) right footed shot from outside the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Wanderson following a fast break.
Foul by Cosmin Moti (Ludogorets Razgrad).
Breel Embolo (FC Basel) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Attempt missed. Virgil Misidjan (Ludogorets Razgrad) right footed shot from the left side of the box is high and wide to the right following a set piece situation.
Fábio Espinho (Ludogorets Razgrad) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Mohamed Elneny (FC Basel).
Attempt missed. Mohamed Elneny (FC Basel) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right following a set piece situation.
Substitution
Substitution, FC Basel. Giovanni Sio replaces Derlis González.
Booking
Cosmin Moti (Ludogorets Razgrad) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Cosmin Moti (Ludogorets Razgrad).
Ahmed Hamoudi (FC Basel) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Attempt saved. Wanderson (Ludogorets Razgrad) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Virgil Misidjan with a cross.
Booking
Fabian Frei (FC Basel) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Wanderson (Ludogorets Razgrad) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Fabian Frei (FC Basel).
Hand ball by Georgi Terziev (Ludogorets Razgrad).
Attempt saved. Hamza Younes (Ludogorets Razgrad) right footed shot from the right side of the six yard box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Fábio Espinho with a cross.
Substitution
Substitution, FC Basel. Ahmed Hamoudi replaces Davide Callà.
Virgil Misidjan (Ludogorets Razgrad) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Derlis González (FC Basel).
Attempt missed. Hamza Younes (Ludogorets Razgrad) left footed shot from the left side of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Junior Caiçara.
Substitution
Substitution, Ludogorets Razgrad. Wanderson replaces Mihail Aleksandrov.
Attempt saved. Marcelinho (Ludogorets Razgrad) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner.
Attempt missed. Mihail Aleksandrov (Ludogorets Razgrad) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Yordan Minev with a cross.
Substitution
Substitution, Ludogorets Razgrad. Virgil Misidjan replaces Dani Abalo.
Foul by Marcelinho (Ludogorets Razgrad).
Fabian Schär (FC Basel) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution
Substitution, FC Basel. Arlind Ajeti replaces Naser Aliji.
Corner, Ludogorets Razgrad. Conceded by Davide Callà.
Foul by Fábio Espinho (Ludogorets Razgrad).
Davide Callà (FC Basel) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Offside, Ludogorets Razgrad. Svetoslav Dyakov tries a through ball, but Junior Caiçara is caught offside.