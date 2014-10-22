Champions League - Group B
Liverpool0Real Madrid3

Liverpool 0-3 Real Madrid

By Phil McNulty

Chief football writer at Anfield

Cristiano Ronaldo scored the opener for Real Madrid at Liverpool
Cristiano Ronaldo is only the second player to hit 70 Champions League goals, after Raul (71)
  • Real score all three goals in first half
  • Benzema scores twice to put Real in command
  • Balotelli substituted at half-time

Liverpool were given a painful lesson in how far the Champions League has moved on in their absence as they were completely outclassed by holders Real Madrid at Anfield.

Television screens inside Anfield's lounges relived Liverpool's 4-0 win against Real in the last 16 in 2009 in an attempt to set the mood before kick-off - but there was never any hope of a repeat.

Cristiano Ronaldo led Real's charge with a superb opener after 23 minutes and Karim Benzema added two before the interval to leave the hosts facing a desperate exercise in damage limitation.

Media playback is not supported on this device

Rodgers bemoans 'sloppy' Liverpool

It was the first time Liverpool had been three down at half-time at Anfield in their long and glorious European history - a fact no doubt noted by Real coach Carlo Ancelotti, who was in charge of AC Milan in Istanbul in 2005 when the Reds claimed the Champions League after facing a similar heavy deficit at the interval.

Here, in contrast, the Italian was able to enjoy a comfortable second half as Liverpool manager Brendan Rodgers's brave pre-match words about not being underdogs were put into context.

With just three points from their opening three games, Liverpool's ambitions of reaching the knockout stage of a competition they cherish so much are in real peril.

And the performance of Mario Balotelli meant it was another night that left question marks over Liverpool's decision to pay £16m for a striker who simply does not deliver when it matters.

He was substituted after 45 minutes and the sight of him swapping shirts with Real defender Pepe as the teams went off at half-time will not have been well received by home fans.

Real's domination was so complete, and the final phase of the game such a procession, that Ancelotti felt secure enough to remove Ronaldo after 75 minutes to protect him for this weekend's 'El Clasico' with Barcelona.

To their credit, The Kop set aside old differences with the former Manchester United star to applaud his departure on the night when he scored his 70th Champions League goal, leaving him just one behind another Real Madrid legend, Raul.

Ronaldo received warm applause from Liverpool fans when he was substituted in the second half

Liverpool, without the departed Luis Suarez and the injured Daniel Sturridge, look a shadow of the side that almost claimed the Premier League last season, with the pace and pressing conspicuous by their absence.

Anfield shook to the sound of 'You'll Never Walk Alone' long after the pre-match music stopped - but that was the high point of a harrowing first 45 minutes for Liverpool.

The hosts came out swinging, looking to land an early blow, but Real, without the injured Gareth Bale, rolled with the punches before delivering a masterclass in possession and attacking potency.

The 10-time European champions had shown ominous signs even before Ronaldo opened the scoring on 23 minutes. He started the move in midfield, finding James Rodriguez, who lifted a perfect chipped pass for the Portuguese to meet it on the run and hook a brilliant finish beyond Simon Mignolet.

The second goal arrived seven minutes later when Benzema sent Toni Kroos's long cross looping beyond Mignolet with a far-post header to leave Anfield silent.

Liverpool's early vigour had evaporated and Real were in no mood to let them off lightly - but it was the sort of shambolic defending that has characterised the season for Rodgers's side that gave the visitors their third before the break.

A posse of Liverpool players attempted to deal with a corner but Pepe won out and, with Mignolet floundering hopelessly, Benzema stabbed home from close range.

Philippe Coutinho almost lifted the gloom with a fine effort that struck the post with Real keeper Iker Casillas beaten but it had been a chastening experience for Liverpool and their fans.

Balotelli's replacement Adam Lallana at least helped his side raise some sort of gallop but it was still Real posing the threat, Mignolet blocking Ronaldo right in front of goal after another lacerating piece of attacking play.

Listen to 5 live coverage of all the goals (UK only)

Cristiano Ronaldo and Mario Balotelli ahead of the Liverpool-Real Madrid game
Liverpool had won all three previous meetings against Real Madrid, keeping three clean sheets in the process
Cristiano Ronaldo's opener against Liverpool took his tally to 55 goals in 55 Champions League games for Real Madrid
Karim Benzema scored twice in the first half for Real Madrid against Liverpool
Two goals from Karim Benzema meant it was the first time Liverpool have conceded three goals before half-time in the Champions League since the 2005 final
Mario Balotelli was taken off at half time for Liverpool against Real Madrid
Mario Balotelli had swapped shirts with Pepe at half-time and did not emerge for the second half

Line-ups

Liverpool

  • 22Mignolet
  • 2Johnson
  • 37Skrtel
  • 6Lovren
  • 18Moreno
  • 14HendersonSubstituted forCanat 67'minutes
  • 8Gerrard
  • 24Allen
  • 31Sterling
  • 45BalotelliSubstituted forLallanaat 45'minutes
  • 10CoutinhoSubstituted forMarkovicat 67'minutes

Substitutes

  • 1Jones
  • 4K Touré
  • 9Lambert
  • 19Manquillo
  • 20Lallana
  • 23Can
  • 50Markovic

Real Madrid

  • 1Casillas
  • 17Arbeloa
  • 3Pepe
  • 2Varane
  • 12MarceloSubstituted forNachoat 85'minutes
  • 10Rodríguez
  • 19Modric
  • 8KroosBooked at 36minsSubstituted forIllarramendiat 82'minutes
  • 23Isco
  • 7Cristiano RonaldoSubstituted forKhediraat 75'minutes
  • 9Benzema

Substitutes

  • 6Khedira
  • 13Navas
  • 14Hernández
  • 15Carvajal
  • 18Nacho
  • 24Illarramendi
  • 28Medrán
Referee:
Nicola Rizzoli
Attendance:
43,521

Match Stats

Home TeamLiverpoolAway TeamReal Madrid
Possession
Home46%
Away54%
Shots
Home12
Away14
Shots on Target
Home2
Away7
Corners
Home9
Away5
Fouls
Home6
Away4

Live Text

Match ends, Liverpool 0, Real Madrid 3.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Liverpool 0, Real Madrid 3.

Pepe (Real Madrid) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Raheem Sterling (Liverpool).

Attempt missed. Emre Can (Liverpool) right footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Alberto Moreno.

Substitution

Substitution, Real Madrid. Nacho replaces Marcelo.

Corner, Liverpool. Conceded by Álvaro Arbeloa.

Corner, Liverpool. Conceded by Marcelo.

Substitution

Substitution, Real Madrid. Asier Illarramendi replaces Toni Kroos.

Attempt saved. Luka Modric (Real Madrid) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

Attempt blocked. Karim Benzema (Real Madrid) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Isco.

Álvaro Arbeloa (Real Madrid) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Emre Can (Liverpool).

Attempt blocked. Emre Can (Liverpool) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Raheem Sterling.

Substitution

Substitution, Real Madrid. Sami Khedira replaces Cristiano Ronaldo.

Offside, Liverpool. Raheem Sterling tries a through ball, but Adam Lallana is caught offside.

Attempt missed. James Rodríguez (Real Madrid) left footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Karim Benzema.

Offside, Liverpool. Joe Allen tries a through ball, but Adam Lallana is caught offside.

Corner, Liverpool. Conceded by Iker Casillas.

Attempt saved. Raheem Sterling (Liverpool) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Joe Allen.

Substitution

Substitution, Liverpool. Lazar Markovic replaces Philippe Coutinho.

Substitution

Substitution, Liverpool. Emre Can replaces Jordan Henderson.

Offside, Liverpool. Philippe Coutinho tries a through ball, but Raheem Sterling is caught offside.

Corner, Real Madrid. Conceded by Martin Skrtel.

Corner, Real Madrid. Conceded by Simon Mignolet.

Attempt saved. Cristiano Ronaldo (Real Madrid) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Karim Benzema.

Corner, Liverpool. Conceded by Álvaro Arbeloa.

Attempt saved. Cristiano Ronaldo (Real Madrid) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.

Offside, Real Madrid. Pepe tries a through ball, but Cristiano Ronaldo is caught offside.

Attempt missed. Cristiano Ronaldo (Real Madrid) left footed shot from a difficult angle and long range on the right misses to the left. Assisted by Marcelo with a cross.

Attempt blocked. Raheem Sterling (Liverpool) left footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Adam Lallana.

Offside, Liverpool. Adam Lallana tries a through ball, but Raheem Sterling is caught offside.

Corner, Liverpool. Conceded by Álvaro Arbeloa.

Corner, Liverpool. Conceded by Luka Modric.

Foul by Isco (Real Madrid).

Alberto Moreno (Liverpool) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Attempt blocked. Isco (Real Madrid) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Attempt blocked. Joe Allen (Liverpool) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Adam Lallana.

Attempt missed. James Rodríguez (Real Madrid) left footed shot from the right side of the box is close, but misses the top left corner. Assisted by Karim Benzema.

Corner, Liverpool. Conceded by Álvaro Arbeloa.

As It Stood

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Olympiakos32014406
2Atl Madrid32018356
3Juventus31022203
4Malmö FF310227-53

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Real Madrid330010289
2Ludogorets310234-13
3Liverpool310225-33
4FC Basel310226-43

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1B Leverkusen32015236
2Monaco31201015
3Zenit St Petersburg31112204
4Benfica301215-41

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1B Dortmund33009099
2Arsenal32016426
3Anderlecht301226-41
4Galatasaray301229-71

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Bayern Munich33009189
2Roma311179-24
3Man City302134-12
4CSKA Moscow301238-51

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1PSG32105327
2Barcelona32016426
3Ajax302135-22
4Apoel Nicosia301213-21

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Chelsea32108177
2Schalke31206515
3NK Maribor302128-62
4Sporting301246-21

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1FC Porto321010377
2Shakhtar Donetsk31209275
3BATE Borisov3102214-123
4Ath Bilbao301224-21
View full Champions League tables

