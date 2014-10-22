Match ends, Liverpool 0, Real Madrid 3.
Liverpool 0-3 Real Madrid
-
- From the section Champions League
- Real score all three goals in first half
- Ronaldo scores 70th Champions League career goal
- Benzema scores twice to put Real in command
- Balotelli substituted at half-time
Liverpool were given a painful lesson in how far the Champions League has moved on in their absence as they were completely outclassed by holders Real Madrid at Anfield.
Television screens inside Anfield's lounges relived Liverpool's 4-0 win against Real in the last 16 in 2009 in an attempt to set the mood before kick-off - but there was never any hope of a repeat.
Cristiano Ronaldo led Real's charge with a superb opener after 23 minutes and Karim Benzema added two before the interval to leave the hosts facing a desperate exercise in damage limitation.
It was the first time Liverpool had been three down at half-time at Anfield in their long and glorious European history - a fact no doubt noted by Real coach Carlo Ancelotti, who was in charge of AC Milan in Istanbul in 2005 when the Reds claimed the Champions League after facing a similar heavy deficit at the interval.
Here, in contrast, the Italian was able to enjoy a comfortable second half as Liverpool manager Brendan Rodgers's brave pre-match words about not being underdogs were put into context.
With just three points from their opening three games, Liverpool's ambitions of reaching the knockout stage of a competition they cherish so much are in real peril.
And the performance of Mario Balotelli meant it was another night that left question marks over Liverpool's decision to pay £16m for a striker who simply does not deliver when it matters.
He was substituted after 45 minutes and the sight of him swapping shirts with Real defender Pepe as the teams went off at half-time will not have been well received by home fans.
Real's domination was so complete, and the final phase of the game such a procession, that Ancelotti felt secure enough to remove Ronaldo after 75 minutes to protect him for this weekend's 'El Clasico' with Barcelona.
To their credit, The Kop set aside old differences with the former Manchester United star to applaud his departure on the night when he scored his 70th Champions League goal, leaving him just one behind another Real Madrid legend, Raul.
Liverpool, without the departed Luis Suarez and the injured Daniel Sturridge, look a shadow of the side that almost claimed the Premier League last season, with the pace and pressing conspicuous by their absence.
Anfield shook to the sound of 'You'll Never Walk Alone' long after the pre-match music stopped - but that was the high point of a harrowing first 45 minutes for Liverpool.
The hosts came out swinging, looking to land an early blow, but Real, without the injured Gareth Bale, rolled with the punches before delivering a masterclass in possession and attacking potency.
The 10-time European champions had shown ominous signs even before Ronaldo opened the scoring on 23 minutes. He started the move in midfield, finding James Rodriguez, who lifted a perfect chipped pass for the Portuguese to meet it on the run and hook a brilliant finish beyond Simon Mignolet.
The second goal arrived seven minutes later when Benzema sent Toni Kroos's long cross looping beyond Mignolet with a far-post header to leave Anfield silent.
Liverpool's early vigour had evaporated and Real were in no mood to let them off lightly - but it was the sort of shambolic defending that has characterised the season for Rodgers's side that gave the visitors their third before the break.
A posse of Liverpool players attempted to deal with a corner but Pepe won out and, with Mignolet floundering hopelessly, Benzema stabbed home from close range.
Philippe Coutinho almost lifted the gloom with a fine effort that struck the post with Real keeper Iker Casillas beaten but it had been a chastening experience for Liverpool and their fans.
Balotelli's replacement Adam Lallana at least helped his side raise some sort of gallop but it was still Real posing the threat, Mignolet blocking Ronaldo right in front of goal after another lacerating piece of attacking play.
Line-ups
Liverpool
- 22Mignolet
- 2Johnson
- 37Skrtel
- 6Lovren
- 18Moreno
- 14HendersonSubstituted forCanat 67'minutes
- 8Gerrard
- 24Allen
- 31Sterling
- 45BalotelliSubstituted forLallanaat 45'minutes
- 10CoutinhoSubstituted forMarkovicat 67'minutes
Substitutes
- 1Jones
- 4K Touré
- 9Lambert
- 19Manquillo
- 20Lallana
- 23Can
- 50Markovic
Real Madrid
- 1Casillas
- 17Arbeloa
- 3Pepe
- 2Varane
- 12MarceloSubstituted forNachoat 85'minutes
- 10Rodríguez
- 19Modric
- 8KroosBooked at 36minsSubstituted forIllarramendiat 82'minutes
- 23Isco
- 7Cristiano RonaldoSubstituted forKhediraat 75'minutes
- 9Benzema
Substitutes
- 6Khedira
- 13Navas
- 14Hernández
- 15Carvajal
- 18Nacho
- 24Illarramendi
- 28Medrán
- Referee:
- Nicola Rizzoli
- Attendance:
- 43,521
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home46%
- Away54%
- Shots
- Home12
- Away14
- Shots on Target
- Home2
- Away7
- Corners
- Home9
- Away5
- Fouls
- Home6
- Away4
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Liverpool 0, Real Madrid 3.
Pepe (Real Madrid) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Raheem Sterling (Liverpool).
Attempt missed. Emre Can (Liverpool) right footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Alberto Moreno.
Substitution
Substitution, Real Madrid. Nacho replaces Marcelo.
Corner, Liverpool. Conceded by Álvaro Arbeloa.
Corner, Liverpool. Conceded by Marcelo.
Substitution
Substitution, Real Madrid. Asier Illarramendi replaces Toni Kroos.
Attempt saved. Luka Modric (Real Madrid) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Attempt blocked. Karim Benzema (Real Madrid) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Isco.
Álvaro Arbeloa (Real Madrid) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Emre Can (Liverpool).
Attempt blocked. Emre Can (Liverpool) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Raheem Sterling.
Substitution
Substitution, Real Madrid. Sami Khedira replaces Cristiano Ronaldo.
Offside, Liverpool. Raheem Sterling tries a through ball, but Adam Lallana is caught offside.
Attempt missed. James Rodríguez (Real Madrid) left footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Karim Benzema.
Offside, Liverpool. Joe Allen tries a through ball, but Adam Lallana is caught offside.
Corner, Liverpool. Conceded by Iker Casillas.
Attempt saved. Raheem Sterling (Liverpool) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Joe Allen.
Substitution
Substitution, Liverpool. Lazar Markovic replaces Philippe Coutinho.
Substitution
Substitution, Liverpool. Emre Can replaces Jordan Henderson.
Offside, Liverpool. Philippe Coutinho tries a through ball, but Raheem Sterling is caught offside.
Corner, Real Madrid. Conceded by Martin Skrtel.
Corner, Real Madrid. Conceded by Simon Mignolet.
Attempt saved. Cristiano Ronaldo (Real Madrid) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Karim Benzema.
Corner, Liverpool. Conceded by Álvaro Arbeloa.
Attempt saved. Cristiano Ronaldo (Real Madrid) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.
Offside, Real Madrid. Pepe tries a through ball, but Cristiano Ronaldo is caught offside.
Attempt missed. Cristiano Ronaldo (Real Madrid) left footed shot from a difficult angle and long range on the right misses to the left. Assisted by Marcelo with a cross.
Attempt blocked. Raheem Sterling (Liverpool) left footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Adam Lallana.
Offside, Liverpool. Adam Lallana tries a through ball, but Raheem Sterling is caught offside.
Corner, Liverpool. Conceded by Álvaro Arbeloa.
Corner, Liverpool. Conceded by Luka Modric.
Foul by Isco (Real Madrid).
Alberto Moreno (Liverpool) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Attempt blocked. Isco (Real Madrid) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Attempt blocked. Joe Allen (Liverpool) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Adam Lallana.
Attempt missed. James Rodríguez (Real Madrid) left footed shot from the right side of the box is close, but misses the top left corner. Assisted by Karim Benzema.
Corner, Liverpool. Conceded by Álvaro Arbeloa.