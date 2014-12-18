From FA Cup to Namibian Cup: Seven marathon penalty shootouts

Twenty minutes. Thirty-two penalties. Five misses. One winner.

League One side Scunthorpe went the distance before eventually beating non-league Worcester City 14-13 on penalties to set an FA Cup record on Wednesday night.

Incredibly it was the second shootout to see 27 successful attempts this season - but it still had some way to go to beat the longest on record.

BBC Sport looks at seven similarly dramatic, and lengthy, penalty shootouts.

Lambert's miss in previous FA Cup best

Rickie Lambert regularly scored penalties when he played for Southampton, as above, but missed one in the FA Cup's previous longest-ever shootout in 2001

Liverpool striker Rickie Lambert developed a reputation as a penalty specialist at previous club Southampton.

However, back in 2001, he missed a spot-kick in what was previously the longest shootout in FA Cup history.

Fortunately for Lambert, it was not a decisive miss as the side he played for at the time, Macclesfield, went on to beat Forest Green 11-10.

His was the second penalty, but with Forest Green's Alex Meechan also missing his side's second spot-kick, both teams went on to successfully convert their penalties until Lee Glover converted after Kevin Langan missed to send Macclesfield through.

Keep on at the Kop

Media playback is not supported on this device Listen: Liverpool's epic shootout win

Lambert had left the pitch to be replaced by Mario Balotelli in this season's other penalty shootout epic - as Liverpool beat Middlesbrough 14-13 in the Capital One Cup.

Their victory after a 2-2 draw equalled an English record in professional football, and saw both goalkeepers Simon Mignolet and Jamal Blackman convert at the Kop End of Anfield.

Winger Albert Adomah missed the crucial kick though, and the Reds went through - all the way to the semi-finals. So far.

"I didn't think a save would be made"

There was another penalty marathon in the 2011 Football League Trophy first-round tie between Dagenham & Redbridge and Leyton Orient.

On that occasion, 27 penalties were also successfully converted before Orient defender Ben Chorley saw his second spot-kick saved by Dagenham keeper James Shea to hand the latter a 14-13 win.

"It didn't look like a save was going to be made. It's our number one penalty-taker that's missed the opportunity and probably the one you would put your money on," said Orient manager Russell Slade.

England's penalty woe (again)

Anton Ferdinand missed England's 13th penalty as they lost 13-12 to the Netherlands in the semi-final of the 2007 Euro U-21 Championship

England being the losing side in a penalty shootout is nothing new in football, but their semi-final exit at the 2007 European Under-21 Championship was particularly dramatic.

Stuart Pearce's side were playing the Netherlands, and had led through Leroy Lita's strike, before Maceo Rigters scored an 89th-minute equaliser for the Dutch.

They ended extra-time with only nine fit players after all three substitutes were used - Nedum Onuoha was forced off and Steven Taylor played on, despite barely being able to walk because of a knock.

Somehow, they managed to keep going in a dramatic shootout that saw each side successfully convert 12 spot-kicks before Anton Ferdinand struck the bar with his second effort.

On and on and on...

In October 2013, players from Brockenhurst and Andover Town set a new record as they scored 29 consecutive penalties in a shootout.

The Hampshire Senior Cup match finished 0-0 after extra time, so went to spot-kicks.

Media playback is not supported on this device Brockenhurst and Andover score record-breaking 29 consecutive penalties

And after 29 successful attempts - a total confirmed by the Football Association as an English record - Andover's Claudio Herbert missed.

"I was excited but nervous," said Herbert. "I never thought I'd have to take the 30th penalty in a shootout.

"I was just thinking 'oh no, it's going to be on TV - I'm going to miss a penalty on TV'.

"I've been involved in penalty shoot-outs before, but nothing like this."

The longest of all

The record for the longest penalty shootout came in 2005 when the Namibian Cup had to be settled by a record-breaking 48 spot-kicks.

In that game, KK Palace held their nerve to defeat the Civics 17-16 following a 2-2 draw in normal time.

"We didn't think it was a record but I am very proud," Titus Kunamuene, head of competitions at the Namibian Football Association, told CNN in 2010.

"But, really, at the end of the game everybody was more relieved than anything else."

Going the distance at the World Cup

The longest a penalty shootout at a World Cup has gone is six rounds

The first penalty shootout at a World Cup is also the equal longest in the tournament's history.

It came in 1982, when the semi-final shootout between West Germany and France went six rounds after the game had ended 3-3.

Maxime Bossis saw his effort denied and Horst Hrubesch converted his penalty to give West Germany a 5-4 win in sudden death.

Sweden beat Romania by the same scoreline on penalties in the quarter-final of the 1994 World Cup.