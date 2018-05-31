BBC Sport - FA Cup: 50 memorable goals - Bobby Stokes stuns Man Utd

Top 50 FA Cup goals: Saints stun Man Utd

  • From the section FA Cup

BBC Sport is looking back at 50 iconic FA Cup goals in the build-up to the first round proper, which takes place in November.

Manchester United, who finished third in the First Division the previous season, were huge favourites against Second Division side Southampton. But nobody told Bobby Stokes.

The 5ft 7in winger scored the only goal of the 1976 final when he timed his run perfectly to latch on to a throughball from Jim McCalliog.

The bounce left the ball slightly behind him, but Stokes shot across United goalkeeper Alex Stepney and into the far corner to secure Southampton's only major trophy.

Top videos

Video

Top 50 FA Cup goals: Saints stun Man Utd

  • From the section FA Cup
Video

Watch: 'Star man delivers yet again' - Eriksen's stunner for Denmark

Video

Rashid dismisses Head with 'possibly the worst ball bowled today'

  • From the section Cricket
Video

Is this the harshest VAR penalty award so far?

Video

Highlights: Denmark 1-1 Australia

Video

World Cup Catch-up: Ronaldo record, poor Pepe & a comedy throw-in

Video

Highlights: Best shots as England post T20 record score

Video

Highlights: Iran 0-1 Spain

Video

That's embarrassing! BBC pundits analyse Pepe's tumble

Video

Shades of Banks - Portugal keeper's brilliant save

Video

It had to be him! Ronaldo scores fourth goal in two games

Video

Highlights: Uruguay 1-0 Saudi Arabia

Video

Highlights: Portugal 1-0 Morocco

Top Stories

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

This Girl Can Swim

This Girl Can Swim
Children playing with foam javelins

Mini Athletics - Woking

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired